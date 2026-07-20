The Royal Fashion Rules Princess Charlotte Is Already Following – And The Ones She Breaks

As the daughter of the future King of England, Princess Charlotte is no stranger to adhering to protocol — and her wardrobe shows it. Whereas her older cousins may wear more casual attire — Lady Louise Windsor's fashion transformation was essentially made possible by the super summer camp vibes in her childhood wardrobe — Charlotte has been expected to embrace traditional royal elegance from day one. Although she has been spotted in a T-shirt and shorts on occasion, Charlotte almost always wears dresses.

While it is not necessarily a set-in-stone rule, young girls in the royal family are expected to stick to frocks. As etiquette expert Laura Windsor explained to Reader's Digest, "It's a tradition that is traced back to the queen's own daughter, Princess Anne." Charlotte tends to uphold this tradition, even when she's playing sports, apparently.

In August 2019, the princess was photographed kicking a soccer ball out on the lawn. While most kids would wear athletic gear for such an occasion, Charlotte looked prim and proper in a floral-print frock and a pair of white sandals. This was not the first time that the young royal had to dress up for a more informal affair. The previous summer, cameras captured Charlotte running through the lawn in yet another floral-print dress. In 2017, she was also spotted out and about with her mom wearing — you guessed it — a floral-print dress. While Charlotte certainly looked adorable in the style, the repetitive nature of her wardrobe goes to show the limited range of outfits available to a girl in her position. When it comes to the princess' clothes, protocol comes before variety, and floral print comes first.