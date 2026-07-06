'Forever My Heart': Sharon Osbourne Honors Emotional First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne is paying tribute to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne on the couple's first wedding anniversary since the Black Sabbath frontman's death on July 22, 2025. "Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish," Sharon captioned an Instagram photo of the couple's hands embracing. "I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

The sweet and simple tribute, which Sharon posted on July 4, 2026, garnered messages of support from celebrities. They included Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who starred on an MTV reality show about her life in the early '00s, similar to "The Osbournes." "Godspeed. Happy anniversary," Moakler wrote. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth sent Sharon "Much love." Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a co-host on "The Talk" with Sharon from 2019 to 2021, also sent her former colleague love and shared what Sharon and Ozzy's relationship meant to her. "I have this one photo of you two holding hands and it always reminds me of the most beautiful love. An eternally beautiful love," Inaba said in the heartfelt Instagram comment.

Sharon and Ozzy married on July 4, 1982, in Hawaii. The couple had three children together, who joined Ozzy's three children from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley. They also weathered challenges like Ozzy's infidelity, which almost led to divorce, but their love always won in the end. Sharon and Ozzy even renewed their vows in 2017.