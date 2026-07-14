The Makeup Swap That Switched Up Anna Nicole Smith's Whole Vibe
Believe it or not, Taylor Swift wasn't the first celebrity to make red her signature lip color, and she won't be the last. In fact, late model and reality star Anna Nicole Smith actually used all different shades of red lipstick to convey a completely different image than Swift. She was going for less "sophisticated cool English teacher" and more "ditzy blonde bombshell waiting for the bell to ring so she can go to the mall." When the cameras were off, Smith's life was incredibly tragic. But when paparazzi yelled her name or someone screamed "Action!" red lipstick was a key part of the costume Smith used to help her step into her outrageous, sensationalist, fun persona.
Surprisingly, there is photo evidence from the height of her fame in the early 2000s proving that the Guess model did experiment with other lip colors on occasion, and when she did, it totally transformed her aura. In the photo below, Smith was posing at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing a light blue tank top with silver embellishments and a huge smile on her face.
Smith's makeup at the event was not exactly natural, but was more subtle than usual. Her pink lip was the star and it definitely softened her whole face. Combined with carefully applied pink blush, Smith's natural beauty shines through in the photo.
Anna Nicole Smith's idol Marilyn Monroe also made the red lip her signature
Even though nude and pink lip colors would've softened Anna Nicole Smith's look, the former Playboy centerfold probably made red her signature color for a specific reason. Her idol, Marilyn Monroe, also made red lipstick her signature, and you can even still buy some of Monroe's go-to products.
Although Smith likely manufactured some of her physical resemblance to the "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" actress, other similarities in their lives are harder to fabricate. Other commonalities include how both Smith and Monroe tragically died alone and Smith also fought rumors and sensationalization by the public like Monroe. In a 1994 interview, Smith said she connected with Monroe from a young age and even used to "wish she was my mom."
"I want to carry on her work, you know? Do what she didn't finish." Smith continued. She went on to compare her romantic history with the "Seven Year Itch" star, and mention the struggles with depression that they shared. Smith said she wanted to sing, dance, and act like Monroe. Sadly, another similarity the women have is that they're careers were cut short when they died of overdoses in their 30s. Smith died in 2007 at the age of 39 and Monroe was 36 when she died in 1962.