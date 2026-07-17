What Are The Surviving Cast Members Of '80s Sitcom Three's Company Doing Today?
For seven years, the lyrics "Come and knock on our door, we've been waiting for you" were a familiar chorus that could be heard in living rooms across America as the theme song for the '80s sitcom "Three's Company" played, ushering in the much anticipated weekly episode. The beloved sitcom premiered in 1977 and followed a trio of platonic roommates who provided audiences with countless laughs throughout the ABC show's eight season run. Although decades have passed since the show ended in 1984, the '80s sitcom still has a lasting effect on fans who remember the show for its witty banter, innuendos, heartfelt friendships, and of course, its entertaining cast of characters. "Three's Company" featured a cast of actors who became known for their excellent comedic timing but went on to lead distinct lives and careers from one another.
Sadly, much of the main cast of "Three's Company" has passed away, but there are still some surviving actors who starred in the famous sitcom. While the show's alums may no longer work together, or in some cases act at all these days, they were shaped by the sitcom and will always be remembered for the laughs and smiles they provided to audiences. "Three's Company" was one of many '80s sitcoms filled with drama behind the scenes, but the cast will forever remain connected, despite how different the direction of their lives may have gone after the conclusion of the long-running series. Discover the lives of six of the surviving "Three's Company" actors today after their '80s fame and beyond.
Richard Kline continued his on-screen career and works as an acting coach
By season 4 of "Three's Company," actor Richard Kline was a familiar face on the ABC sitcom. Kline played the character of Larry Dallas, a car salesman and ladies' man who often got into hijinks with his friend, Jack Tripper, in the show. However, Kline did not let the womanizing, comedic character he played in the '80s sitcom define him; after "Three's Company" ended, he continued his acting career but booked roles across different genres. He starred in several movies, including "I Now Pronounce you Chuck and Larry" (though, this time he did not play the character named Larry), and in 2024, he was in the dramatic crime movie "The Mick and the Trick" as Captain Higgins.
That said, Kline not only continued to act on screen but he also traded the sitcom set for the Broadway stage in 2010 when he appeared in the musical "Wicked." The multi-talented performer also starred in the popular Broadway musical "Waitress" in 2019 and continues to act now. With so much experience in various forms under his belt, Kline became an acting coach, using his expertise and unique teaching methods in master acting classes. On his website, the actor turned teacher states, "My approach as an acting teacher is from the perspective of a working actor with experience in front of and behind the camera ... I have been teaching for over 25 years both in Los Angeles and New York City." Kline took his decades of first-hand industry knowledge and now helps to shape future generations of actors.
Joyce DeWitt focuses on charity work
Joyce DeWitt played the bubbly character of Janet Wood, one of the three roommates in the iconic '80s sitcom "Three's Company." Dewitt is now semi-retired from acting, but she had multiple acting roles throughout the 2000s and starred in the movie "Ask Me to Dance" in 2022. While she has not officially announced her retirement, as of July 2026, DeWitt leaned into her charity work after "Three's Company" ended. She now devotes much of her time to helping others beyond just making them laugh; DeWitt works with causes that help to eradicate hunger and homelessness. The actor has worked with the organization LIFE (Love Is Feeding Everyone) and used her talents for good when she delivered a musical performance at a benefit for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
'[Y]ou have to make very clear choices about where you're going to put your energy and your devotion in order to be a part of the solution and not the problem, to actually show up and be of value," DeWitt said in a 2011 interview with Pop Culture Classics of her celebrity status. "And for me, it's always been about hunger and homelessness, and battered women and their children, and children's issues." DeWitt's charity work intersected with her past on "Three's Company" in 2024 when she attended a charity event that honored her late co-star, John Ritter, one of the '80s stars who tragically passed away. DeWitt lent her fame and time to support his organization, The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.
Priscilla Barnes took on less roles and remains married to a fellow star
In Season 6 of "Three's Company," the trio of roommates changed when the character Terri Alden, played by actor Priscilla Barnes, replaced Chrissy Snow as the group's other roommate, the third blonde bombshell to move into the house. (Suzanne Somers was fired from "Three's Company" due to a behind-the-scenes disagreement.) Although Barnes was only in the last few seasons of the '80s sitcom, Nurse Terri is still one of her most widely recognized acting roles throughout the course of her career. Barnes continues to act sporadically (and maintains her stunning blonde hairdo); her most well-known role since "Three's Company" was in the modern day telenovela "Jane the Virgin" as the recurring character of Magda. After "Jane the Virgin" ended in 2019, Barnes used her acting talents in smaller projects, such as the 2026 independent drama movie "Mr. Wonderful."
Unlike her co-stars from "Three's Company," Barnes' love life overlaps with her working life. The former Bond girl — she starred in "License to Kill" — married fellow actor Ted Monte in 2003, and the creative couple collaborated with one another on a 2022 short film called "Un Plan Simple." Monte wrote, directed, and starred in the project alongside his wife. While Barnes remains in the spotlight, she is seemingly more often on stage than on set these days. The actor also pivoted to stand up comedy and regularly performs at Badger Comedy Club in West Hollywood, where she shows off the impeccable comedic timing she perfected during her time on "Three's Company."
Jennilee Harrison traded acting for animals and hosts a podcast
Jennilee Harrison may have played the ditzy, uncoordinated character of Cindy Snow in later seasons of "Three's Company," but in real life, she is just as capable as she is beautiful. After the '80s sitcom ended, the former cheerleader and model turned actor starred in a few other television shows before quitting acting altogether in 2002. In 2025, Harrison transitioned to another form of entertainment media: podcasts. Harrison now co-hosts her own podcast called "Stall Talk" with Cassandra Wilkins about topics women discuss when they go to the bathroom together. The co-hosts interview various guests, sharing their own perspectives and life experiences, while discussing different aspects of womanhood, from dating and fashion to more serious topics like breast cancer.
In addition to becoming a podcast host, Harrison is also known for her animal advocacy. She lives on an animal rescue ranch and hosts an adorable segment about her mini donkey on the Instagram page Two Girls and a Donkey, which she created in 2025 with Catherine Haggerty. Here, Harrison's personality shines as bright as it did during her sitcom days. Harrison is also active on her personal Instagram page where she shares pictures of her other animals, along with throwback photos from her acting and cheering days. The former actor is so dedicated to her animals that she created a website to sell personal items like souvenirs and memorabilia, using the money from sales to fund everything on her farm.
Jordan Charney has been married for almost six decades
While it is not unusual for television show characters to be replaced with different actors, it is less common for an actor to play two separate characters on the same show. Yet, that is exactly what Jordan Charney did on "Three's Company." Jordan first made a guest appearance in Season 3 as Mr. Layton, Larry Dallas' boss at the car lot. However, he is perhaps more well known for his role as Frank Angelino from Season 5 and onward. The character of Frank is Jack Tripper's curmudgeonly capitalist boss, who owns the deed to Jack's Bistro in later seasons of the '80s sitcom. Although Jordan was only in 12 episodes of the show and did not play a particularly endearing character because of his money grabbing habits, the actor who played Frank left an impression on audiences because of his perfectly timed comic relief.
These days, Jordan remains retired from acting, with his last role dating back to 2007 with "Anamorph," a horror film starring Willem Dafoe. Instead, Jordan seems to be enjoying his role as a family man, a far cry from his character in "Three's Company." In 2026, he celebrated six decades of marriage with Nancy Cooperstein, an award-winning director, actor, and theatrical producer. The couple boasts an impressively long marriage, especially for Hollywood standards, and they share two children together, including the opera singer Allison Charney and Daniel Charney. The pair also have five grandchildren. The sitcom actor may have spent years living in the spotlight, but Jordan now lives in relative anonymity out of the public eye in New York City.
Gino Conforti remains retired and lives a private life
Unfortunately, there are a number of forgotten sitcoms from the '80s that almost no one talks about anymore, but "Three's Company" is still fondly remembered, and so is actor Gino Conforti. The actor may not be anywhere near as popular as television chefs like Gordon Ramsay or Ina Garten (one of the richest Food Network stars), but the character Conforti portrayed in later seasons of the show was as entertaining as any modern chef on a cooking competition show. Conforti played Felipe Gomez, the stressed and underappreciated salad chef at Angelino's, who went from being the enemy of co-worker Jack Tripper to eventual friends — with him and the entire trio of roommates. Later in the television series, the chef took his cooking skills and helped out at Jack's Bistro.
The "Three's Company" actor consistently acted in various shows and movies after the '80s sitcom ended. While he did not portray another chef character with impeccable comedic timing, Conforti worked on a plethora of projects throughout the '80s and '90s. His last acting role, a small but notable one, was in 2009 as Cardinal Pugini in the Tom Hanks movie "Angels and Demons." In 2024, an episode of the podcast "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast" was released for Conforti's 92nd birthday in celebration of his screen accolades. As a seasoned stage actor who starred in Broadway's original "Fiddler on the Roof" in 1964, Conforti's achievements are nothing to scoff at. Conforti ended his screen career on a high note with ahis role in the massive 2009 blockbuster, along with a 2013 short film. He now lives a quiet life in retirement after a decades-long career, during which he contributed his talents to both the screen and the stage.