Kate Middleton Reportedly Lacks 'Emotional Bandwidth' Required To Reunite William & Harry
The business part of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's U.K. trip is proceeding as scheduled, with Harry preparing for the next installment of the Invictus Games. Unfortunately, the personal part of the visit has changed significantly. Weeks ago, Harry was planning to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK so they could visit with their grandfather, King Charles. However, accommodations became complicated, and an invite to stay at Buckingham Palace sparked some furious finger-pointing. Between Harry reportedly vacillating about staying there, and a recent decision involving one of Harry's many media lawsuits, the palace apparently decided to rescind their offer. That all sounds super stressful, which is why some people are asserting the royal family isn't planning to make any major strides in mending the feud between the brothers Harry and William.
Catherine, Princess of Wales has long been caught in the middle between her husband and brother-in-law. However, despite her reported past efforts, author Christopher Andersen thinks Kate won't be actively trying to heal William and Harry's relationship this time around. "It really is a year of magical thinking when people seriously suggest that the Princess of Wales has the emotional bandwidth to cope with the Sussexes," Andersen informed Fox News.
According to Andersen, Kate reportedly changed her mind in 2024 after Harry's reaction to Charles' cancer diagnosis. "It was hurtful to Kate as well, I believe," Andersen explained. "It just ignited this firestorm of speculation about how sick the King really was."
Kate's investing her emotional energy in cancer treatment and support
On one hand, Harry, Duke of Sussex was likely being pragmatic when he noted his time to reconcile with King Charles is limited. Life is unpredictable, and a family rift is often an ongoing source of sadness and regret, so it makes sense to view it with urgency. However, Harry's gloomy outlook likely landed different for Catherine, Princess of Wales, since she, too, was undergoing cancer treatment around this same time.
In Kate's case, she focused on sending a positive message, starting with her original video message. She spoke of her three children, saying on Instagram, "As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits." In those early days, she and her brother, James Middleton, focused on the prospect of scaling mountains, both literally and figuratively, as she recovered.
After she entered remission, Kate's been candid about the emotional aspects of her health journey, and she's emphasized her commitment to helping people in similar situations. In June 2026, the princess took on the grueling Three Peaks Challenge, to celebrate not only her own progress, but also to aid The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Previously, one of Kate's first solo royal outing after she returned to work in 2025 was at a cancer center. Similarly, weeks before her June 2026 mountain trek, Kate visited The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, where she had poignant interactions with cancer patients and their families.