The Stunning Transformation Of HGTV's Jenny Marrs
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Before the fame and adoration that accompany HGTV stardom, "Fixer to Fabulous" Jenny Marrs was much like many young people working to make their way in the world through effort, education, sacrifice, and impactful choices. Her wholesome upbringing and familial support served as a sturdy launchpad for the many leaps of faith Marrs has taken throughout her life. From Jenny Marrs' most relatable moments, such as taking a chance on a long-distance relationship and relocating states away to a place she'd never been, to less common struggles, like dealing with fame, Marrs' transformation as a person and professional has borne fruit far beyond her expectations.
Throughout her journeys, Marrs' creativity and resilience remain some of the most effective tools to build and maintain her thriving career as a home renovator and TV star. But the jump to screen stardom wasn't a decision made lightly. Despite how natural Marrs appears in front of the camera after years of filming, the uncertainty and nerves that accompanied the early days of "Fixer to Fabulous" were intense. "I remember watching the three-minute edited-down 'sizzle reel' that our production company ... would send to HGTV and thinking, 'This is absolutely crazy. Why would anyone want to watch a television show about our life?'" Marrs wrote in an Instagram post celebrating eight years of the show, "I also remember being nervous that someone would want to watch a television show about our life." No matter her reservations, Marrs leaned on her values and pressed forward, making decisions that would ultimately lead to a stunning transformation.
Jenny Marrs grew up in Florida
Jenny Marrs' childhood was filled with family fun and adventure. She grew up in Orlando, Florida, with her parents and three siblings, with whom she enjoyed a warm and close relationship. Marrs' mother was born and raised in Orlando, and her father had been a resident of the area since he was a young child, so their Floridian roots ran deep.
Marrs' father, Steve Smith, supported the family by working long hours to make it possible for Marrs and her siblings to regularly enjoy family vacations. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which tore through western North Carolina and northeastern Tennessee in 2024, Marrs implored her followers on Instagram to show love and charity to the victims of the natural disaster by sharing a touching description of the fond memories she and her family created during their regular wintertime trips to Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
"There, my siblings and I would set out to explore imaginative lands in the forest for hours each day ... We'd hike the endless trails off the Blue Ridge Parkway and eat picnic lunches perched on a boulder while we dipped our feet in picturesque streams," she wrote in the caption of her post. "For one week each winter, we escaped Florida's humidity and managed to squeeze an entire winter's worth of rosy cheeks and freezing toes and wet gloves into seven joy-filled days."
Jenny Marrs thought her career would be in marketing
Your college major doesn't always determine your subsequent career path, but most of the time, there are lessons learned along the way that you can apply to a wide array of jobs, which was exactly the case for Jenny Marrs. She attended the University of Central Florida and studied advertising and public relations. Though on the surface it may not seem like she is using her degree in her current line of work, there is a lot of overlap between the material Marrs picked up in the classroom and the skills necessary to curate a successful brand.
In an interview with About You Magazine, Marrs stated that she has "been creative all [her] life" — a quality and skill necessary to succeed in advertising and public relations, as well as design and home renovation. Though she is best known for her design and renovation work on "Fixer to Fabulous," Marrs didn't enter the workforce as a designer. Instead, after her college graduation, she went to work for what was then known as Newell Rubbermaid in a marketing and sales position.
Jenny Marrs met her husband through work
Long before they got their start in the home renovation business, Jenny Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, entered the corporate world after completing their respective college educations. Both Jenny Marrs and her soon-to-be husband worked for Newell Rubbermaid in 2002. The HGTV stars met at a new hire training event. She reflected on this first meeting in her memoir, "Trust God, Love People," via Amazon, stating that she first laid eyes on the man she would marry in the registration line of their week-long training event. "It was a simple introduction — a few ordinary words followed by an ordinary handshake — yet the energy in the room shifted. My shoulders relaxed, and I felt at ease."
They became friends during that week of training, and in the months that followed, after Marrs returned to Florida and Dave to Bentonville, Arkansas, their respective responsibilities necessitated regular phone calls. Those calls, which were purely professional at first, soon morphed into keenly anticipated opportunities to learn more about each other outside of work. Their long-distance friendship blossomed over the course of a year, and after Dave relocated to Chicago, he asked Marrs to come up to visit him since he didn't have any friends in the area yet.
Marrs obliged his request and flew out to Chicago to spend a weekend, though, upon her arrival, she did not suspect that the trip would turn so suddenly romantic. Dave, however, was quick to make his move, and the pair shared their first kiss in the airport parking garage.
Jenny Marrs relocated to Arkansas
After a year and a half of long-distance dating, Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs decided that it was time for a big change. Two years in the corporate world had been enough for Dave, and he dreamed of returning to Bentonville, Arkansas, to become a home builder since he had experience in the construction industry after building log cabins with his father in his home state of Colorado.
At that point in their relationship, things were definitely serious between them. During one poolside conversation at her parents' house in Florida, the pair decided to quit their jobs with Rubbermaid and move to Arkansas together. Until that life-changing decision, Marrs had never been to Bentonville. Despite the uncertainty that accompanies the choice of living in a place one hasn't even seen, the duo was set on their path, and preparations began.
The move wasn't originally meant to be permanent. According to Marrs, their original intent was to set up shop in Bentonville for a couple of years before ultimately returning to Florida to be near her extended family. But fate had other plans for the young couple. After settling in, they fell in love with the area. Years passed, and they ultimately abandoned their plans to pack up and leave charming little Bentonville in the rearview.
Jenny Marrs married in 2005
Following a picturesque proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in 2004, Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs began planning their wedding. They decided to hold the ceremony at the Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, to be near her many family members and friends. Over 200 guests surrounded the happy couple, and their big day was filled with sentimental moments, fun, and laughter. Marrs opted for a large wedding party of eight bridesmaids, including both of her sisters and close friends from different stages of her life, and chose to dress them in pastel pink satin strapless sheath dresses — a choice that was perfectly on trend in the early 2000s.
The bride and groom shared their endearing first dance to the tune of Lonestar's "Amazed," then cut their four-tiered wedding cake baked by Jenny Marrs' father. To make the festivities even more memorable, each of their many guests decorated fabric squares that would eventually make up a wedding quilt assembled by Dave Marrs' grandmother. "It was the culmination of months and months of planning and every aspect of the day was absolute magic," Jenny said in an interview with HGTV. "It was the perfect celebration and we are so grateful to have been surrounded by those we love the most as we began our life together."
Jenny Marrs was a key player in creating Marrs Developing
During the early years of their marriage, Marrs Developing — the couple's construction and renovation company — was still in its fledgling stages and wasn't the thriving business it is today. Profit margins were low, and in order to nurture the company's success, they relied on Jenny Marrs' income from her office job to pay the bills.
In an interview with People, the Marrs duo joked that during those early days of their commercial endeavors, she was her husband's "sugar mama," since she had the income necessary to sign for loans and pay for necessary living expenses like insurance. However, even with her salary, the Marrs family struggled to make ends meet. She would pitch in to help her husband with design work despite her lack of formal training, and for a good part of a decade, she served as the financial pillar that kept the family afloat.
She told About You Magazine, "Dave started this building business when we moved here, and I started helping him along the way. I was also working in the vendor world. We were broke, and I had a real job." By 2012, Marrs Developing had grown enough to offer financial stability, and Marrs was able to quit her job and join her husband full-time.
Jenny Marrs became a mother in 2010 after struggles with fertility
Jenny Marrs and her husband were ready to extend their family three years after their wedding; however, the pair tragically struggled with infertility, and Marrs underwent fertility treatment before the HGTV star had a difficult first pregnancy with her twin boys, Nathan and Ben.
Although the couple was elated at the prospect of becoming parents, the process was far from simple. Marrs went into labor at 29 weeks due to medical complications. Doctors were able to intervene and delay the birth so the twins could develop in utero for another four weeks. Thankfully, the twins and Marrs pulled through, and after about a month in the NICU, the family of four was able to return home.
In the years leading up to the birth of their twins, Marrs and her husband had opened themselves up to the idea of adopting a child. Even after they welcomed the twins, they maintained that adoption was still very important to them and began looking into their options. They had little luck with domestic adoption agencies and decided to extend their search abroad, where they were connected with an agency based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They first found their daughter, Sylvie, in 2012 and knew right away that she was the one for them. Though the adoption was finalized the following year, due to changes within the Congolese government, Sylvie was not allowed to leave the country for another year. Sylvie ultimately made it to Arkansas in 2014, soon after the birth of the Marrs' third biological child, Charlotte. Sylvie is the only adopted child in the Marrs family, and the couple welcomed their fifth child, Luke, in 2019.
Jenny Marrs debuted on HGTV in 2019
More than a decade after the creation of Marrs Developing and four years after Jenny Marrs joined the company in a full-time capacity, HGTV approached the couple with an offer to create the "sizzle reel" (a short, trailer-like trial video) for what would become "Fixer to Fabulous." After HGTV realized there was an opening in the market in Arkansas, they approached the Marrses regarding the possibility of creating a show. "One of the network executives reached out to her friends in the area. They found this area to be very unique and thought it would be a great place to have a show for HGTV. She asked for recommendations for builders, and our names got thrown in the hat," Jenny told About You Magazine.
Though Jenny Marrs and her husband were initially hesitant to subject themselves and their children to a life in full view of the public, they ultimately decided that hosting a TV show about the merits and charms of their beloved town would do a substantial amount of good for their community and the causes they hold near and dear to their hearts. The first full episode of the show aired on October 22, 2019, and quickly became an HGTV success.
Jenny Marrs has opened up other businesses with her husband in their hometown
In addition to Marrs Developing, Jenny Marrs and her husband have expanded their business ventures beyond home development and renovation, branching out into retail and agriculture. They have opened other businesses in Bentonville, Arkansas, and the surrounding areas, including Marrs on Main, a home goods store on Main Street in Bentonville that provides items such as cabinetry, home lighting, pottery, and leather goods. They also opened Marrs Mercantile, a general store in Centerton, which is a small town west of Bentonville. This retail location offers some home decor items, branded apparel, gifts, children's toys, and books, as well as some pantry items.
Outside of retail, the Marrs family owns The Berry Farm, a U-pick blueberry farm in Centerton, where individuals can pay a fee to go out into the acres of blueberry crops to harvest their own berries to keep. The farm also doubles as a rustic-chic event space for weddings and other gatherings. But this investment isn't rooted in a desire for increased profits. The Berry Farm is a partnered project with Help One Now, a nonprofit that aims to support children in Zimbabwe who are aging out of government care by funding vocational schools that teach agricultural science, wood and metal work, business management, and other professional and life skills to young people entering adulthood. The Berry Farm specifically funds Tariro Vocational Center in Marondera, Zimbabwe.
Marrs used her HGTV fame to advance philanthropic interests
One of Jenny and Dave Marrs' primary motivators for overcoming their reservations about being on television and accepting the offer to star in "Fixer to Fabulous" was the opportunity to raise awareness for causes that are near to their hearts. In an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, the couple recounted their first reluctant meeting with representatives from HGTV, with Dave saying, "When the producer first approached us, we weren't interested. Then once we started talking, he said, 'Look, if the show calls attention to these organizations you support, don't you think that alone would be worth it?' And he was right."
Much of the couple's philanthropic focus is rooted in their lived experiences, such as the hardships involved in the process of adopting their daughter, Sylvie. Not only were the Marrses exposed to unique difficulties, such as a government shutdown that led to expensive delays in the adoption process, but their experience also led to a deeper understanding of pervasive issues endured by underserved youths across the globe. As Sylvie was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Marrses were able to connect with organizers of philanthropic efforts in a part of the world with which they were previously unfamiliar.
Adoption, orphan care, support of foster families, and the importance of support that keeps first families together are subjects often highlighted on their show. In addition to striking up the conversation on these topics and providing educational resources, the Marrses also provide pathways for fans to show their support for their shared values.