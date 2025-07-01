What Royal Family Members' Go-To Drinks Say About Their Family Dynamics

Can your favorite drink really betray something about your personality? According to some psychologists, the answer is yes. The royal family is notoriously private, despite the fact that they are public figures adored by millions. And yet, to this day, not a soul outside the family knows what kind of cancer King Charles III has. Journalists and pundits alike have definitely done some speculating and sleuthing to no avail. When the king was hospitalized in March 2025 for what the palace at the time said was due to side effects from his cancer treatment, the public didn't get a significant update until the end of May 2025 — and not even from the monarch himself. One of his aides spoke to the media to assure the public all is well. The same is true for Princess Catherine, who was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

While they might be tight with personal health information (as is their right), the royal family's public behaviors and habits can tell us plenty about their personalities and the inner workings of their family. For instance, the media began to speculate about a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William long before the former spoke about it publicly. The same with Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle's strained relationship.

On a less dramatic note, we can try to better understand the royal family's dynamic by analyzing the royals' favorite drinks. Believe it or not, your go-to beverage may say more about you than you realize, and while some royals have managed to hide even this little tidbit about themselves, some have been less cautious. Here's what we know about the royals' drinks of choice and what they might mean.