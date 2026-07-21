Charlie Hall: What You Didn't Know About Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most beloved comedians of all time, so it makes sense that some of her comedic genius would rub off on the next generation of her family. Louis-Dreyfus has been married to fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Brad Hall since 1987, though they first met all the way back in college.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall have two sons, and their youngest, Charlie, has been especially eager to make a name for himself in entertainment. Instead of coasting on his famous mother's last name, however, Charlie has been quietly building an impressive resume over the past decade, signing on to small roles in some of the most successful shows of the streaming era. He's become a familiar face online, too, winning legions of fans thanks to winsome TikTok videos and a web series that showed off his chops.

"I knew that I was interested in entertaining in some capacity, I think," Charlie told Wonderland Magazine in 2023. "I always had a massive interest in comedy, but I wasn't necessarily set on acting until later on in life." His projects only continue to grow in popularity, so you should brush up on what you don't know about Charlie Hall before his career really skyrockets. Read on! We'll fill you in.