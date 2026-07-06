Taylor Swift's BFF Abigail Signals Karlie Kloss Is Officially Back In The Inner Circle

From Paul McCartney to Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift has a wide collection of famous friends. Back in the mid 2010s, Swift and the girl friends that she hung out with were called 'The Squad.' One of the prominent members of The Squad in its early days was Karlie Kloss, the Victoria's Secret supermodel. But over the years, it seemed like Kloss and Swift had undergone a friendship breakup. That's why we were surprised to not only see that Kloss was one of the guests at Swift's high-profile wedding to Travis Kelce, but that Swift's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson also follows Kloss on Instagram. It seems unlikely that there's any more bad blood between Kloss and Swift if Anderson's on board.

Swift and Anderson went to school together, and Anderson got name dropped in one of Swift's songs. In "Fifteen" from Swift's second album, Swift sang, "you sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail and soon enough you're best friends." Anderson accompanied Swift to the 2015 Grammys, and she's been in some of Swift's music videos.

With that kind of longtime friendship, we feel confident that Anderson has Swift's back, so it seems unlikely that she'd be following someone that her bestie had beef with. Granted, we don't know exactly when Kloss got Anderson's follow, but some people on social media seem to think it was recent.