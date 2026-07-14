Justine Bateman's Stunning Transformation, From Family Ties To Filmmaker

Justine Bateman was born on February 19, 1966, to producer and director Kent Bateman and former flight attendant Victoria Elizabeth. And, of course, Janine is the sibling of another successful celebrity: She is the older sister of actor Jason Bateman, with whom she has a complex relationship. Jason got into acting first, and Janine followed suit. As the "Ozark" star noted during his 2025 appearance on David Letterman's "My Guest Needs No Introduction" (via E! News), "I got very lucky with commercials early on and did a bunch of those. Justine saw those were bringing in some money, and so she got an agent too."

Shortly after joining an agency, 16-year-old Justine landed the role of Mallory Keaton on "Family Ties" in 1982. The show ran for seven seasons, and Justine was officially a household name. However, Justine wasn't too fond of everything that came with being in the public eye at such a young age. In a 2018 interview with People, she expressed how difficult it was to juggle newfound fame at the time. "[For one], I found it frustrating having no control over what people thought of you," she noted. "I'm not saying I'm ungrateful for fame at all. I'm just saying it's a crazy emotional experience."

In a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Justine expressed that she never dreamed of being a star. "It wasn't something I sought out. It wasn't something I was hoping for from when I was a little girl," she said. "It actually never crossed my mind to ever be an actor, but I did fall into my vocation, for sure." Soon enough the celebrity siblings' careers would veer off in different directions.