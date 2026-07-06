Exercise Routines The Royal Family Uses To Stay In Shape
The British Royal Family is an interesting bunch, and royal pundits have been analyzing everything about their lifestyle for years — from their outfits to the cars they drive. There's always royal tea just waiting to be poured for public consumption. While the family is mostly ultra-private about personal matters, there are some interesting factoids we know about them, thanks to information getting out into the wild every now and then.
When pundits aren't busy analyzing royal rules and protocols or dissecting their favorite royal's body language when they suspect a family feud is brewing, they're trying to figure out how their favorite blue blood manages to look so effortlessly good all the time. Fortunately, this isn't exactly information they've been gatekeeping. Some of them are more dedicated to their fitness routines than others, but discovering that royal DNA doesn't automatically come with a fit body is consolation for us ordinary folks. As it turns out, the royal family's exercise routines aren't all that different from the general population's.
Queen Camilla keeps things flexible with yoga and Pilates
There are some strange facts about Camilla, Queen Consort, floating around, and if you've heard the rumors that she does the odd ballet lesson every now and then, well, you heard right. In 2020, Camilla revealed that she'd started taking ballet classes long before the COVID-19 lockdown forced people to get creative with how they moved their bodies. She very much enjoyed it, even though she was a beginner. "It gives you a certain amount of confidence in yourself. It's just a bit of discipline there, which I think we all need in our lives," she shared during an interview, per Town & Country.
Ballet isn't the only activity Camilla does to stay in shape. The queen revealed while visiting Singapore in 2017 that she also enjoys Pilates and yoga. During a speech at a community center, Camilla noted, "It's very good for you. It makes you much more supple. I think it's very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch," per Woman & Home. She added that she also incorporates breathing exercises into her routine, as well as plenty of outdoor walks.
Camilla has a few things motivating her to stick to her exercise routine. Osteoporosis runs in her family, and according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, she also deals with back issues. Both conditions can be managed through exercise, and Camilla has encouraged people to move their bodies to help them age well. "I think we've all got to keep active. If we don't, we'll all seize up, you know, we won't be able to get out of bed in the morning," she once told The Telegraph, per Express.
King Charles likes walking and follows a military-grade workout plan
As it turns out, King Charles III does a workout fit for, well, a king. Charles' health issues have been a recurring theme since he officially took the throne in 2023, and the fact that he's still up and about despite his ongoing cancer treatment is proof of his commitment to exercise. The king takes his walks seriously, with his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, affectionately dubbing him a "mountain goat," per The Guardian. But walking isn't the monarch's only physical activity of choice; he also religiously follows the 5BX exercise plan, which the Royal Canadian Air Force developed and actively uses. The workout, which incorporates forward folds, static running, and push-ups, offers a mix of stretching, cardio, and strengthening, and it only takes 11 minutes.
Charles is also known for getting on a bicycle every now and then. He was seen participating in a 2021 charity race and previously swore by cycling to get in proper shape for horseback riding, especially when working with short stirrups, which the king described as "the most exhausting thing I've ever done" to a Sunday Times reporter (via Hello!). Cycling isn't Charles' favorite form of exercise; the monarch once joked that he loathes the attire needed for the sport. "It's a nightmare getting into it," he remarked.
Something else King Charles does religiously is headstands, often in his underwear. Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, "Spare," that he has walked in on his father hanging upside down multiple times, noting that Charles did the inversion to aid his back and neck pain, which are the result of injuries he sustained during his polo-playing days.
Princess Anne's love for horseback riding is keeping her fit
Princess Anne was an Olympian back in the day, and she's still fit as a fiddle, despite being officially classified as a senior citizen these days. Anne is known to be a total boss, and part of what makes her so is her physical fitness. While not much is known about Anne's workout routine, experts have guessed at what the princess might be doing to look this good in her 70s. She's known to still enjoy horseback riding, and believe it or not, that's a workout in itself.
"Horse-riding is excellent exercise, working the entire body — especially the core," personal trainer Matt Boyles told Express. "While she may not be going all out at racing or show-jumping, even a gentle canter is a great workout at any age, and it shows with her great physique and posture." He added that, alongside horseback riding, it is possible that Anne is putting in some additional work to keep fit, and given her stature, she could be taking yoga or Pilates classes. Boyles also didn't rule out weightlifting, which is known to have great anti-aging benefits. "I'd be surprised if she isn't lifting weights in some way," he noted.
Anne proved she's still in great physical shape when she showed off her horse riding skills at the 2026 Trooping the Colour. She effortlessly rode her horse, Noble, during the proceedings, with Prince Edward and Prince William short on her heels.
Princess Catherine likes to switch things up to keep exercising fun and interesting
Princess Catherine has been known for being an exercise junkie, and that hasn't changed one bit over the years. In 2026, Catherine took on a grueling physical challenge and shone a light on the deeper impact of cancer when she completed the Three Peaks Challenge and did so without breaking much of a sweat. That's all thanks to her varied workout routine. Catherine is known to enjoy sports like tennis, basketball, rugby, and sailing. She also loves to get a little workout in on the trampoline with her kids whenever the opportunity presents itself. Furthermore, the princess is a big fan of CrossFit, which provides both muscle and cardiovascular gains.
Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, once told The Telegraph (via Hello!) that Catherine is an avid runner as well. "They're just a family who love sport," he said of the Waleses. A source previously told the Daily Mail that keeping fit is high on Catherine's list of priorities. "Kate is an exercise junkie. Pippa and Kate take their toned physiques extremely seriously," the insider alleged, adding that, aside from CrossFit, the Princess of Wales also enjoys yoga and cycling.
Pippa Middleton likes to run for fun
While it would take the world ending for most of us to break into a run, Pippa Middleton does it for fun. Middleton has no doubt undergone a stunning transformation since she was first thrust into the spotlight due to Princess Catherine's relationship with Prince William, and she's kept in top shape throughout the years.
Middleton is known for competing in endurance races. In 2016, she did the Great Wall Marathon in China and, despite the stifling heat, managed to be the 13th female to cross the finish line. Overall, she finished in 70th place out of 876 runners. This isn't the only endurance race she's completed. Middleton also enjoys cycling and previously competed in the 3,000-mile Race Across America cycling event.
Swimming is another of her favorite activities, and Middleton has tested her endurance in this sport as well, once completing a cross-continental swim in Istanbul. We're exhausted just listing all her accomplishments, but Middleton doesn't always run to compete. In May 2026, she was spotted taking part in her children's school's charity run. Onlookers noted that she hardly seemed winded by the 5-mile run, which, given her usual endurance races, doesn't come as much of a surprise. Aside from running, swimming, and cycling, Middleton is also said to enjoy the odd Pilates class.
Prince William trains like a military man
In 2016, Prince William was spotted going through a quick yoga flow before an Audi Polo Challenge in Berkshire, U.K. It obviously got the internet talking since William managed to do several yoga poses flawlessly in a pair of white jeans. The royal had taken off his shoes for the stretch session, only keeping his black socks. It's no secret that the Prince of Wales lives an active lifestyle. William served more than seven years in the military, which means he is not new to vigorous physical activity.
The Prince of Wales is a Royal Air Force veteran, and becoming a member of the organization is no picnic. It requires candidates to be in incredible shape, with a deep focus on strength training and cardiovascular fitness. While William graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell in 2008, he still keeps fit. He's known to play polo frequently, and like his wife, Princess Catherine, enjoys a good run. The prince reportedly went for a run in Central Park while in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in 2023.
In his younger days, William also played water polo, joining the team at Eton College during his time there as a student. William also enjoys rowing, and according to rapper Stormzy, he once ran into the prince at the Chelsea Harbour Club, a fancy gym frequented by the rich and famous.
Prince Harry is reportedly a HIIT and Pilates enthusiast
Word on the street is that Prince Harry's workout routine these days is inspired by his wife, Meghan Markle. Like his brother, Prince William, Harry also had a military career, which means he knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Harry made a few headlines when he was photographed taking a walk in his Montecito neighborhood in January 2024, with pundits noticing the royal's legs looked pretty toned. Personal trainer Lewis Paris subsequently weighed in on the workout routine Harry might be following during an interview with the Daily Mail, noting that he suspects the royal is regularly doing yoga and Pilates. His wife is known to love yoga, and it's very possible she's gotten Harry hooked on it, too.
Aside from yoga and Pilates, Paris noted that Harry's toned legs are likely the result of regular strength training and HIIT workouts. "Shaping the legs takes more effort than just losing the weight, doing some form of strength training will help to form the legs (body) you desire," he noted. Harry also enjoys skiing, and he's played a few matches of volleyball. When he was a working royal, the prince often participated in polo matches as well. During a 2022 speech at an Inner Work Day for BetterUp, Harry shared that he also meditates (via Hello!).
Meghan Markle loves yoga and strength training
Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's abrupt exit from the U.K., they are still part of the royal family. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor, so it stands to reason that Markle inherited a love for the practice from her mother. She didn't fall in love with it immediately, however, once telling Best Health Magazine (via Express), "I was very resistant as a kid, but [my mum] said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly." By the time she was a working adult, she was hooked.
Markle also enjoys Pilates. Before she became a member of the royal family, she shared on Instagram and her blog, "The Tig," that she loved doing Megaformer Pilates. "[It's] hands down the best thing you could do for your body. Your body changes immediately," she once told Us Weekly. Markle also enjoys running, but told Best Health (via Cosmopolitan) that her knees started protesting as she got older. Additionally, she frequents the gym for a variety of full-body exercises.
Circuit training is Princess Eugenie's favorite way to stay in shape
Princess Eugenie likes to get things done as quickly as possible, and while she isn't averse to running, she told Harper's Bazaar that she's not exactly a long-distance runner. So, the princess' workout routine of choice is quick and effective, and she tries to get it done first thing in the morning. "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot," she shared. Eugenie also goes to the gym, but told the outlet that she prefers to do so with a friend. "I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia," she disclosed.
Grace Belgravia isn't the kind of place that most ordinary folks can afford. Annual membership starts at $7,000, but you'll get a fully outfitted gym, access to a spa, and a restaurant. Eugenie's nutritionist, Gabriela Peacock, told The Sun in 2025 that, aside from helping her clients follow a healthy diet, she also recommends they choose exercise they find fun. "Whether that's Pilates, yoga, strength training or a brisk walk – keep it short and effective. The goal is consistency, not exhaustion," Peacock explained. Eugenie seems to have this down pat.
Princess Beatrice enjoys a good long-distance run
Princess Eugenie might not be all that fond of running, but her sister, Princess Beatrice, loves it. She's so fond of it that, in 2010, she became the first (and the only) member of the royal family to run and complete the London Marathon. This required vigorous training, with Beatrice's former personal trainer, "Nadiya Fairweather, telling Express, "We trained in snow, we trained in rain, we trained in mud, we trained in everything. She was committed."
In an interview with People, Fairweather disclosed that Beatrice believes in making exercise part of her lifestyle — it's not just something she does every now and then when she needs to get in shape for something specific. "We train whatever the weather and she never cancels – she's pretty hardcore," she shared (via Express). "She loves boxing and the TRX where you use your own body weight as a workout which is pretty hard."
Zara Tindall loves a good outdoor exercise routine
With Princess Anne being an Olympian back in the day, it's hardly surprising that her daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her equestrian footsteps. She won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics when she competed as a member of Britain's eventing team. Given her love for horseback riding, it makes sense that Tindall enjoys outdoor exercises.
"I ride up to eight horses a day and I also work hard on my own fitness," Tindall told Tempus in 2017. "I work out a detailed plan to make sure I am in shape. My choice is predominantly swimming and cycling as it's good for fitness, strength and endurance which are essential to eventing." Tindall also disclosed in previous interviews that she often gets a quick workout in on a stationary bike she and her husband, Mike Tindall, have in their home gym. When she's not horseback riding, swimming, or cycling, Tindall also enjoys playing a round of golf with her hubby (via Hello!).
Duchess Sophie mixes strength training and cardio
Like Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has previously braved the London Marathon, though she ran only 1.5 miles of the full 26.2 miles. She took on the challenge in 2020 in support of the Mencap charity, of which she is a patron. Running isn't her only workout of choice, however. Sophie reportedly enjoys mixing things up, incorporating strength training alongside her cardio workouts.
Personal trainer Jeremiah Daniel told Express in 2025 that the Duchess of Edinburgh reportedly enjoys a variety of workout styles. "[Duchess Sophie] is said to have a regular workout regime comprising yoga, running, Pilates, weight training, and tennis," he said. Personal trainer Joey Bull pointed out to Hello! in a 2025 interview that Sophie also enjoys cycling and horseback riding. Daniel noted that, aside from engaging in a variety of physical exercises, Sophie also practices meditation and journaling, ensuring her mind stays as fit as her body.
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