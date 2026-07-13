What The Most Famous '80s Sitcom Kids Look Like Today
The following article mentions addiction and eating disorders.
Some of Hollywood's most iconic child stars first rose to prominence in the '80s, the decade introducing audiences to famous faces like Michael J. Fox, Lisa Bonet, and the Olsen twins. Fame can be a fickle thing and though some of these former child actors managed to stay relevant as adults, others have faded in obscurity and simply remain a wholesome reminder of the funky decade. Though he is now known for being one of the comedy's world's sharpest talents, Jason Bateman first got his start in the industry as a young actor on "Little House on the Prairie" and the sitcom "The Hogan Family" before enjoying a career resurgence in the 2000s.
Not all '80s child stars were as fortunate as Bateman, as many grew up and either walked away from the spotlight or simply fizzled out. Here is what some of the most famous '80s sitcom kids look like today and what they've been up to since the end of the their respective series.
Michael J. Fox continues to advocate for Parkinson's research
Film and TV sensation Michael J. Fox is perhaps best known for his iconic performance in the sci-fi trilogy "Back to the Future," but before he was time traveling with Doc Brown the actor starred as Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties." The series ran from 1982 to 1989 for seven seasons and Fox quickly became the sitcom's breakout newcomer, winning three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.
He appeared in the "Back to the Future" franchise while headlining the show as well as in the cult classic "Teen Wolf," and went on to star in "Stuart Little," "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," "Spin City," and "Shrinking." Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29. In 2000, he launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
In 2024, Time named the actor one of the most influential people in health. "The more I feel it, the more humbled I am, and the more daunting it is," he told Time of his activism. "The dream is to say to someone, 'You have Parkinson's. Take this.' And we have the dream in our sights now."
Alyssa Milano launched her own sportswear line
Alyssa Milano skyrocketed to stardom when she began playing Samantha Micelli, Tony Danza's on-screen daughter in the 1984 series "Who's the Boss?." She started her career at 7 when she was cast in a national touring production of the Broadway show "Annie."
"I'm so grateful that I was a child star, which has provided for my family. It's not without its challenges, but I don't think that's unique to child stardom," she shared with Us Weekly in 2022. Following the show's conclusion in 1992, she scored roles in films like "Casualties of Love: The 'Long Island Lolita' Story," "Poison Ivy II: Lily," and "Fear."
Milano continued to rack up TV credits, starring in "Melrose Place" before portraying Phoebe Halliwell in the supernatural TV hit "Charmed" until 2006. The following year, she launched a sportswear line called Touch by Alyssa Milano. She served as the host of "Project Runway All Stars," appeared in "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," and had a main role in "Insatiable."
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen remain style icons
Undeniably two of the biggest child stars of all time, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took the world by storm in 1987. When they were just 6 months old, they were cast as Michelle Tanner on the sitcom "Full House." The sisters grew up in front of audiences during the show's eight-season run.
The Olsen twins subsequently took over Hollywood during the '90s and became megastars, starring in TV projects including "To Grandmother's House We Go" and "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble." In their tween and teen years, Mary-Kate and Ashley continued to star in movies, including "Billboard Dad," "Passport to Paris," and "New York Minute." They then left acting behind for the fashion world, launching The Row in 2006.
"We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer," Ashley said to i-D magazine in 2021. "We wanted to explore making something of ourselves."
Soleil Moon Frye directed a doc about her time in the '90s
At the age of 7, Soleil Moon Frye landed her career-defining role as the precocious Punky Brewster in the 1984 sitcom of the same name. She beat out over 3,000 hopefuls for the part — including Melissa Joan Hart — and subsequently became a household name.
The series ran until 1988, and Frye went on to appear in shows like "The Wonder Years," "Saved by the Bell," and "Friends" while also doing voice work in "The Proud Family" and "The Ren & Stimpy Show." From 2001 to 2003, she starred as Roxie King in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and in 2021, Frye reprised her role as Punky Brewster for the short-lived revival series.
Frye directed the intimate documentary "Kid 90," which included her own personal footage from the decade and featured famous faces like Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg. "And in opening Pandora's box, [I] discovered true self-love. It's been the most incredible journey that has been a coming-of-age of both the teen me and the adult me," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2021 of the doc.
Kirk Cameron seeks out faith-based content
In the 1980s, Kirk Cameron landed his big break playing Mike Seaver in "Growing Pains." The series ran from 1985 to 1992, and Cameron received two Golden Globe nominations for his performance. He also was a hit with young fans, gracing the cover of teen magazines like Tiger Beat.
In an interview with CBN, Cameron reflected on what it was like becoming a teen star. "It can't help but go to your head, you know? I was driving around in bullet-proof limousines, because stalkers were coming after me," he said. "I was flying around in Leer jets, because dignitaries wanted me to play tennis with their daughter. So it was a strange life, but it was normal to me."
After the show's conclusion, Cameron appeared in "Kirk," "You Lucky Dog," and "The Growing Pains Movie" before primarily starring in Christian-based productions. He also released the religious children's book "As You Grow" in 2022.
Ricky Schroder's acting career slowed down
Ricky Schroder won a Golden Globe Award in 1980 when he was just 9 years old for his performance in the movie "The Champ." To this day, he remains the youngest winner in history. He continued riding high on his success when he was cast as Ricky Stratton in 1982's "Silver Spoons," a role that subsequently earned him two Young Artist Awards and the adoration of millions.
"The whole thing with the screaming girls and stuff, I didn't understand," Schroder said in an episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?." "I don't know how anyone's comfortable with that. I wasn't comfortable with it. I joke with my kids, 'You know, Dad wasn't as big as Justin Bieber, but Dad was pretty big when he was 15!'" When the sitcom concluded its run in 1987, Schroder then took on more mature roles, leaving his child star days behind.
He portrayed detective Danny Sorenson for three seasons of "NYPD Blue" and went on to have roles in "Scrubs," "Strong Medicine," and "24." As of this writing, his most recent screen appearance was in 2016's "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love."
Lisa Bonet took a step back from acting
When she was 16 years old, Lisa Bonet introduced the world to Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show." While she was on the sitcom, Bonet appeared opposite Mickey Rourke in 1987's "Angel Heart," a racy and explicit movie that didn't exactly align with the wholesome values of "The Cosby Show."
Bonet landed the spinoff "A Different World," but was ultimately from "The Cosby Show" in 1991, the starlet clashing with Bill Cosby over her public image. Decades later, Bonet addressed her feelings about Cosby and the assault allegations against him. "There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but... There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she told Net-a-Porter in 2018. "I don't need to say, 'I told you so.' I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be."
She went on to appear in shows like "The Red Road," "Girls," and "Ray Donovan" but has largely taken a step back from Hollywood. As she said in the aforementioned interview, "Acting is how I've forged my way, but I don't think it's my passion." Her eldest child, Zoë Kravitz, picked up the baton and built a successful acting career of her own.
Jason Bateman's career is bigger than ever
Before he was one-third of the hit podcast "Smartless," Jason Bateman was trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood as a child star in the 1986 sitcom "The Hogan Family." The series featured Bateman as TV sensation Valerie Harper's eldest son, and it ran for six seasons. Before that, Bateman appeared as orphan James Cooper in "Little House on the Prairie."
Bateman was a certified teen idol in the '80s. He appeared in "Teen Wolf Too" before hitting a professional slump in the '90s, but he experienced a major career resurgence in the new millennium. "It was horrible. My '20s were very confusing and challenging," Bateman told Esquire of the tough time period. "There was therapy. There was seeking advice. A lot of self-doubt that was happening at the same time I was trying to catch up for all of the time I was working and not playing."
Bateman's luck turned around: He began playing Michael Bluth in "Arrested Development" as well as in hit movies like "Juno," "Horrible Bosses," "Game Night," and "Zootopia," becoming a major presence in the industry once again. He has flexed his directing muscles in the crime drama "Ozark," the award-winning show on which he also starred.
Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS
Christina Applegate played Kelly Bundy on "Married...with Children" from 1987 to 1997. The role established Applegate as a blond bombshell in Hollywood. She then went on to land roles in "Mars Attacks!," "Nowhere," and "The Sweetest Thing." In 2004, she showed off her comedy chops once again in the blockbuster "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."
Applegate found further success on TV when she guest-starred on "Friends" and won a Primetime Emmy Award. She then went on to star on series like "Samantha Who?" and the Netflix knockout "Dead to Me" opposite Linda Cardellini. In 2021, Applegate shared the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She released her poignant memoir "You with the Sad Eyes" in 2026 to critical and commercial acclaim.
"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote on X. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been supported by people that I know who have this condition. It's been a tough road. But we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it." She has had to take a large step back from performing as a result of her MS but is open to doing voice work for future projects.
Justine Bateman found success behind the camera
Much like her famous brother Jason Bateman, actor Justine Bateman first rose to prominence when she starred as the superficial teenager Mallory Keaton in "Family Ties." She remained on the sitcom throughout its seven-season run until 1989 and followed up the role with appearances in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Men Behaving Badly," "Men in Trees," and "Desperate Housewives."
Justine eventually shifted her focus to directing, writing, and producing projects. Her 2021 directorial debut "Violet" premiered at South by Southwest and garnered positive reviews from audiences, and she has also become a fierce critic of the AI movement in Hollywood. Justine has also opened up about aging in the industry, and the unrealistic beauty expectations women face in the media.
"I just don't give a s***. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it, and so that's basically the end of the road," she said in "60 Minutes Australia." "I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."
Emmanuel Lewis became the president of an entertainment industry nonprofit
Emmanuel Lewis took the TV world by storm when he headlined the 1983 series "Webster," playing a young orphan boy who is taken in by his NFL star godfather. Lewis was 12 years old when the sitcom first aired, and the series ran for six seasons. He won three People's Choice Awards for his performance and became a full-blown star of the era. "The only place I can go where I'm not mobbed is my house," he told People in 1994.
However, like many fellow child stars, Lewis struggled finding projects as an adult. After making appearances in shows like "Family Matters," "Moesha," and "The Surreal Life," Lewis retreated from the spotlight and he became the president of the Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia.
"I love what I do and I work hard at it, but I don't believe my own hype. I don't care how well we do it. I don't care what greatness that we do. There's a piece of me never fully believing it," Lewis shared with B High ATL in 2024 of his childhood fame and enduring legacy.
Tina Yothers dabbled in reality TV
While playing Jennifer Keaton on "Family Ties," Tina Yothers earned a Young Artist Award in 1985. During her time on the sitcom, Yothers attempted to launch a music career and released the songs "Baby, I'm Back in Love Again" and "Girlie, Girlie." However, her music ambitions were ultimately short-lived.
In the 2000s, Yothers found success on reality TV, appearing on "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Wife Swap," and "What Not To Wear." She ultimately retired from acting in order to focus on raising her family. Yothers reunited with Michael J. Fox in 2023 to support his annual Parkinson's fundraiser, much to the delight of fans.
In a 2022 interview with Daily Blast LIVE, Yothers looked back on what it was like working on "Family Ties." "Growing up on television, people had misconceptions of this glamour, but on our set it was just a family, it truly was," she said. "Gary Goldberg ran a tight ship and he put a family together that had chemistry and we love each other to this day."
Jodie Sweetin has opened up about her sobriety journey
Jodie Sweetin became one of the breakout stars of "Full House" when she portrayed the delightfully sassy Stephanie Tanner in the enduring sitcom. Sweetin, who was 5 years old when "Full House" began and 13 when it ended, literally grew up on the show. About a year after the series ended, her struggles with substance misuse began.
Sweetin has been candid about addiction and her sobriety journey and has been sober since 2013, becoming a major advocate for recovery. "I always say, I would have struggled with addiction issues regardless of being on TV or not," she said on a 2025 episode of the "Barely Famous" podcast. "And to be fair, that gave me some of the ability to be able to find treatment and find help in ways that I might not have had I not worked as a child. But it's very hard [when] you have to make all your mistakes publicly."
Sweetin reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in the Netflix sequel "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020 and launched the parenting podcast "Never Thought I'd Say This" in 2019. She has also starred as Jane De Silva in The Jane Mysteries from the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries since 2023.
Tracey Gold wrote a book about eating disorders
For seven seasons, Tracey Gold portrayed brainiac Carol Seaver on "Growing Pains." While growing up on the set of the sitcom, Gold experienced the intense highs and lows of fame and developed anorexia as a result. She grappled with weight loss and gain, endured media scrutiny, and was the target of cruel jokes on the show.
"Unfortunately, I think in that time it became at my expense, and it became because they started to have Mike Seaver make fat jokes about Carol Seaver," she said of the hurtful comments when she guest-hosted late actor Shannen Doherty's podcast "Let's Be Clear" in 2025. "I loved 'Growing Pains' and I have the best memories of 'Growing Pains' but that was, you know, a hard time for me. And you know, do I blame the writers? I always say no, because I was the one that was very susceptible to it."
Gold has since recovered from the disorder and released the book "Room to Grow: An Appetite for Life" in 2003, which chronicled her experiences with anorexia and the recovery process. She has become an advocate for raising awareness about eating disorders and often speaks to young people about her health journey.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or an eating disorder, please see the resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).