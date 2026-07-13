Princess Beatrice's Husband Wants To Get Closer To The Firm Amid Marriage Strain Rumors: Report
When it comes to royal family drama, much of it has been centered around the feud between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and, well, seemingly everyone else. But that doesn't mean that everything is smooth sailing for all the other royals. There have been rumors that the marriage between Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is on shaky ground. There's also been reports that in the midst of the marital turmoil at home, Mozzi is keen to make sure that his relationship with the royal family, particularly William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stays strong.
Mozzi is the CEO and founder of Banda Studio, "a multi-disciplinary property practice, covering property search and acquisition, development, project management, architecture and interior design all over the world." A royal connection likely doesn't hurt business, and any scandal, like the ones that come with Mozzi's in-laws Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, could possibly reflect badly on Mozzi. So his wanting to stay connected to the relatively scandal-free William and Kate would make sense when it comes to his work.
Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator, explained to the Daily Mail why Mozzi would want to make sure he's on the good side of William and Kate. Mozzi "clearly has a vested interest in steering a stable ship, with a firm like Banda Property reliant on reputation. Good relations with the Waleses, therefore, have an added importance for him."
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might be siding with the Wales family over the Andrew drama
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's work with Banda Property does seem to keep him busy and traveling a fair amount, which could in itself cause marital strain. With him working and traveling, it might also be that Princess Beatrice is being left without support from her husband as the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrested in February 2026 plays out. He was arrested, though not charged, for suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The case appears to still be ongoing, and Beatrice has largely kept a low profile since her father's arrest.
Beatrice and Mozzi haven't released a public statement about Andrew's situation, and the royal family reportedly don't all agree on how to handle Andrew. William is apparently on the side of more fully distancing the family. Mozzi could be picking up on that. Considering William's position as the future king, Mozzi might be wanting to make it clear that he's siding with the Wales family, even though Andrew is his father-in-law.
We've seen some evidence that points towards Mozzi publicly highlighting his support of the Wales family, like when he commented with clapping hands emojis and a heart to Kate's Instagram post about completing the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity. It could have just been a nice comment to an extended family member, or it could mean more.