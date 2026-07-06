'Forever My Heart': Sharon Osbourne Honors Emotional First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy
Sharon Osbourne is paying tribute to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne on the couple's first wedding anniversary since the Black Sabbath frontman's death on July 22, 2025. "Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish," Sharon captioned an Instagram photo of the couple's hands embracing. "I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."
The sweet and simple tribute, which Sharon posted on July 4, 2026, garnered messages of support from celebrities. They included Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who starred on an MTV reality show about her life in the early '00s, similar to "The Osbournes." "Godspeed. Happy anniversary," Moakler wrote. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth sent Sharon "Much love." Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a co-host on "The Talk" with Sharon from 2019 to 2021, also sent her former colleague love and shared what Sharon and Ozzy's relationship meant to her. "I have this one photo of you two holding hands and it always reminds me of the most beautiful love. An eternally beautiful love," Inaba said in the heartfelt Instagram comment.
Sharon and Ozzy married on July 4, 1982, in Hawaii. The couple had three children together, who joined Ozzy's three children from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley. They also weathered challenges like Ozzy's infidelity, which almost led to divorce, but their love always won in the end. Sharon and Ozzy even renewed their vows in 2017.
Kelly Osbourne helped her mom celebrate the sad milestone in strange and beautiful ways
Sharon Osbourne's youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, helped her mom through the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death. Kelly has had a difficult year mourning her father, but Instagram posts proved her mom was on her mind on July 4, 2026. First, she shared photos of the flowers she gifted her mom on Instagram, and even revealed the contents of a deeply emotional note. "I hope you know that love like yours doesn't end when a life does. It changes shape," Kelly wrote. "It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he's near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you."
She also went a step further than that. In another Instagram post, Kelly revealed that she and her mom hosted a "summer clown-themed party" on July 4. "It was the perfect night and made what could have been such a hard day for my mum one we will both never forget," Kelly captioned a carousel of photos and videos capturing the event. She said she was grateful to the friends and loved ones who made her laugh more than she has in a long time. Kelly's younger brother, Jack Osbourne, commemorated a different event on the holiday weekend — Ozzy's final musical performance, which reunited Black Sabbath. "One year," Jack captioned a video from the show on Instagram on July 5.