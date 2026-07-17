Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie Often Land On Worst-Dressed Royals Lists Because Of This One Thing

Even though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't working royals, they've spent quite a bit of time in the public eye since they're granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II. The sisters are often seen at high-profile events or family events like weddings or holidays, where hats are part of the royal dress code. Unfortunately, this required accessory has been problematic for Beatrice and Eugenie. Their penchant for quirky headgear has often put them on worst-dressed lists, like the hat Eugenie wore to Royal Ascot 2024, which had a tassel randomly stuck on the edge of the brim.

Even so, that hat was pretty sedate compared to some of the wild designs the sisters have sported over the decades. While Beatrice's style has fortunately changed for the better, in 2008, she wore a butterfly hat that looked less like headgear and more like an enthusiastic kid's craft project. A year later, Eugenie donned this vibrant green hat. True, the color was a striking complement to her purple top. However, the extreme tilt had the vibes of an umbrella being turned inside out on a windy day.

Tim P. Whitby & Pool/tim Graham Royal Photos/Getty

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have also sported hats with fuzzy embellishments that drew attention away from their faces rather than enhanced their overall look. Fortunately, even though the princesses have been hurt by public backlash, they've also managed to rise above it and stand out from the crowd with their self-expression.