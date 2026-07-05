Taylor & Travis Vs. Kate & William: Which Wedding Had The Higher Price Tag? Estimates Point To A Winner

With the sound and light equipment packed up and security barricades taken down at Madison Square Garden, all that's left of the biggest event of 2026 are the glowing memories. Full details of the July 3 celebration are still slipping out, but guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding have gushed over their "deeply loving" vows as being the best part of the evening. (With those vows running 20 minutes each, one would hope they were spectacular!)

With a guest list topping the 1,000 mark — Swift didn't want the awkwardness of deciding which of her friends and associates to exclude — and a venue built to hold twice that many in the theater section alone, the couple's big day rivaled that of some of the most famous British royal weddings in both size and splendor. But how do they rank in actual cost? We decided to compare Taylor and Travis' extravaganza to that of two of their friends from across the pond: William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Though the future monarch and queen consort weren't able to attend the wedding, William and Kate quietly linked up with Swift and Kelce a few weeks before their big day.

The New York 'do involved tons of cleanup work at MSG (the sticky stadium floors alone must have been a chore to scrub) before it could be transformed into a garden-themed space worthy of an A-list bride and groom. Speaking to People, celebrity event expert Edward Perotti estimated that between the materials, food, and cost of labor (those trees didn't plant themselves), the Swift-Kelce wedding cost roughly $35 to $50 million. Fortunately, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker and NFL star have enough in the bank that they weren't left with a "blank space" in their savings accounts.