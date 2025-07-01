What Royal Family Members' Go-To Drinks Say About Their Family Dynamics
Can your favorite drink really betray something about your personality? According to some psychologists, the answer is yes. The royal family is notoriously private, despite the fact that they are public figures adored by millions. And yet, to this day, not a soul outside the family knows what kind of cancer King Charles III has. Journalists and pundits alike have definitely done some speculating and sleuthing to no avail. When the king was hospitalized in March 2025 for what the palace at the time said was due to side effects from his cancer treatment, the public didn't get a significant update until the end of May 2025 — and not even from the monarch himself. One of his aides spoke to the media to assure the public all is well. The same is true for Princess Catherine, who was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.
While they might be tight with personal health information (as is their right), the royal family's public behaviors and habits can tell us plenty about their personalities and the inner workings of their family. For instance, the media began to speculate about a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William long before the former spoke about it publicly. The same with Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle's strained relationship.
On a less dramatic note, we can try to better understand the royal family's dynamic by analyzing the royals' favorite drinks. Believe it or not, your go-to beverage may say more about you than you realize, and while some royals have managed to hide even this little tidbit about themselves, some have been less cautious. Here's what we know about the royals' drinks of choice and what they might mean.
Queen Elizabeth's cup of Earl Grey is a beverage fit for a monarch
The late Queen Elizabeth II was all about Earl Grey with a dash of milk. According to psychologist Darren Stanton, appreciating this sophisticated black tea can be a sign of quiet strength and leadership. "People who enjoy Earl Grey tea are linked to class and are mature in their personality," Stanton told U.K. coffee retailer Coffee Friend (via British Heritage). "[It] symbolizes simplicity, assertiveness and honesty."
If that doesn't sum up the late monarch we don't know what does. Queen Elizabeth was a force to be reckoned with and showed stellar leadership during her long tenure as the head of the royal family. Much like her preferred drink, she was old-school, especially where raising her children was concerned. Royal expert Robert Hardman told Page Six that she had a tendency to leave her children alone for prolonged periods of time because that's how she grew up. Still, Hardman said she was a "devoted" mother despite her "old-fashioned" habits.
The queen's maturity, strength, and honesty was on full display during what she called her "annus horribilis," or an especially bad year. The year was 1992, and the monarchy weathered several challenges, including the divorce of Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Charles, the publishing of a bombshell memoir about Princess Diana, and a devastating fire at Windsor Castle. The queen let the public know in a speech that 1992 most definitely was not her year, but she still exuded strength and made it clear that, despite all the trials they've faced, her family was stronger than ever.
King Charles' preference for Darjeeling tea signifies he's the true leader of the family
King Charles III, like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is a true leader — not only in his capacity as king, but also in the role he plays behind the palace walls. At least, this is what his go-to drink, Darjeeling tea, suggests. "This [drink] signifies someone has a personality that isn't afraid to take risks in order to get what they want, considering Darjeeling is a spicier acquired taste," psychologist Darren Stanton told Coffee Friend. "Those who opt to drink Darjeeling are big thinkers with creative ideas and are calculated enough to first analyze situations without making rash decisions."
Again, it's uncanny how accurate this observation appears to be when applying it to Charles. He has taken some risks in his capacity as the new monarch; rumor had it he tried to modernize the royal family by reducing the number of working royals, something many thought was risky, given that most working members of the royal family are 60 and older. Even Princess Anne voiced her doubts publicly. "I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," she said ahead of her brother's coronation, per GB News. There were likely some tense discussions between the two siblings regarding this matter, but as Charles' preferred drink suggests, he likely thought the whole thing through before making his decision.
Charles is also likely the reason Prince Harry hasn't been completely banished from the royal family. Despite the prince's tell-all memoir, "Spare," being released mere months before the king's coronation, Charles still invited his prodigal son, and royal experts have said the king still has a soft spot for Harry.
Queen Camilla's cappuccino order hints she keeps the family on their toes
Camilla, Queen Consort, is a fan of a good old cappuccino. "Cappuccino drinkers are people with highly demanding personalities," psychologist Darren Stanton dished to Marie Claire. "They can be risk takers, who are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone." Indeed, if there's one thing Camilla is not afraid of, it's being out of her depth. She's stepped into the role of queen with grace and handled the public fallout of her affair with King Charles III to such an extent that she managed to actually garner some public affection.
Alas, Camilla still appears to have uncomfortable relationships with some members of the royal family. In fact, it once seemed that Princess Anne wasn't having it with her sister-in-law when the two were standing next to each other in pouring rain and Anne kept her umbrella to herself, leaving Camilla to brave the elements.
According to Stanton, a cappuccino is "a drink best suited to perfectionists who like being in control." He continued, "A cappuccino drinker can be known to be slightly obsessive and overly sensitive when it comes to more personal aspects of their life in which they may feel judged, particularly in the public eye." One can only imagine how this may come into play when a big royal event like Trooping the Colour is on the horizon. Speaking of trooping, Camilla's determined nature was put on full display when she continued public engagements after the queen's death despite having a broken toe. "It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper," a source told The Telegraph at the time.
Prince William's love of breakfast tea indicates he's the most predictable member of the family
If you want steady and predictable, Prince William is your guy. At least, that's what his choice of drink suggests. The future king favors a good old cup of English tea. "Drinking regular breakfast tea suggests stability and consistency, not for someone taking too many risks," psychologist Darren Stanton noted in Marie Claire. No wonder why William and daredevil Prince Harry are like oil and water.
William's purported aversion to taking risks might clash with King Charles III's presumed willingness to do so, but his steady nature might gel well with Queen Camilla's apparent perfectionistic nature. It seems like William might be the perfect middleman in the family (which definitely can't always be easy). His hesitation when it comes to taking risks, however, might not just be a pain point for his father but other members of the family to whom he passes down responsibilities outside of his comfort zone. A source told The Times that William is eager to hand Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, any and all events relating to horse racing when he becomes king. "I never get the feeling the whole top hat and racing is really his thing, and he's said as much," the source said. "He's never really seemed comfortable doing it."
Despite his tendency to stay firmly in the lane of his choosing, Stanton says William's drink of choice hints he's the kind of person who is entirely without pretense. "What you see is what you get," he said. This might make him a steady force within a family who often has to weather scrutiny from both the public and the press. And indeed, the prince has managed to become a relatively relatable figure to the public thanks to his down-to-earth personality.
Princess Catherine's decaf lattes suggest she's not the most adventurous member of the family
One could say Princess Catherine's drink of choice shows she's the perfect partner for Prince William. Psychologist Darren Stanton told Marie Claire, "The concept of decaf indicates that a person is very controlled and self-aware." He added, "[People who prefer decaf coffee] like precision and they know what they want." Additionally, they tend to be less adventurous than their caffeine-drinking counterparts.
It seems Catherine's lack of a daring spirit was not passed down to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who has proven that she's just like Princess Anne on more than one occasion. It's no secret that Anne is a total boss lady, and Charlotte definitely takes after her aunt, especially when it comes to her love for horses, something Catherine doesn't share. In 2021, word got out that Charlotte was eager to get on a horse's back, but her mother wasn't too eager, worried that she was too young — and horses can be unpredictable creatures. Still, the young royal and her older brother, Prince George, have both taken up the sport.
While Catherine may take a more conservative approach to life, her self-awareness and discipline is sure to serve the monarchy well when she becomes queen. "Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine and commitment to self-improvement has helped her," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News in 2025. "She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties and manages to fit in an intense workout regime." Catherine sure can make the rest of us look like slackers, and she'll presumably keep the rest of the family on their toes once she bears the title of queen.
Meghan Markle's love for green juice may reflect her strong personality
Meghan Markle's preferred drink is the unofficial beverage of California. The duchess' go-to afternoon drink is not a caffeinated pick-me-up, but a vitamin-loaded green juice. As she told Delish in 2018, "Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me."
According to psychologist Darren Stanton, a love of green juice can indicate that someone is trying to keep up with trends or that they're simply invested in their health. "[S]ometimes these personalities tend to be more obsessive than others," Stanton said in Marie Claire. However, Meghan's drink of choice also suggests she's mindful of the environment. "[Green juice is] sometimes a more sensible option if made with fresh fruit and without all the additives — showing the person may be consciously thinking about the environment and the planet too," Stanton added.
It's no secret that Meghan is an advocate for sustainable fashion, and she and Harry decided to limit their family to four to reduce their carbon footprint. What's more, while we don't know if she's "obsessive," it is clear that Meghan has a strong personality and isn't the type to back down easily. In fact, in 2019, after the fallout between the Sussexes and the Firm, Queen Elizabeth II invited Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas with her and the rest of the family at Sandringham. They declined the invitation. There's also been scuttlebutt that Meghan is the dominant personality in her marriage. "[Harry] has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 p.m. curfew," one unnamed source claimed to Radar in 2024.
Prince Harry's newfound love of green juice indicates his 'versatility'
Prince Harry is not a California native, so it might be safe to say green juice was not his thing when he was growing up in Kensington Palace. But after marrying Meghan Markle, he reportedly began enjoying his veggies in liquid form too. The prince, who also enjoys white coffee and ginger tea, apparently shook up his drink order, which suggests he's down to try new things, according to psychologist Darren Stanton. "This resembles open-mindedness and versatility," he explained in Marie Claire. "The Californian lifestyle and the influence of his wife may have also been a factor in this, representing change and a separation from his royal duties in London compared to his new life in the U.S."
Harry is estranged from his family, and his new go-to drink is very much representative of that. It might also suggest that he follows Meghan's lead when it comes to how they manage their family and business in the U.S. Unnamed sources have certainly insinuated that Harry is keen on going along with Meghan's plans. "She still insists that he attend Zoom meetings related to their charity and various business ventures, no matter where he is in the world," an unnamed source claimed to Radar. "Even if it's the middle of the night, she expects him to be on call. He's happy to go along with it, but it leaves him pretty wrecked and exhausted." Harry also supposedly doesn't party whenever he's jet-setting across the globe, with Meghan reportedly keeping a close eye on him at all times.
Surprisingly, Prince Andrew plays it safe with his drink choice
There are many strange things people ignore about Prince Andrew, but he plays it fairly safe when it comes to beverages. "I'll have water with all meals. I drink one cup of tea a day. Otherwise I drink hot water with root ginger and lemon zest," he once said, according to the Mirror. He also abstains from alcohol. Though the disgraced royal used to go by the moniker of "Randy Andy" in his younger days because of his party boy lifestyle, booze has never been his thing. Per the Mirror, he did acknowledge that he tried alcohol when he was younger but more or less left it at that. "I suspect that I poisoned my taste buds as I don't like the taste of any type of alcohol," he confessed.
While it might not be everyone's favorite beverage, hot water with ginger and lemon actually boasts many health benefits. We can't say for certain why Andrew drinks this on a regular basis, but we do know that it can help with indigestion, congestion, and inflammation. It can also benefit your skin and heart. While he may play it safe with this healthy drink choice, the rest of his life is anything but. Over the years, his behavior has been tabloid fodder, and after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein landed him in hot water, Prince Andrew was shut out of the royal family. King Charles III reportedly also cut off his funding.
Princess Eugenie's Earl Grey order suggests she takes after her grandmother
Princess Eugenie, like her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, enjoys a cup of Earl Grey tea, which suggests she's an old soul, given that this hot beverage is more popular among older folks. The princess prefers her Earl Grey weak with no milk. Her choice of drink indicates she shares certain qualities with the queen — maturity, strength, and class. It's also said that Early Grey drinkers are people who strive to be efficient and productive.
Eugenie certainly doesn't sit still, and some royal experts speculate that Prince William will offer her and her sister, Princess Beatrice, more active roles in the royal family once he becomes king. "I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back," royal expert Ingrid Seward, told Hello! "They have always been close to William, and the King is very fond of them too."
Eugenie's love of Earl Grey also is a nod to the bond she had with her late grandmother. Even though she wasn't a working royal during the queen's lifetime, it's reported that the two still spent plenty of time together — both behind the palace walls and during public outings. Eugenie also publicly referred to the queen as "Grannie," which suggested she had a close relationship with the late monarch.
Duchess Sophie's favorite gin suggests she's the modern one in the family
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, might not be the youngest among the working royals, but she's definitely one of the most contemporary, if her drink of choice is any indication. The duchess enjoys a glass of Silent Pool gin and even visited the distillery in 2019. She had so much fun that she stayed much longer than her schedule actually allowed.
"She's modern, she looks cool, she dresses beautifully, she's not overdone, she's classy, elegant, she's got a great turn of phrase, she's relaxed," the founder of Silent Pool, Ian McCulloch, told Express. "The Countess fits much better with where the royal family is heading, I think, than where it's probably come from."
Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's death, Sophie has proven she can keep up with the younger royals, like Princess Catherine. The two are reportedly quite close, with Ingrid Seward telling Hello! magazine they have a "sisterly" bond. Sophie is also reportedly the peacemaker in the family, an important role given all the drama that tends to play itself out behind the palace walls.