HGTV's Dave Marrs Gifts Wife Jenny A Priceless Tribute To His Late Mother: 'A Reminder To Our Heavy Hearts'

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs know when it comes to gifts, meaning matters more than sparkle. On July 8, Jenny shared an Instagram post explaining the sentimental reason she decided that, even though she doesn't wear too many pieces of jewelry, she's still a "jewelry person." One of the pieces she constantly wears is a necklace Dave made for her that has extra meaning after his mom Donna Marrs' death in September 2025.

As Jenny explained in the caption on Instagram, the Marrs family still took the trip they had planned with Donna to Bayeux, Normandy, where they held a candlelight vigil for her in a cathedral. Afterward, the youngest of the Marrs kids, Luke, found a coin on the ground and gave it to Jenny. Dave later drilled a hole and put it on a chain for his wife. "This coin was a God-wink to our family as we took the trip she was supposed to have been on with us," Jenny wrote. "A reminder to our heavy hearts that He sees us and He has caught every single one of our tears on this journey of loss."

Jenny has gone through an incredible transformation from marketing professional to wife and mom to HGTV star, and explained in the post that her mother-in-law helped her navigate it. "Donna taught me a lot of lessons about being an incredible person but the one thing she modeled best for me was being an incredible momma," she wrote. "She loved her kids and grandkids with tenacity and her life was a shining example of deep gratitude for getting to [love your family]."