What Are The Surviving Cast Members Of '80s Sitcom Three's Company Doing Today?

For seven years, the lyrics "Come and knock on our door, we've been waiting for you" were a familiar chorus that could be heard in living rooms across America as the theme song for the '80s sitcom "Three's Company" played, ushering in the much anticipated weekly episode. The beloved sitcom premiered in 1977 and followed a trio of platonic roommates who provided audiences with countless laughs throughout the ABC show's eight season run. Although decades have passed since the show ended in 1984, the '80s sitcom still has a lasting effect on fans who remember the show for its witty banter, innuendos, heartfelt friendships, and of course, its entertaining cast of characters. "Three's Company" featured a cast of actors who became known for their excellent comedic timing but went on to lead distinct lives and careers from one another.

Sadly, much of the main cast of "Three's Company" has passed away, but there are still some surviving actors who starred in the famous sitcom. While the show's alums may no longer work together, or in some cases act at all these days, they were shaped by the sitcom and will always be remembered for the laughs and smiles they provided to audiences. "Three's Company" was one of many '80s sitcoms filled with drama behind the scenes, but the cast will forever remain connected, despite how different the direction of their lives may have gone after the conclusion of the long-running series. Discover the lives of six of the surviving "Three's Company" actors today after their '80s fame and beyond.