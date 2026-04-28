Real Housewives Stars Who Have Been Arrested & Why

Dr. Wendy Osefo, another "Real Housewives of Potomac" star, was arrested alongside her husband, Eddie Osefo, in October 2025. The Osefos have been hit with 34 combined charges, which include insurance fraud, misdemeanor insurance fraud, and providing false statements to law enforcement. It's been alleged that they staged a burglary in April 2024; at the time, the Osefos told police that approximately $450,000 worth of items were stolen, including jewelry, which Wendy was later photographed wearing.

Wendy, who resigned from her teaching position at Wesleyan University after the news broke, has yet to be fired by Bravo. On the contrary, Deadline reported in April 2026 that Wendy was set to return for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 11. As this case is still ongoing, it remains unclear how the Osefos' future will be affected. We do know, however, that they are set to be tried separately. Eddie, unlike Wendy, waived his right to a speedy trial.

Wendy has put out several statements since her arrest, both direct and implied. In an Instagram post from October 2025, for instance, Wendy wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time," while promoting "The Real Housewives of Potomac." In December 2025, she declared in a birthday post for Eddie on Instagram, "You are a light and don't you ever forget that! I will ALWAYS be by your side."