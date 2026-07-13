Prince Harry's Famous Friend May Help Him Out Of His Latest Financial Bind

Prince Harry suffered a shocking legal loss in July 2026 when a judge in London dismissed the years-long privacy case he joined against Associated Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Mail and other tabloids. Other high-profile claimants in the case included Sir Elton John and his husband, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost. With his 436-page verdict, Mr. Justice Nicklin said that Harry and his fellow claimants were ultimately unable to prove their allegations, and all claimants lost.

According to Page Six, Harry could owe as much as $20 million in legal fees after the loss, which sources told the publication he simply can't afford. However, legal insiders say Harry needn't worry, since the main funders of the case, the estate of the late Formula 1 executive Max Mosley and the press accountability group Hacked Off, could help foot the bill. "Elton John could also well help Harry out. They're extremely close," the source said. The "Rocket Man" singer, a known friend of the late Queen Elizabeth and other royals, has a roughly $650 million fortune to draw from, so he should be fine.

Another insider told Page Six, "Harry definitely doesn't have the money for it," and hinted that the legal bills might even cause trouble in his marriage. "[Meghan Markle will] likely be very furious about the fees. She did not want him to [pursue the case]," they said. Harry has a long history of lawsuits since stepping down from royal life, with mixed results, so Meghan may have had reasons to doubt this court case.