Reality TV Stars Who Regret Going On Their Shows
At first glance, reality TV might seem like a fun and easy way to make money. So many of its shows are filmed in beautiful locations, so it would be just like a vacation, right? The producers of the most successful reality TV shows make it seem like it's an easy time, but the real story is a little more complicated.
Now that the genre is more prevalent than ever, questions have arisen over reality TV's effect on the mental health of the people starring on the series. "Each individual's subjective experience and psychological impact will be different based on many variables, such as their purpose and experience on the show," Olivia Verhulst, LMHC, said to Women's Health.
Even those who are successful sometimes wonder about being on TV. Rob Rausch, who appeared on "Love Island" and won Season 4 of "The Traitors," pointed out that although he had a good time, reality TV takes a toll. "It's been stressful ... it takes a toll on my mental, but also my physical," Rausch told Interview Magazine. Some people have a fantastic time on reality TV and go on to appear in multiple shows. However, other stars regret going on their shows.
Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" followed several rich women as they shopped and went through never-ending drama with one another. Since its premiere in 2009, Teresa Giudice has been a main cast member of "RHONJ." She became known for her over-the-top moments, like when she flipped a table during an argument with co-star Danielle Staub. In 2013, however, Giudice's most outrageous moment came when she and her then-husband, Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice, were charged with multiple crimes connected to conspiracy to commit fraud and unpaid taxes. Interestingly, Giudice isn't the only one to have come into legal trouble after appearing on the reality show; several "Real Housewives" have been arrested after rising to fame. Some of the wealth displayed on the show may be exaggerated, considering that many "Real Housewives" are struggling to afford their luxurious lifestyle.
Giudice pleaded guilty to several of the charges and served 11 months in prison before her release at the end of 2015. Although the reality TV show made Giudice famous, it exposed her personal issues. When asked by "Good Morning America" if she regretted her time on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Giudice answered yes. She added, "[I]f I had to do it all over again, I don't know if I would do the show again."
Ozzy Osbourne - The Osbournes
For most of his career, Ozzy Osbourne was seen as a heavy metal wild man. Osbourne became famous as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. Originally from England, Black Sabbath rose to huge worldwide popularity in the 1970s with their unique, hard-hitting music and lyrics about the occult. Osbourne, in particular, was known for his dark image and referred to himself as the "Prince of Darkness." After a successful run with Black Sabbath, Osbourne also had an outstanding solo career.
In 2002, MTV premiered a new reality show called "The Osbournes." It followed Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their two youngest children, Kelly and Jack, in their California home. The show ran for four seasons and made the rest of Osbourne's family household names. Fans loved how real and relatable the show made the Prince of Darkness seem as just a dad at home.
However, Osbourne himself didn't like what the show did to his image. In 2013, during a Black Sabbath reunion, Osbourne told NME he wanted everyone to forget his time on reality TV. "Of course I regret doing the f***ing show," Osbourne said, continuing that he wanted to be a rock star, not a TV personality. "It's part of the reason I wanted to come back," he continued, saying that he hoped the new album would make people forget all about "The Osbournes."
Osbourne died in 2025, leaving fans and his family to mourn the loss. Sadly, his daughter Kelly Osbourne hasn't been the same since Ozzy died.
Charles Ommanney - The Real Housewives of D.C.
The "Real Housewives" franchise has had huge success over the years. Its first major misstep, however, happened with "The Real Housewives of D.C." The series was the fifth installment of "Real Housewives" on Bravo. It ran for only one season in 2010, before becoming the first of the franchise to be canceled. One of the husbands of the titular housewives featured on the season, Charles Ommanney, has spoken out about regretting ever appearing on the show.
Ommanney built a career as a trusted political photojournalist in Washington. For years, he covered the White House for Newsweek and won awards for his photos. He had connections all over town in part because he was quiet and kept out of the spotlight. With Catherine Ommanney, Charles's then-wife, starring on "RHODC," that all changed. Ommanney told The New York Times he had agreed to do the show because his wife wanted to. "Then I regretted it. I lost touch with everyone, and mix that with my marriage falling apart and the show taking over, it was very sad." People no longer wanted to interact with Ommanney because of the show's coverage. By the time the show aired in 2010, the Ommanneys' marriage had fallen apart, completely changing Charles' life for the worse.
Jesy Nelson - The X Factor
"The X Factor" is supposed to make dreams come true. However, Jesy Nelson's experience on the reality show proved to be more of a nightmare. In 2011, Nelson appeared on the British talent competition show as a member of the girl group Little Mix. Little Mix, then known as Rhythmix, won and shot to fame. Nelson told The Guardian that she was confident in her performance abilities and thought she could win on "The X Factor" but wouldn't do the show if given a second chance. "I don't think anything is worth your happiness, and it was a lot of my life that I won't get back," Nelson said.
From Nelson's first appearance on the show, sadly, she experienced extreme harassment online about her appearance. "I'd never experienced anything like that in my life. People were saying my face was deformed — just the most horrific things. I felt like I was heartbroken," Nelson said to The Guardian in 2019. Even the night of the win was tainted for her because of relentless attacks from people on social media. Reading the negative comments became an obsession for Nelson, which led to mental health struggles and an eating disorder. In 2026, Nelson released a documentary called "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix," in which she explained why she was stepping back from music to focus on her twin daughters, who were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1.
Suzanne Mendonca - The Biggest Loser
"The Biggest Loser" was wildly popular when it first premiered in 2004. It was the early days of the modern reality TV era, when almost anything was allowed. The show featured a group of people competing to lose the most weight over 30 weeks. It was framed as something to help the contestants achieve a healthier lifestyle; however, many of the "Biggest Loser" stories are darker than audiences think.
Since the show ended, more and more criticisms about the show have surfaced. Suzanne Mendonca appeared on the second season of "The Biggest Loser" and now alleges that the show ruined her life. In 2016, a study came out detailing how some of the practices on the series could lead to permanent metabolic harm. Mendonca tried to use the study as the basis for a class action civil lawsuit against the show, as she struggled with her weight even more after her initial weight loss. "'The Biggest Loser,' how about the biggest mistake of my life?" Mendonca told TMZ. In 2025, "Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser" , a retrospective documentary on the reality show debuted on Netflix, renewing the debate over whether the show was positive or exploitative.
Hulk Hogan - Hogan Knows Best
Hulk Hogan, birth name Terry Bollea, was arguably the most famous professional wrestler in history. During his storied career, Hogan went from pro wrestling to the mainstream when he had a cameo in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky III." Hogan's popularity soared during the 1980s and 1990s. Hogan shifted from his wrestling career to spending more time with his wife, Linda Bollea, and their children, Brooke and Nick.
In the early 2000s, when Hogan's children were in their teens, the family was approached to make a reality show about their lives. "Hogan Knows Best" premiered in 2005 on VH1 and ran for two seasons, ending in 2007. Bollea said in the Netflix documentary "Hulk Hogan: Real American" that at first the family thought it would bring their family closer together and help launch Brooke's music career. It showed a different side of Hogan. Rather than the larger-than-life wrestling persona, he was shown as the regular man, Terry. Hogan himself thought it would bring him closer to his wife, but the show made marriage dynamics worse, not better. Hogan revealed in "Hulk Hogan: Real American" that the reality show was his biggest regret. "Having personal problems with your family being aired for public consumption caused all kinds of turmoil," Hogan said. The rifts in Hogan's marriage didn't smooth over; they only became worse under the reality TV microscope. Despite going to couples counseling on the show, the pair split in 2007, when Bollea filed for divorce.
Chelsea DeBoer - Teen Mom 2
Chelsea DeBoer seems to have seamlessly jumped from reality TV to a new career in home improvement and renovation shows. Even though things are going well for her, she does have some regrets over appearing on reality TV. Chelsea DeBoer, previously known as Chelsea Houska, made her reality TV debut on the second season of MTV's "16 and Pregnant." Although the reality show has been praised for its honest look at teen pregnancies, the untold truth of "16 and Pregnant" is that participants and audiences alike had mixed reactions to it. DeBoer went on to also star on "Teen Mom 2," which she now regrets.
During an interview with "PauseRewind," DeBoer said she was grateful for the experience while regretting displaying her young children, especially her oldest daughter, on television. "They were on TV so much, especially Aubree, in her early life. Looking back, I don't know if I would choose that again," DeBoer stated. Her new show, "Down Home Fab" on HGTV, lets her and her co-star husband, Cole, dictate when their children appear on TV.
Jacques O'Neill - Love Island (UK)
The British dating show "Love Island" has created franchises spanning the globe. Singles go to idyllic vacation spots while spending time trying to couple up. On the surface, it doesn't sound too bad, yet a few people have come away from "Love Island" dealing with complicated emotional struggles. Jacques O'Neill, who appeared in the eighth series of "Love Island," exited the villa early. After leaving, he told The Sun his ADHD had gotten out of control in the high-anxiety environment. At first, producers urged him to stay and calmed him down for a while, but he said it was too much for him to take. "I thought, 'If I don't get myself out, things could go horribly wrong and I could get physical,'" O'Neill said. "Doing 'Love Island' was the worst decision of my life. ... I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right."
According to posts on his Instagram, O'Neill struggled even after the show. He posted pictures with captions detailing how he turned to food and alcohol after dealing with online bullying connected to his time on "Love Island." In the April 2026 post, O'Neill detailed how isolated he became and that he had gained weight. Working on his mental and physical health took time, but he reached a much better place with himself. It seems O'Neill was able to turn his life back around, unlike the unfortunate stars of "Love Island" who have died.
Dee Cambiaso - Survivor NZ
"Survivor" changed Deandra "Dee" Cambiaso's life in more ways than one. Dee Cambiaso, also known as Dee Harper, called herself a "Survivor" superfan. She claimed to have watched every episode of the competition series twice before trying out for the franchise set to originate in her home country of New Zealand. Cambiaso was cast on "Survivor NZ: Nicaragua." Being a superfan of the show didn't help, however, and she was the first voted out.
In an interview with Stuff, Cambiaso said: "If I had known that they would vote someone off within six hours of getting on the beach, I don't think I would have done it." Cambiaso said the quick turnaround voting from their arrival and not getting the time she needed to explain why she called herself a villain led to her early elimination. Although she claims to still love "Survivor," she has distanced herself from the franchise publicly.
John Chapman - Kitchen Nightmares
"Kitchen Nightmares" with host Gordon Ramsay is supposed to get struggling restaurants the help they need to become successful. Professional chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay lends his colorful advice to restaurants all over America. The show ran for 10 seasons on Fox. The makeover/cooking show hybrid had many intense moments between Ramsay and the restaurant owners, who sometimes said Ramsay was taking things too far from their original visions. John Chapman, owner of Chappy's on Church restaurant, had a lot of negative feelings after his time with Ramsay and the series.
Ramsay completely changed the menu of Chappy's, which Chapman claimed led to the failure of his business. He told the Nashville Business Journal that he never would have been on the show if he'd known the outcome. In an interview with the National Enquirer (via Daily Mail), Chapman said, "It was truly a kitchen nightmare for me. Gordon Ramsay destroyed my business. It was a confrontation from the get-go." According to Chapman, the change from jambalaya to hush puppies and burgers was too much, and the restaurant closed.
Travis Kelce - Catching Kelce
Travis Kelce has become a household name due in part to his career as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. As a professional football player, he has been to the Super Bowl several times, including taking home the trophy three times. He may be an impressive player, but Kelce has become more well-known than his teammates because he is the husband of pop superstar Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce's style evolution after dating Taylor Swift proved he had entered a new level of fame. Everything seems great for Kelce now, but he still has a moment in the spotlight he regrets.
In 2016, Kelce agreed to do a reality dating show on the E! channel called "Catching Kelce." During a 2023 "Saturday Night Live" monologue, Kelce described the show as like "The Bachelor," but instead of roses, Kelce handed out footballs. He joked, "And instead of watching, people did not." On the podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys," Kelce admitted, "The worst thing I ever did was the dating show." Although the show may be a bit of an embarrassment for Kelce, he's gone on to have more TV opportunities, such as hosting "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Prime.
Bob Forrest - Celebrity Rehab
VH1's "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew" was supposed to show how important and serious rehab is, even for the rich and famous. At least that is what counselor and creator Bob Forrest wanted for the show. Forrest, a musician who had struggled with addiction, left music behind for a career helping others work through their problems and achieve sobriety. Along with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Forrest wanted to create a show about the rehab process. "People were saying rehab is a joke ... Rehab needs to be on television 'cause America's so dumb it needs to see it," Forrest told the Los Angeles Times.
The show became a success in 2008 and ran for five seasons. Although "Celebrity Rehab" had viewers, there were mixed results about the overall success in depicting the reality of rehab. Forrest added to the LA Times, "If I had to do it all over again, I don't think I'd walk into the office and say we should do this show. I don't like the editing of it. I don't like that they show the same thing over and over again. I don't like what it's become technically."
Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni - Dance Moms
"Dance Moms" launched the careers of several girls thanks to their appearance on the reality TV show. Since the series first aired on Lifetime in 2011, there have been discussions about the behavior of the adults and the treatment of the young girls. One episode featuring the children doing burlesque-style dancing was removed. Some of the moms made allegations about abusive language from dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. These are just some examples of the biggest scandals in "Dance Moms" history.
In 2023, Maddie Ziegler revealed her mom had regrets about the show, even though Ziegler became a breakout star. During an appearance on the podcast "High Low With EmRata," Ziegler shared an exchange she had with her mother, Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni. Ziegler had called her mother during an extreme panic attack when Ziegler-Gisoni apologized for letting her go on "Dance Moms." "She was like, 'I'm so sorry I put you through that.' And it's so sad because she would never want to hurt us, but none of us knew how crazy it would get," Ziegler said. With the help of singer Sia, Ziegler-Gisoni broke their contract and exited "Dance Moms" with Maddie Ziegler and her sister, Mackenzie, who also appeared on the show, in 2016.