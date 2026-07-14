The Makeup Swap That Switched Up Anna Nicole Smith's Whole Vibe

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift wasn't the first celebrity to make red her signature lip color, and she won't be the last. In fact, late model and reality star Anna Nicole Smith actually used all different shades of red lipstick to convey a completely different image than Swift. She was going for less "sophisticated cool English teacher" and more "ditzy blonde bombshell waiting for the bell to ring so she can go to the mall." When the cameras were off, Smith's life was incredibly tragic. But when paparazzi yelled her name or someone screamed "Action!" red lipstick was a key part of the costume Smith used to help her step into her outrageous, sensationalist, fun persona.

Surprisingly, there is photo evidence from the height of her fame in the early 2000s proving that the Guess model did experiment with other lip colors on occasion, and when she did, it totally transformed her aura. In the photo below, Smith was posing at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing a light blue tank top with silver embellishments and a huge smile on her face.

J. Shearer/Getty

Smith's makeup at the event was not exactly natural, but was more subtle than usual. Her pink lip was the star and it definitely softened her whole face. Combined with carefully applied pink blush, Smith's natural beauty shines through in the photo.