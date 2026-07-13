Princess Beatrice's Husband Wants To Get Closer To The Firm Amid Marriage Strain Rumors: Report

When it comes to royal family drama, much of it has been centered around the feud between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and, well, seemingly everyone else. But that doesn't mean that everything is smooth sailing for all the other royals. There have been rumors that the marriage between Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is on shaky ground. There's also been reports that in the midst of the marital turmoil at home, Mozzi is keen to make sure that his relationship with the royal family, particularly William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stays strong.

Mozzi is the CEO and founder of Banda Studio, "a multi-disciplinary property practice, covering property search and acquisition, development, project management, architecture and interior design all over the world." A royal connection likely doesn't hurt business, and any scandal, like the ones that come with Mozzi's in-laws Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, could possibly reflect badly on Mozzi. So his wanting to stay connected to the relatively scandal-free William and Kate would make sense when it comes to his work.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator, explained to the Daily Mail why Mozzi would want to make sure he's on the good side of William and Kate. Mozzi "clearly has a vested interest in steering a stable ship, with a firm like Banda Property reliant on reputation. Good relations with the Waleses, therefore, have an added importance for him."