Kate Middleton Reportedly Lacks 'Emotional Bandwidth' Required To Reunite William & Harry

The business part of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's U.K. trip is proceeding as scheduled, with Harry preparing for the next installment of the Invictus Games. Unfortunately, the personal part of the visit has changed significantly. Weeks ago, Harry was planning to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK so they could visit with their grandfather, King Charles. However, accommodations became complicated, and an invite to stay at Buckingham Palace sparked some furious finger-pointing. Between Harry reportedly vacillating about staying there, and a recent decision involving one of Harry's many media lawsuits, the palace apparently decided to rescind their offer. That all sounds super stressful, which is why some people are asserting the royal family isn't planning to make any major strides in mending the feud between the brothers Harry and William.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has long been caught in the middle between her husband and brother-in-law. However, despite her reported past efforts, author Christopher Andersen thinks Kate won't be actively trying to heal William and Harry's relationship this time around. "It really is a year of magical thinking when people seriously suggest that the Princess of Wales has the emotional bandwidth to cope with the Sussexes," Andersen informed Fox News.

According to Andersen, Kate reportedly changed her mind in 2024 after Harry's reaction to Charles' cancer diagnosis. "It was hurtful to Kate as well, I believe," Andersen explained. "It just ignited this firestorm of speculation about how sick the King really was."