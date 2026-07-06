Exercise Routines The Royal Family Uses To Stay In Shape

There are some strange facts about Camilla, Queen Consort, floating around, and if you've heard the rumors that she does the odd ballet lesson every now and then, well, you heard right. In 2020, Camilla revealed that she'd started taking ballet classes long before the COVID-19 lockdown forced people to get creative with how they moved their bodies. She very much enjoyed it, even though she was a beginner. "It gives you a certain amount of confidence in yourself. It's just a bit of discipline there, which I think we all need in our lives," she shared during an interview, per Town & Country.

Ballet isn't the only activity Camilla does to stay in shape. The queen revealed while visiting Singapore in 2017 that she also enjoys Pilates and yoga. During a speech at a community center, Camilla noted, "It's very good for you. It makes you much more supple. I think it's very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch," per Woman & Home. She added that she also incorporates breathing exercises into her routine, as well as plenty of outdoor walks.

Camilla has a few things motivating her to stick to her exercise routine. Osteoporosis runs in her family, and according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, she also deals with back issues. Both conditions can be managed through exercise, and Camilla has encouraged people to move their bodies to help them age well. "I think we've all got to keep active. If we don't, we'll all seize up, you know, we won't be able to get out of bed in the morning," she once told The Telegraph, per Express.