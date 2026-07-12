Queen Camilla Is More Like The Queen Mother Than You Realize

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The late Queen Elizabeth II was actually named after her mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Windsor, who was known to many as Queen Elizabeth during the reign of her husband, King George VI. After her daughter acceded to the throne, her title changed to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (or just the Queen Mother, or Queen Mum, for short). Although her time as the actual queen only lasted the 16 years of George's kingship, the Queen Mother enjoyed a long career as a working royal until 2002, when she died at the age of 101. Three years later, a very similar person entered into the royal family: Camilla Parker Bowles.

Bowles officially joined the royal ranks when she finally married King Charles, nearly 35 years after they first met. Even though she and the Queen Mother had never worked together, they still had a lot in common. Besides having the same royal job title, Camilla and her grandmother-in-law appear to have some shared character traits. "She's every bit as convincing as the old Queen Mother was when it comes to putting on a sweet smile and saying just the right thing to put people at their ease," royal biographer Christopher Wilson informed the Daily Mail in May 2026. "But — again like the Queen Mum — there's a ruthless streak to Camilla which she takes care to keep hidden from view." Prince Harry seemed to corroborate this in his memoir "Spare," when the Duke of Sussex described Camilla as "dangerous."

Wilson also noted that both women showed deep dedication to their husbands. In 2024, Camilla reportedly restricted Harry's time with Charles at the beginning of his cancer treatment. The Queen Mother also had a spouse with cancer, and in her case, she had the added pressure of dealing with her husband's health issues in private, since it was all kept hush-hush at the time. Looking back, there are actually several other similarities between the two.