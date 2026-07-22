The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch: Which Of The Stars Are Moms In Real Life?

Paramount's "Yellowstone" is, in many ways, all about family and legacy. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that these themes carry over into the hit spinoff series "Dutton Ranch" too, even if the show leaves Montana behind in favor of Texas (filming "Dutton Ranch" introduced new on-set dangers in the process). Motherhood, in particular, is a prominent plot point for the recognizable leading ladies of "Dutton Ranch;" Kelly Reilly, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Annette Bening — not to mention recurring cast member Morgan Wade. But which of these actors are moms in real life?

Though Reilly's Beth Dutton has an adopted son, Carter Green (Finn Little), whom she shares with husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the British actor herself does not have any children in real life. Nor does her co-star Lind, who portrays Oreana Lynn Jackson, the granddaughter of Bening's Beulah Jackson. However, that brings us to the "Nyad" star herself, whose complex matriarch has one biological son, Rob-Will Jackson (Oreana's father, played by Jai Courtney), as well as one adopted son, Joaquin "Kino" Jackson Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba). It seems fitting, then, that the Oscar nominee is the only woman in the main cast of "Dutton Ranch" who has children in real life, as well.

Annette Bening has four adult children — two sons and two daughters — all of whom she shares with husband and fellow actor Warren Beatty. Stephen and Ben Beatty were born in 1992 and 1994, respectively, followed by daughters Isabel and Ella Beatty, in 1997 and 2000. "I'm certainly not a perfect mother, but I am an avid mother, let me put it that way," the "American Beauty" star remarked of her parenting style to Reuters in 2006 (via People).