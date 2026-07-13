What The Most Famous '80s Sitcom Kids Look Like Today

The following article mentions addiction and eating disorders.

Some of Hollywood's most iconic child stars first rose to prominence in the '80s, the decade introducing audiences to famous faces like Michael J. Fox, Lisa Bonet, and the Olsen twins. Fame can be a fickle thing and though some of these former child actors managed to stay relevant as adults, others have faded in obscurity and simply remain a wholesome reminder of the funky decade. Though he is now known for being one of the comedy's world's sharpest talents, Jason Bateman first got his start in the industry as a young actor on "Little House on the Prairie" and the sitcom "The Hogan Family" before enjoying a career resurgence in the 2000s.

Not all '80s child stars were as fortunate as Bateman, as many grew up and either walked away from the spotlight or simply fizzled out. Here is what some of the most famous '80s sitcom kids look like today and what they've been up to since the end of the their respective series.