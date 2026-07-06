Taylor Swift's BFF Abigail Signals Karlie Kloss Is Officially Back In The Inner Circle
From Paul McCartney to Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift has a wide collection of famous friends. Back in the mid 2010s, Swift and the girl friends that she hung out with were called 'The Squad.' One of the prominent members of The Squad in its early days was Karlie Kloss, the Victoria's Secret supermodel. But over the years, it seemed like Kloss and Swift had undergone a friendship breakup. That's why we were surprised to not only see that Kloss was one of the guests at Swift's high-profile wedding to Travis Kelce, but that Swift's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson also follows Kloss on Instagram. It seems unlikely that there's any more bad blood between Kloss and Swift if Anderson's on board.
Swift and Anderson went to school together, and Anderson got name dropped in one of Swift's songs. In "Fifteen" from Swift's second album, Swift sang, "you sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail and soon enough you're best friends." Anderson accompanied Swift to the 2015 Grammys, and she's been in some of Swift's music videos.
With that kind of longtime friendship, we feel confident that Anderson has Swift's back, so it seems unlikely that she'd be following someone that her bestie had beef with. Granted, we don't know exactly when Kloss got Anderson's follow, but some people on social media seem to think it was recent.
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have long been thought to be on the outs
Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were photographed together a lot in the mid 2010s, but then the photos trickled off, which helped spark the speculation that the two of them weren't that close anymore. It may have been that they were both busy, but it certainly got people talking. Then Swift didn't attend Kloss' small wedding ceremony in 2018 nor the follow up party in 2019. And while Kloss did show up to watch The Eras Tour in 2023, people noticed that she was in the stands rather than the VIP tent where other celebs, family, and friends often sat.
One of the fan theories for why the two fell out is that Swift wasn't a fan of the friendship that Kloss had with Kim Kardashian as the whole debacle with Kayne West and his song "Famous" played out, a feud that hurt Swift more than we realized. Connected to that, Abigail Anderson interestingly does follow Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, but not Kim, so a follow from Anderson could be a sign.
Anderson also follows Blake Lively, whose relationship with Swift has seen better days since Lively dragged the singer into the Justin Baldoni legal drama. That follow could be a good sign for Lively and Swift; as one X user said about the photo of the Anderson follow of Kloss: "in two years she'll forgive Blake. The girl has a soft heart."