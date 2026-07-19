Archie And Lilibet's Love Of This TV Show Hints They're Mini Meghan Markles In The Making
When Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex reunited with their grandfather, King Charles III, in July 2026, it was the closest they'd gotten to their noble roots for the first time in four years. Unlike other royals, the young prince and princess are instead being raised in a manner more similar to their mother, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, than to their dad, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Like the former "Suits" star, the children are growing up in California with the relative anonymity of private citizens, albeit with the privileges of wealth. Their TV viewing habits also reflect their mom's influence.
During Harry's recent tour of the U.K. (which included the aforementioned royal reunion), the prince appeared on ITV's "This Morning" and gave an interview to Alison Hammond, who also hosts "The Great British Baking Show." Though he mainly spoke about the Invictus Games, the international athletic competition for disabled veterans, the prince did mention Archie and Lilibet. "By the way, my kids love 'Junior Bake Off' [the baking competition for preteen bakers]. Absolutely love it. And I love it as well," he said, adding, "It's far better than the grown-up version."
The young royals' fascination comes naturally; Meghan loves to spend time in the kitchen, as she demonstrated in her short-lived Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." Archie and Lilibet often help her in the kitchen, too, from the family's Independence Day cupcake tradition to baking thumbprint cookies together, as seen on Instagram below. As such, they'd probably be great on "Junior Bake Off."
Archie and Lilibet may have a better chance of becoming chefs than their cousins
Despite their personal differences, both Prince Harry and William, Prince of Wales, married women with mad cooking skills. Meghan Markle has certainly demonstrated her culinary prowess, both on her Netflix show and through her luxury goods brand, but her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no slouch in the kitchen, either. Kate Middleton's baking has even been praised by Mary Berry, the esteemed baker and former judge on "The Great British Baking Show."
Meghan and Kate's children have many dissimilarities; just one look at Princess Lilibet's birthday photo highlights the difference between her and Princess Charlotte. However, like Meghan and Kate, both sets of children seem eager to help with cooking projects, either at home or at charity events. Three years before Prince Archie and Lilibet baked cookies at an L.A. food kitchen in 2025, for example, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis whipped up cupcakes for a celebration honoring Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Could this hint at the royal children's future careers? Not for William's older son, at least, unless George opts to decline the throne. Siblings Charlotte and Louis will have more leeway to pursue their passions, though it's not likely we'll see them opening a tea shop or frying fish and chips by the seashore. Archie and Lilibet, as private American citizens, might choose to go to culinary school one day and become professional chefs. One or both of them might even join their mom's company as an executive or product developer. Until that time, we can always hope that Archie or Lilibet might one day try out for a U.S. cooking show for children, such as "Kids' Baking Championship" or "Chopped Junior." Although, would you want to be the judge who tells King Charles' grandchild their cake tastes awful?