Charlie Hall: What You Didn't Know About Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most beloved comedians of all time, so it makes sense that some of her comedic genius would rub off on the next generation of her family. Louis-Dreyfus has been married to fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Brad Hall since 1987, though they first met all the way back in college.
Louis-Dreyfus and Hall have two sons, and their youngest, Charlie, has been especially eager to make a name for himself in entertainment. Instead of coasting on his famous mother's last name, however, Charlie has been quietly building an impressive resume over the past decade, signing on to small roles in some of the most successful shows of the streaming era. He's become a familiar face online, too, winning legions of fans thanks to winsome TikTok videos and a web series that showed off his chops.
"I knew that I was interested in entertaining in some capacity, I think," Charlie told Wonderland Magazine in 2023. "I always had a massive interest in comedy, but I wasn't necessarily set on acting until later on in life." His projects only continue to grow in popularity, so you should brush up on what you don't know about Charlie Hall before his career really skyrockets. Read on! We'll fill you in.
Charlie Hall adorably misunderstood his mother's fame when he was younger
Charlie Hall was born in 1997, which means that by the time he became aware of his mother's status in the world, her long-running show "Seinfeld" had already ended. Julia Louis-Dreyfus had to hide her pregnancy for the role, and then the sitcom went off the air in 1998. That meant that for the first few years of Hall's life, Louis-Dreyfus was still riding high on having played Elaine ... without actually playing Elaine at the time.
That was a confusing thing for a kid. When he was little, Hall wasn't quite sure why so many people approached his mother in public. "I do remember when I was really young, like kind of, 5 and before, I was convinced that my mom was famous for, like, just being a mom. Like, just being my mom," he confessed on "Today" in 2026. "I don't remember when that switched, but I do remember being surprised when other moms wouldn't get [asked]. Cause I'm like, 'Wait, they're also moms!'"
Hall eventually realized that his mother was one of the most famous funny people of all time, but it took him a long time to realize that he wanted to follow in her footsteps. "Both my parents are obviously in the industry and both are super funny," he told W Magazine. "I was always surrounded by comedy. I knew I wanted to do something in the realm of funny, but I didn't know exactly what until very late."
Charlie Hall has an actor/musician older brother
Charlie Hall is Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall's younger son. Their older son, Henry, has also taken his own steps into the acting industry. In addition to roles on shows like "White House Plumbers" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Henry also starred as one of the leads on "Dinner With the Parents," opposite big names like Michaela Watkins and Carol Kane.
"It's a big surprise," Louis-Dreyfus told People of her sons following her path to stardom. She noted that Henry is also a musician, which she also supports. "I love the arts and I think that to be a creative person, and to be able to make a living as a creative person," she said, "is an absolute gift." While she lets her boys forge their own paths, Louis-Dreyfus admits she's a momager to her Hollywood sons. She confessed to People, "I still think of them still as my boys. And maybe that's not a good thing, but they're still my baby men and always will be."
Henry's music contains some of that famous family funny business, and he told Atwood Magazine that he's given up trying to explain his comedic intent to people. "People sometimes interpret my music as 'parody,'" he said. "It's not, but I do want to use humor in my music. It's tough to find the balance." Plus, he said, it wasn't just the humor that he'd picked up from his parents. "My dad's a great guitar player and a great musician," he noted. "My mom is also a good singer."
Charlie Hall played basketball for Northwestern
Before Charlie Hall found his way to acting, he mostly focused on sports. "[U]p until college, my life was very basketball-oriented," he mused to W Magazine. "Not that I wanted to do that professionally, but I loved it enough to where I wasn't really thinking about anything else." That mindset meant Hall followed in his famous parents' footsteps in another way; Julia Louis-Dreyfus met her husband Brad Hall, after all, at Northwestern. That's exactly where Charlie went to undergrad, walking on to the school's basketball team as a 6-foot-5-inch freshman.
Charlie played on the team until he was a senior, and at a certain point, that meant word spread through his competition that they'd be playing against the son of the star of "A Bug's Life." He told the Chicago Tribune that he didn't mind some mom-based trash talk on the court, though he'd only been asked to mimic Elaine's iconic "Seinfeld" dance a few times. No one, he said, had shouted, "No soup for you!" at him. "That would be hilarious," he said. "I used to love talking trash, and receiving it was even funnier."
Louis-Dreyfus told the same outlet that she and her husband showed up to support their son every chance they could. "We do not miss a game," she said, "either physically or on TV." Coach Chris Collins put it simply: "They are just Charlie's parents."
You might've missed Charlie Hall's cameo on Veep
In 2019, Charlie Hall took one of his first steps down the acting path when he guest-starred on an episode of the final season of "Veep," the iconic HBO show in which his mother played the vice president of the United States. In the Season 7 episode "Discovery Weekend," Hall plays a young kid whom the hapless Dan (Reid Scott) feels an urge to impress. He told The Daily Northwestern that it was an interesting change to see his mother as a co-worker. Hall noted, "It was funny to see her in a professional environment where I was in that professional environment not just as a bystander."
Hall only had a few lines in the episode, but he told his college newspaper that he'd gotten to ad-lib a bit, trying a few different punchlines in collaboration with the writers. "[Y]ou end up interacting with the writers more than you do most other shows," he said.
Still, at the time, it was unclear whether Hall would pursue this entertainment-business thing going forward. "I don't know if he's so much about the acting," producer David Mandel mused, "or if he just really wanted to wear the tightest shirts he's ever worn." That ambiguity didn't seem to bother Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Mandel said she was a proud mom on set either way, revealing, "[W]hen her son was on camera, she was just glued to the monitor taking pictures with her iPhone like anybody else's mom."
Charlie Hall launched a web series with a friend in 2020
The year after Charlie Hall appeared on "Veep," he appeared to have decided that he wanted to pursue acting. In early 2020 — before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Hall launched a web series called "Sorry, Charlie," which he'd created with his friend Jack Price. "We didn't want to pay anyone else to be in it so I just decided I would act in it and I ended up really liking it," he explained to W Magazine. "Then I decided, 'Okay, since I'm not even close to being good enough to play in the NBA, I might as well try to do this.'"
The web series follows Hall as he goes through a (fictional) breakup, one that finds his alter ego presented with a list of personality traits that his ex-girlfriend thinks he should change before he dates again.
Price, who co-wrote and co-directed the series with Hall, teased his buddy in an interview with Popsugar. "Fortunately for his performance in the series, Charlie was able to relate to failure in his real life — it's something he is very accustomed to," Price joked. "Charlie fails at most things." That might've been true when he was in college, and the COVID-19 pandemic would soon put a hold on whatever momentum Hall's career had picked up due to the web series, but he would soon find his place.
He made his film debut in an Amy Poehler film
In 2021, Charlie Hall made his film debut as part of the cast of "Moxie," a Netflix Original film directed by Amy Poehler. Though he was already out of college at this point, Hall played a high schooler, which is a theme that would recur throughout the next few years of his career.
The film dealt with high school students learning about the importance of organizing and of feminism, and Hall told ScreenRant that he'd learned some important lessons from his experience of making the movie. "One thing I learned is that off-screen chemistry definitely leads to on-screen chemistry, that's for sure," he said. That tied into the message of the movie, too. "I think I learned — or at least my knowledge of this was reinforced — that when you work together, there's really nothing that you can't accomplish," he said. "No matter how big the goal."
The youngest son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus got his first brush with comedy in the movies under the guidance of a master, and he told ScreenRant that they'd been able to improvise on set. "[W]hen Amy Poehler is your director, you are blessed with one of the greatest improvisers in history," he said. "Just like popping in new jokes and new lines was definitely happening all the time."
Charlie Hall has been on a number of streaming hits
In the years since Charlie Hall decided to pursue acting full time, he has starred on some of the biggest shows of the post-pandemic streaming era. In addition to parts on shows like "Love, Victor," "Life & Beth," and "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," Hall played a recurring role on Peacock's "Bel-Air."
The reboot of the original "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" wasn't quite the sitcom that the '90s show was, which Hall appreciated, given his growing love of the genre. "I'm mostly into comedies," he told The Nerds of Color. "So to do 'Bel-Air' also presented kind of a really cool challenge to live in a little bit different world just somatically."
"Bel-Air" also gave Hall another opportunity: combining acting with one of his first loves, which was basketball. "I love basketball and I get to play a ton in 'Bel-Air,' so that was super fun to really play basketball." We'd hazard a guess that the man likes basketball!
Charlie Hall's family teased him for his Sex Lives of College Girls scenes
One of Charlie Hall's first big roles came on the HBO Max hit "The Sex Lives of College Girls." His character Andrew was brought in on the show's second season, which Hall told The Nerds of Color initially could have presented some challenges. "[T]hat can be kind of alienating because everyone knows each other already and you're the new kid in school," he said. Thankfully, that wasn't his experience on the show. "[E]verybody was so welcoming from the get-go that I just felt included from the start, which made my job so easy because it's so easy to have fun and play around in a comedy when you feel comfortable," he gushed.
The show is about those college girls' sex lives, after all, and Hall's character is involved in a fair few of those scenes. Though he knew his parents were supportive of his acting career, Hall hadn't quite considered how awkward it would be to have his folks watch him acting in scenes like that. "[J]ust the other day I realized, 'Oh s***, my parents might see that and I forgot to call them,'" he joked to Popsugar.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus did indeed watch her son (fake) getting it on ... and she teased him about it on national television.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave her son acting tips
There are plenty of nepo babies who want nothing to do with fame, but Charlie Hall isn't afraid to be open about the fact that he's seeking a stable career in the entertainment industry. Thankfully, his parents are letting him find his own way through his career ... unless he wants their help. "I'm really kind of carving my own way, which has been great," he told W Magazine. "And I get free advice whenever I need it from people who know what they're talking about."
The advice that Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives her son, of course, comes with a laugh. Hall told Page Six, "When I first started acting, I was like, 'Mom, how do I become good at this?' and she was like, 'I think you should read every script and ask yourself, how [would] a human say the words you're about to say?'"
Though Hall appreciates the advice and loves chatting with his family about the industry, he does hold one thing against his famous parents."I guess they're both way better than me at what they do," he joked to W. "So I'm like, 'Goddammit, you motherf***ers.'"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was excited when Charlie Hall was cast on The White Lotus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Charlie Hall have stayed close, even as Hall has grown up and gone out into the world on his own. When Hall was cast in the fourth, upcoming season of "The White Lotus," there was no one else he wanted to tell.
"I told her I got it. She was with my dad," Hall told The New York Post. "I heard her put the phone down and talk to my dad, like, 'Charlie got it! He got it! He got it!'"
The season filmed in 2026, and Hall can't do much to promote the show yet. Still, he told The New York Post that the show will represent a new frontier in his career. "I was trying not to freak out," he said. "Especially because you never want to celebrate too much before you've done the work." Previous seasons of "The White Lotus" have involved raunchy scenarios, but Hall told the outlet he wasn't too worried about that kind of thing. He joked, "I was kind of like, 'Whatever happens, happens.'"