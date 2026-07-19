Archie And Lilibet's Love Of This TV Show Hints They're Mini Meghan Markles In The Making

When Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex reunited with their grandfather, King Charles III, in July 2026, it was the closest they'd gotten to their noble roots for the first time in four years. Unlike other royals, the young prince and princess are instead being raised in a manner more similar to their mother, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, than to their dad, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Like the former "Suits" star, the children are growing up in California with the relative anonymity of private citizens, albeit with the privileges of wealth. Their TV viewing habits also reflect their mom's influence.

During Harry's recent tour of the U.K. (which included the aforementioned royal reunion), the prince appeared on ITV's "This Morning" and gave an interview to Alison Hammond, who also hosts "The Great British Baking Show." Though he mainly spoke about the Invictus Games, the international athletic competition for disabled veterans, the prince did mention Archie and Lilibet. "By the way, my kids love 'Junior Bake Off' [the baking competition for preteen bakers]. Absolutely love it. And I love it as well," he said, adding, "It's far better than the grown-up version."

The young royals' fascination comes naturally; Meghan loves to spend time in the kitchen, as she demonstrated in her short-lived Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." Archie and Lilibet often help her in the kitchen, too, from the family's Independence Day cupcake tradition to baking thumbprint cookies together, as seen on Instagram below. As such, they'd probably be great on "Junior Bake Off."