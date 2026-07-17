Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie Often Land On Worst-Dressed Royals Lists Because Of This One Thing
Even though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't working royals, they've spent quite a bit of time in the public eye since they're granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II. The sisters are often seen at high-profile events or family events like weddings or holidays, where hats are part of the royal dress code. Unfortunately, this required accessory has been problematic for Beatrice and Eugenie. Their penchant for quirky headgear has often put them on worst-dressed lists, like the hat Eugenie wore to Royal Ascot 2024, which had a tassel randomly stuck on the edge of the brim.
Even so, that hat was pretty sedate compared to some of the wild designs the sisters have sported over the decades. While Beatrice's style has fortunately changed for the better, in 2008, she wore a butterfly hat that looked less like headgear and more like an enthusiastic kid's craft project. A year later, Eugenie donned this vibrant green hat. True, the color was a striking complement to her purple top. However, the extreme tilt had the vibes of an umbrella being turned inside out on a windy day.
Both Beatrice and Eugenie have also sported hats with fuzzy embellishments that drew attention away from their faces rather than enhanced their overall look. Fortunately, even though the princesses have been hurt by public backlash, they've also managed to rise above it and stand out from the crowd with their self-expression.
One of Beatrice's worst hats stands above the rest
Out of Princess Beatrice's most inappropriate outfits, many would likely assert that her worst hat is the one she wore to the wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. While the color palette was pretty neutral, and the base of the hat was small, the outsized, upright decoration was definitely distracting. Some snarky commenters thought the oval ring was more reminiscent of a toilet than a bow.
While this might sound pretty hilarious and harmless, it caused some major consternation for Beatrice as well as the hat's designer, Philip Treacy. "There was a moment where I thought I would find myself with my head on a spike outside the Tower of London," Treacy recalled to the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" in 2018. Hyperbole aside, Treacy was likely stressed about losing his customer base. He sold dozens of hats for William and Kate's wedding alone. In addition to having Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as fans of his work, Queen Camilla has also worn several of Treacy's hats over the years, including at her 2005 wedding to King Charles.
Happily, Beatrice implemented a positive resolution by selling her infamous hat for charity. The princess raised $131,000 in 2011, and besides this impressive philanthropic donation, she freed up some closet space. As for Treacy, his royal supporters have shown more loyalty than ever. Camilla even awarded him a royal warrant in 2024. Besides the prestige itself, this honor provides Treacy's business with an ongoing PR boost.