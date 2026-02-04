Celebrities Who Sadly Died Alone

Undeniably one of Hollywood's most beloved figures of all time, Robin Williams was known for bringing laughter to the masses with performances in movies like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Jumanji," and "Good Will Hunting." The comedian was a source of joy for fans of all ages, but despite having the adoration of millions, Williams struggled privately with depression and had been incorrectly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease shortly before his death due to symptoms such as paranoia, confusion, and anxiety.

Williams died from suicide on August 11, 2014 in his home, and his wife Susan Schneider had been the last person to see him before his tragic passing. The world mourned the devastating loss of the actor and he was posthumously diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which Schneider claimed led Williams to take his own life and completely changed his brain functioning. "Robin was losing his mind and he was aware of it. Can you imagine the pain he felt as he experienced himself disintegrating?" she poignantly wrote in a 2016 essay for Neurology.

"He hated that he could not find the words he wanted in conversations. He would thrash at night and still had terrible insomnia. At times, he would find himself stuck in a frozen stance, unable to move, and frustrated when he came out of it," Schneider said of Williams' struggles in his final year of life. The actor remains a national treasure even after his death through his endless contributions to the screen.