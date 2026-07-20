The Royal Fashion Rules Princess Charlotte Is Already Following – And The Ones She Breaks
Princess Charlotte is undoubtedly already a fashionista. From the time she was just a tiny tot, Charlotte's style choices have influenced youngsters from across the globe. Her impact has even earned a name — the Charlotte effect — which essentially describes her wardrobe's impact on the fashion industry. Whenever Charlotte wears an outfit, it almost always sells out. As royal expert Sharon Carpenter said in Us Weekly in 2025, "It's estimated that Charlotte will be worth between a whopping 3 and 4 billion pounds to the U.K. economy over her lifetime." Suffice to say, the young princess' sartorial choices can have an enormous impact on the British economy, particularly when it comes to promoting local businesses.
When it comes to style, Charlotte generally adheres to old-fashioned royal wardrobe protocols that see her wearing more skirts and dresses than shorts and sneakers. That said, every once in a while, Charlotte steps away from these often outdated rules about what a princess can wear. Indeed, she has integrated more modern styles — like friendship bracelets and nail polish — into her rotation. As a result, Charlotte has upheld some royal protocols and family traditions while eschewing others, ushering in a new era for royal fashion.
Princess Charlotte usually wears dresses
As the daughter of the future King of England, Princess Charlotte is no stranger to adhering to protocol — and her wardrobe shows it. Whereas her older cousins may wear more casual attire — Lady Louise Windsor's fashion transformation was essentially made possible by the super summer camp vibes in her childhood wardrobe — Charlotte has been expected to embrace traditional royal elegance from day one. Although she has been spotted in a T-shirt and shorts on occasion, Charlotte almost always wears dresses.
While it is not necessarily a set-in-stone rule, young girls in the royal family are expected to stick to frocks. As etiquette expert Laura Windsor explained to Reader's Digest, "It's a tradition that is traced back to the queen's own daughter, Princess Anne." Charlotte tends to uphold this tradition, even when she's playing sports, apparently.
In August 2019, the princess was photographed kicking a soccer ball out on the lawn. While most kids would wear athletic gear for such an occasion, Charlotte looked prim and proper in a floral-print frock and a pair of white sandals. This was not the first time that the young royal had to dress up for a more informal affair. The previous summer, cameras captured Charlotte running through the lawn in yet another floral-print dress. In 2017, she was also spotted out and about with her mom wearing — you guessed it — a floral-print dress. While Charlotte certainly looked adorable in the style, the repetitive nature of her wardrobe goes to show the limited range of outfits available to a girl in her position. When it comes to the princess' clothes, protocol comes before variety, and floral print comes first.
Charlotte is required to match with the rest of the Wales family
As Princess Charlotte has almost certainly come to understand over the years, there are a lot of established expectations and unwritten rules in the royal family's dress code. Chief among these is the tendency for units within the royal family to coordinate their outfits. So, the Wales family will try to match their clothes, while the Phillips and the Chattos will do the same, and so on. The idea is to ensure that each part of the family will photograph well at public events. Plus, experts believe that Prince William and Princess Catherine's outfits mean more than you realize – and their children's outfits do too.
Commenting on this particular style tradition with The Sun, fashion specialist Amber Graafland explained, "When Kate, Prince William and their children wear coordinated outfits, it's about more than just looking good. By complementing each other, and sticking to a color theme, they are showcasing a united front." In Graafland's view, Catherine and William want the world to perceive them as a super close and loving family. By matching their outfits, the couple are able to send that important message — and project the right image. This is perhaps the reason why Charlotte wore a blue frock to an engagement at the NHS in 2020. While she may have, in fact, liked the color, it's impossible to ignore that William, Catherine, Prince George, and Prince Louis all donned different shades of blue to the outing as well.
Princess Charlotte has introduced friendship bracelets into the royal wardrobe
Although Princess Charlotte largely follows protocol regarding royal dress, she occasionally finds a way to bend the rules. Traditionally speaking, informal accessories like friendship bracelets have no place in the royal wardrobe. There are a number of rules regarding when and where certain pieces of jewelry can be worn. Before 6 p.m., royals are not to wear diamonds because they are deemed too flashy for daytime. Instead, they are expected to stick with chic gold and silver pieces, and other gemstones are fair game. The key is understated elegance.
That, however, has not stopped known Taylor Swift fan Charlotte from rocking the oh-so casual friendship bracelet. At Wimbledon 2024, Charlotte was photographed wearing two braided friendship bracelets on her right wrist. Although both pastel pieces clashed with her navy and white polka dot dress, Charlotte decided against removing them — and instead matched them with a pair of light pink shades.
Adorably enough, Charlotte's relatively rebellious choice to integrate friendship bracelets into her royal outfits left a lasting impact on the rest of the British royal family. What started as the princess' cute fashion choice quickly became popular among other royals, as well. When Charlotte made Prince William a bracelet with the word "Papa" on it, the heir to the throne began wearing it out and about. Princess Catherine sported one to the Three Peaks Challenge in 2026. Even King Charles III was spotted with a friendship bracelet on his wrist at the 2026 Trooping the Colour celebration. As the Daily Mail royal podcast host Luke Blackwell put it on "Palace Confidential," "Well, [a friendship bracelet] is the must-have accessory in the royal family this summer." Charlotte, then, has changed some royal fashion rules.
Princess Charlotte has embraced Princess Diana's attitude toward denim
Princess Charlotte may have shaken up the royal family's attitude toward friendship bracelets, but that doesn't mean that she has rejected royal convention altogether. The popular princess seems to largely embrace protocols and traditions, especially the ones established by her late paternal grandmother. Royal experts have noted that the similarities between Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana are numerous, and in terms of fashion, the former has learned a lot from the latter. During her heyday, Diana rocked the royal boat by wearing denim — a material that Queen Elizabeth II disliked because of how casual it looks. That said, the People's Princess was always careful not to wear styles that were ripped, worn, or otherwise ragged, creating denim-centric looks that were beyond classy.
Over the years, Charlotte has followed in her late grandmother's footsteps, choosing denim pieces that are both clean-cut and casual. In the Wales family's 2022 Christmas card, which was later shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, Charlotte wore a cute denim onesie. The piece was so adorable that it quickly sold out, with many buyers applauding its vintage vibe. The throwback style was rather similar to the denim one-piece suit that Diana had worn on a 1993 ski vacation with Prince William. Just like Diana's outfit, Charlotte's was a statement piece that exuded casual vibes. Even so, the quality of the unripped, unfaded denim in both princess' outfits added an unmistakably royal touch.
Princess Charlotte has continued the tradition of honoring Princess Diana through fashion
It's no secret that Princess Diana had an indelible impact on royal wardrobes — including the wardrobe of Princess Charlotte. During her lifetime, Princess Diana changed royal fashion forever. She rocked modern looks while wearing some of the most legendary pieces from the royal family's jewelry collection. She learned how to blend fun styles, like the little black dress, with more traditional pieces to create an old money style that inspired onlookers from around the world.
Since Diana's death in 1997, a number of members of the royal family have paid homage to her style, and Charlotte has clearly taken a page or two out of her late grandmother's book. At Trooping the Colour 2025, she wore a horseshoe brooch that originally belonged to the Queen Mother. The piece was pinned to a robin's egg blue frock that resembled a coat worn by Diana in 1987. This combination of old heirlooms and modern flair could well have been a nod to Diana.
Charlotte is not alone in following this protocol. The polka dot dress that Princess Catherine wore to VE Day in 2025, for example, was almost an exact replica of the outfit Diana wore to the Royal Ascot in 1988. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's controversial off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress was strikingly similar to a Caroline Walker piece that Diana had worn in 1987. Even Queen Camilla has dressed eerily like Princess Diana on separate occasions.
Princess Charlotte seems to be learning from Princess Catherine
Princess Diana is not the only iconic royal who has provided Princess Charlotte with fashion inspo over the years. Princess Catherine's best style moments seem to have left an impact on her daughter's own style, too. Over the years, Charlotte has incorporated many of Catherine's favorite styles into her wardrobe, including long skirts, navy shades, and even matching tiaras.
What's more, just like Catherine, Charlotte has embraced rewearing outfits. This was particularly clear during Easter 2026 when Charlotte was photographed sporting the same overcoat that she had worn for Christmas just a few months earlier. Here, the princess' ability to integrate the same statement piece into her outfit at two important church services demonstrates her mastery of the rewear. When Charlotte first wore her coat at Christmastime, she paired it with dark tights and brown flats. By Easter, however, she had learned to style it differently, ditching the dark tights and allowing the blue skirt of her holiday dress to show.
While Catherine certainly isn't the first royal to rewear pieces — Princess Anne has long been a proud outfit repeater — she sure has put her own spin on it. As Bethan Holt of The Telegraph told People, "I think [Catherine] recognizes she has lots of beautiful pieces already in her wardrobe, which, with a few small tweaks, can look entirely new." Charlotte certainly used the same strategy when it came to her coat. The princess' transformation shows she has followed in Catherine's fashion footsteps.
The princess maintains royal Christmas traditions through her wardrobe
Princess Charlotte will likely never wear the crown, but that doesn't mean she isn't the queen of Buckingham Palace Christmas fashion. Over the years, royal experts have applauded her annual festive dress — which often involves some combination of pea coats, seasonal colors, and charming Peter Pan collars. In 2024, Charlotte sported a button-up burgundy coat and black tights to her mother's annual Christmas carol service. The outfit embraced many of the royal Christmas traditions that continue to inspire households across the country. And this was hardly the only time that Charlotte's clothing spread holiday cheer.
In 2025, the princess once again attended the annual Christmas carol service — but this time clad in a navy dress with a huge white Peter Pan collar. Speaking to this point, children's fashion stylist Charlotte Kewley told Hello!, "Her style carries an idyllic quality that's comforting in its tradition. The way she dresses echoes how the late Queen's children were dressed at Christmas." Indeed, photographs of Princess Anne from December 1958 show her wearing strikingly similar attire to Charlotte — specifically, a lined pea coat with large buttons. By integrating these styles into her wardrobe, Charlotte reminds the world of another era. As Kewley put it, "It taps into that nostalgia we love. It feels iconic."
The princess rarely wears running shoes in public
Princess Charlotte is said to be rather sporty, but that doesn't mean that she's inclined to sport athletic shoes in public. On the contrary, Charlotte has been known to wear Mary Janes and ballet flats at most royal events. This fashion choice largely stems from the habits of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was not one to wear sneakers in public. Throughout her royal career, Elizabeth prioritized sensible, low-heeled patent shoes, purchasing the same style from Anello & Davide for her last five decades of service. While performing royal duties of her own, Charlotte has taken after Elizabeth and selected formal shoes without much of a heel — upholding protocol for a future generation.
Interestingly, though, Charlotte does wear sneakers occasionally. However, she limits their usage to when the cameras are far away. She plays several sports at the Lambrook School, where she studies. And her mother, Princess Catherine, has been very open about Charlotte's pursuit of these athletic hobbies. As netball star Ama Agbeze told People, "Kate has played netball before ... She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it's actually very different." The Daily Mail has separately reported that Charlotte enjoys playing rugby at home with her cousins and siblings. On these occasions, the princess almost certainly goes with sneakers — just out of the public eye.
Princess Charlotte occasionally bends the rules around shorts
Princess Charlotte almost never wears shorts — at least not in public. While the boys of the royal family are supposed to wear shorts to various royal events until they reach the age of 8, the girls of the royal family are expected to stick to more traditionally feminine silhouettes. Although she likely wears casual clothing around her own home, when it's time to be out and about, Charlotte is all about dresses and skirts — not unlike her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout her royal career, Elizabeth never wore shorts in public. As for trousers, she only sported them on one occasion: while visiting Canada in 1970.
Now, just because Charlotte adheres to protocol most of the time does not mean that she embraces it all of the time. The princess has been known to bend the unofficial rules regarding shorts on some occasions. When her father, Prince William, celebrated his birthday in 2024, Charlotte posed with him for a family photo. The shot, which was later shared on the HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales' Instagram account, featured all three of the Wales children in casual shorts. Charlotte wore a floral-patterned pair of shorts with a mismatched striped shirt. William, for his part, wore salmon shorts and a navy hoodie — demonstrating his own ability to break protocol from time to time. Ultimately, this photograph provided insight into the Wales family's private moments by showing their more casual side style-wise.
Princess Charlotte broke royal color scheme rules by wearing nail polish with a white outfit
Princess Charlotte may obey most royal rules, but when it comes to nail polish, she is a total rebel. Although nail polish is not forbidden in royal circles, it is understood that eye-popping shades of red and pink are not considered appropriate for most occasions. Because of this, Charlotte's mother, Princess Catherine, has become famous for her barely-there manicures. Queen Elizabeth II was said to prefer a light pink polish, although she was also a huge fan of hiding her hands beneath white gloves. Charlotte, however, has not been afraid to depart from these rules by breaking out the colorful polish.
In 2025, the princess was spotted at Wimbledon wearing an eye-catching pink manicure. The bold shade of Charlotte's nails was noticeable on its own; however, it stood out even more due to the rest of her style choices. Dressed in a white frock with a navy blue hemline, Charlotte's silhouette looked like a blank canvas. Paired with this outfit, her ten fingernails looked like an uber bright splash of pink paint — impossible to miss. Although Charlotte's style choice was far from traditional, the reality is that she hails from a new generation of royals. Moving forward, Charlotte may rewrite more royal rules yet.