Reality TV Stars Who Regret Going On Their Shows

At first glance, reality TV might seem like a fun and easy way to make money. So many of its shows are filmed in beautiful locations, so it would be just like a vacation, right? The producers of the most successful reality TV shows make it seem like it's an easy time, but the real story is a little more complicated.

Now that the genre is more prevalent than ever, questions have arisen over reality TV's effect on the mental health of the people starring on the series. "Each individual's subjective experience and psychological impact will be different based on many variables, such as their purpose and experience on the show," Olivia Verhulst, LMHC, said to Women's Health.

Even those who are successful sometimes wonder about being on TV. Rob Rausch, who appeared on "Love Island" and won Season 4 of "The Traitors," pointed out that although he had a good time, reality TV takes a toll. "It's been stressful ... it takes a toll on my mental, but also my physical," Rausch told Interview Magazine. Some people have a fantastic time on reality TV and go on to appear in multiple shows. However, other stars regret going on their shows.