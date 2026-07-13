Prince Harry's Famous Friend May Help Him Out Of His Latest Financial Bind
Prince Harry suffered a shocking legal loss in July 2026 when a judge in London dismissed the years-long privacy case he joined against Associated Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Mail and other tabloids. Other high-profile claimants in the case included Sir Elton John and his husband, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost. With his 436-page verdict, Mr. Justice Nicklin said that Harry and his fellow claimants were ultimately unable to prove their allegations, and all claimants lost.
According to Page Six, Harry could owe as much as $20 million in legal fees after the loss, which sources told the publication he simply can't afford. However, legal insiders say Harry needn't worry, since the main funders of the case, the estate of the late Formula 1 executive Max Mosley and the press accountability group Hacked Off, could help foot the bill. "Elton John could also well help Harry out. They're extremely close," the source said. The "Rocket Man" singer, a known friend of the late Queen Elizabeth and other royals, has a roughly $650 million fortune to draw from, so he should be fine.
Another insider told Page Six, "Harry definitely doesn't have the money for it," and hinted that the legal bills might even cause trouble in his marriage. "[Meghan Markle will] likely be very furious about the fees. She did not want him to [pursue the case]," they said. Harry has a long history of lawsuits since stepping down from royal life, with mixed results, so Meghan may have had reasons to doubt this court case.
Other outlets are reporting tension between Prince Harry and Elton John
Sir Elton John is one of the few celebrities has remained in Prince Harry's inner circle since he and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal life. The singer memorably performed "Candle in the Wind" at the funeral for Harry's mother, Princess Diana (although that performance almost didn't happen). He has maintained a relationship with Harry ever since, performing at his 2018 wedding reception and making public appearances with the prince at events like the 2018 International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam and tribute concerts for Diana.
However, journalist Paula Froelich told Sky News Australia that there's tension in John and Harry's relationship related to the potential damages of the case. Plus, John is reportedly upset about Harry's earlier plea to help fund his charity, the Invictus Games. "I have been told that he has asked Elton to give him some money for Invictus. Elton has said no because this court case is such a big deal," Froelich said. "Elton is said to be furious." Now, their court case is causing further friction.
"Elton and Harry assured everyone else they would take care of the fees, but Harry doesn't have that money," Froelich said on Sky News. "Harry also kind of stuck the knife in when he gave his statement to the press ... It was a huge tantrum." She said Harry insinuated the judge was corrupt, which wasn't smart to do before Mr. Justice Nicklin decided the damages in the case or whether a cap on those damages will be lifted. That decision comes at the end of July 2026. "Elton is said to be furious because this will likely cost [him] millions and millions more [after Harry's remarks]." Hopefully, Harry has some backup friends.