6 Times Taylor Swift's Famous Pals Sang Her Praises

Taylor Swift is one of the greatest singers of all time, but when it comes to her personal life, she is every bit as known for her friendships as she is for her continuously record-breaking discography. And whether we're talking about Swift's friendship with professional collaborators like Jack Antonoff, or the iconic Taylor Swift squad from the 2010s, her famous friends have never been shy about saying exactly what they think of her, even if complimenting the person behind the highest-grossing tour in history, and with more No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 charts than any other female musician, has to be one of the trickier assignments a friend can be handed. Just ask any of the high-profile names on this list — say Ed Sheeran, the truth of whose friendship with Swift has been dissected for over a decade — and they'll probably agree, though maintain that it's a tricky assignment they're more than happy to take on.

A generic "she's so talented" isn't going to land with as much impact in an ocean of similar compliments. Saying that she's warm or friendly or professional will only get you so far when a thousand other articles are doing the same on a daily basis. However, some of Swift's famous pals have managed to find unique praises that stick. Not the interchangeable admiration of a co-worker or a fellow celebrity, discussing the billions of streams or the awards won, but oddly specific praise that tells us about who Swift is as a person when the paparazzi aren't around. Whether it's about her prowess as a mentor, her Bolognese, or her being reachable on the phone whenever someone in her orbit needs her, the compliments paint a picture like no magazine profile could. Here are six times Swift's celebrity friends went public with their affection.