In 2014, Taylor Swift Released This No. 1 Hit — Now She's Reused A Lyric For Her Wedding Favors

Ending months of speculation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, in the presence of friends and family and a room full of A-listers who'd reportedly signed NDAs to be there. While details are still scarce, Swifties have been digging through the clues that have leaked out to try and piece together what happened inside the secretive ceremony. Apparently, Kelce went for an unconventional look, though it must have been a good deal better than some of the worst-dressed celebrities at their wedding ceremony. Then there was the exchange of vows, which guests are gushing over and calling "deeply loving" and very genuine. While most of them had no idea what the day would hold, they apparently went home with a memento that calls back to Swift's long journey as a singer.

Indeed, among the souvenirs photographed and shared is an ivory lace-trimmed handkerchief stitched with the couple's initials, the wedding date and city, but more importantly, a single embroidered phrase: "So it's gonna be forever ..."

Swifties need no help identifying that particular phrase. The line comes from "Blank Space," the second single from "1989" and arguably one of the biggest and most popular songs Swift has ever released. Swift has deliberately omitted the second part, though, with the embroidered line ending on an ellipsis, quietly dropping the second half: "or it's gonna go down in flames." It's a nice touch for a wedding keepsake — a promise of permanence, so to speak — though the choice and how it's presented are sly beyond a lyrical callback.