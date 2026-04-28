Real Housewives Stars Who Have Been Arrested & Why
The first half of 2026 was big for the Real Housewives franchise across all fronts; however, "The Real Housewives of Miami" was hit with a double whammy. In March, Bravo announced that the fan-favorite series had been placed on an indefinite hiatus. Just a few short weeks later, news broke that housewife Lisa Hochstein had a warrant out for her arrest; Hochstein turned herself in and was subsequently arrested for allegedly spying on her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein.
Hochstein isn't the first Real Housewives star to have a mugshot, and realistically speaking, all odds point to her certainly not being the last. Hochstein's legal troubles join a long list of housewives who have ended up in court, with charges that range from rather minute to hard-to-fathom serious. Whether these stars were arrested mid-filming or got fingerprinted long before their reality TV debuts, there's no doubt that their stories are interesting in some way, shape, or form.
Jen Shah
Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021, after the police tracked her down while filming "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 2. During an intense scene, Shah escaped the cast vehicle and evaded the crew just before law enforcement arrived; they later arrested her at home. Shah was charged with running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme, for which she pleaded guilty in July 2022.
Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Her sentence was reduced, and she ultimately served 33 months in prison, between February 2023 and December 2025, during which she became fast friends with Elizabeth Holmes behind bars. "I'm sorry. I'm accepting responsibility, and I've made it my mission to make sure that people are paid back," Shah told People after her release. "I would hope [people] would give me the grace to at least hear me and understand that I'm more than just the headline."
Karen Huger
Karen Huger from "The Real Housewives of Potomac" was arrested in March 2024 after she crashed her car into a road sign. Huger appeared under the influence on the police officer's body cam and was subsequently charged with DUI, DWI, and a few other related charges. Huger's case went to trial, where a jury found her guilty of almost all charges in December 2024.
Huger was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended. Before her 2024 arrest, she had already gotten in trouble three times for driving while intoxicated. Huger served time between February and September 2025. "I have been through hell, Andy," Huger told host-slash-executive producer Andy Cohen after her release (via Bravo). "I have been through hell and back."
Wendy Osefo
Dr. Wendy Osefo, another "Real Housewives of Potomac" star, was arrested alongside her husband, Eddie Osefo, in October 2025. The Osefos have been hit with 34 combined charges, which include insurance fraud, misdemeanor insurance fraud, and providing false statements to law enforcement. It's been alleged that they staged a burglary in April 2024; at the time, the Osefos told police that approximately $450,000 worth of items were stolen, including jewelry, which Wendy was later photographed wearing.
Wendy, who resigned from her teaching position at Wesleyan University after the news broke, has yet to be fired by Bravo. On the contrary, Deadline reported in April 2026 that Wendy was set to return for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 11. As this case is still ongoing, it remains unclear how the Osefos' future will be affected. We do know, however, that they are set to be tried separately. Eddie, unlike Wendy, waived his right to a speedy trial.
Wendy has put out several statements since her arrest, both direct and implied. In an Instagram post from October 2025, for instance, Wendy wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time," while promoting "The Real Housewives of Potomac." In December 2025, she declared in a birthday post for Eddie on Instagram, "You are a light and don't you ever forget that! I will ALWAYS be by your side."
Kim Richards
Kim Richards, whose strained relationship with sibling Kyle Richards dominated early seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was arrested twice in 2015. This places her on our list of celebrities who have strained relationships with their siblings. The first arrest, in April 2015, occurred at the Polo Lounge, located in the Beverly Hills Hotel. Staff called the police when Richards, who was under the influence, refused to leave. Richards was booked for charges that included trespassing, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Richards pleaded no contest to the charges in September 2015 and avoided jail. She was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of community service, and ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings. On a March 2016 episode of "Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she admitted, "I drank that night. No excuses" (via Bravo).
Richards was arrested again in August 2015, although this time on a charge of grand theft. She was accused of stealing more than $600 worth of items from a Target in the San Fernando Valley and was held in jail overnight as a result. After her release, Richards agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to another three years of probation, 300 days of community service, and a mandatory year of AA meetings.
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps was arrested in December 2017 — on Christmas Eve, to be exact — for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and making threats against a public servant. Footage of Lesseps' Palm Beach arrest was shown on "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 10, during which Lesseps, who appeared under the influence, told the officer, "Don't touch me. I'm gonna kill you," (via CBS New York). She also attempted to slam a car door.
After her arrest, Lesseps apologized for the incident and told People, "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding [to ex-husband Tom D'Agostino], and being here brought up long-buried emotions ... I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018." Lesseps took a plea deal in August 2018 and was sentenced to one year of probation, required AA meetings twice a week, random drug screenings, and 50 hours of community service.
Lesseps was handcuffed and taken back into custody in May 2019, although she wasn't officially arrested like the previous year. She was accused of violating probation multiple times; according to documents obtained by The Blast, Lesseps allegedly skipped out on AA meetings and failed a drug test, something she confirmed. Lesseps later announced that she completed her probation in August 2018.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" was arrested under her birth name, Beverly Ann Merrill, in 1986. The then-23-year-old Staub was hit with eight charges, including felony extortion, cocaine trafficking, and kidnapping; she allegedly helped hold a man hostage during a drug deal gone wrong in Miami. She cooperated with authorities and ultimately got five years of probation.
The story of Staub's arrest has been told from several points of view over the years, yet it remains an enigma. According to Staub's memoir, "The Naked Truth," she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. On the other hand, Staub's ex-husband, Kevin Maher, alleged that Staub was fully aware of what she had gotten into and manipulated his status as an undercover informant.
Maher's recollection of Staub's legal problems was documented in a 1996 book by Charles Kipps, "Cop without a Badge." This book was heavily discussed on the first season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," and was the catalyst to one of the most defining Housewives moments of all time: Teresa Giudice's infamous table flip, during which she accused Staub of being a "prostitution w***e" who was "f****g engaged 19 times" (via Bravo Craze).
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's arrest remains one of the biggest scandals to completely rock Bravo. Teresa and her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice, were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and making false statements in July 2013. In summary, the U.S. government alleged that the Giudices submitted fraudulent documents, hid assets, and didn't file tax returns. Teresa, in particular, was accused of failing to report her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" income when the couple filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
After entering a guilty plea, Teresa was convicted and sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, which she served from January to December 2015. Joe, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 41 months in prison. While Teresa went right back to filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" after her release, Joe was deported to his country of birth, Italy. The former couple ultimately divorced in 2020.
Tinsley Mortimer
Tinsley Mortimer was arrested in April 2016 for trespassing, shortly before she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Mortimer was trying to retrieve items at the Palm Beach home of her ex-boyfriend, Alexander "Nico" Fanju, when an argument ensued — coincidentally, she was booked and processed at the same jail as Luann de Lesseps.
Mortimer's rough, yet somewhat glammed-up mugshot became a talking point on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and inspired her famous tagline: "A good set of lashes can fix anything, even a mugshot!" (via Refinery29). Mortimer told People in 2017 that Fanju was allegedly abusive and remarked, "Being arrested was the only thing that broke me out of the cycle of violence. Now I'm done."
Brandi Glanville
While Brandi Glanville is one of the housewives who dramatically changed their faces after their reality TV career took off, her arrest occurred before she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In October 2010, Glanville was pulled over on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills and arrested for suspicion of DUI. Glanville pleaded no contest in April 2011 and was sentenced to three years of probation.
In a now-deleted Twitter post (via US Weekly), Glanville apologized and expressed remorse for the event. "I messed up. I take full responsibility for my actions," Glanville wrote after her arrest made headlines. "I regret my bad choice, and am thankful to God that no one got hurt. I'm sorry." At the time, Glanville was best known as actor Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife; Cibrian famously cheated on Glanville with singer LeAnn Rimes, whom he married in 2011.
NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes has generally always been an open book, whether on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" or off-camera on social media. Years before her reality TV debut, however, Leakes was arrested and charged with three counts of "theft of services" — the then-25-year-old got in trouble in 1992 for not paying her phone provider — per BET, which also shared a photo of her mugshot. While Leakes was sentenced to two years of probation, she was reportedly arrested three more times for violating her conditions.
Leakes admitted to a shoplifting charge in her memoir "Never Make the Same Mistake Twice," although she didn't comment on her '90s legal troubles until they were revealed in 2014. Leakes has since spoken out about her felony charges and even sold a shirt with her mugshot on it in 2018. "Your past does NOT determine your future. From Trial to Triumph," Leakes wrote alongside the outfit on Instagram.
Marysol Patton
Marysol Patton was arrested in January 2010, a little more than a year before the inaugural season of "The Real Housewives of Miami." Patton was booked in Miami for allegedly driving under the influence, although the news wasn't made public until January 2011. A spokesperson for the Florida State Attorney's Office told E! News that when push came to shove, she pleaded no contest and subsequently received a fine.
Interestingly, Patton's mother and regular "Real Housewives of Miami" guest, Elsa, was arrested under the same circumstances three months earlier, in October 2009. E! News reported that the case was dismissed in December 2009 after the police officer who arrested her didn't show up to court. Elsa passed away in May 2019.
Leah McSweeney
Leah McSweeney was arrested in July 2002, nearly two decades before she joined "The Real Housewives of New York City." McSweeney told People in 2020 that she threw a bottle outside of NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom, which inadvertently hit a police officer. "He turned around and lunged at me and punched me in the face," she said. "Suddenly I had four cops on my back, cuffing me ... one of them slammed my face into the subway grates and knocked my tooth out."
Although McSweeney was booked and processed, she was never officially charged with a crime. In 2004, McSweeney won a lawsuit filed against the New York Police Department and was awarded a $75,000 settlement. She used this money to start her successful clothing company, Married to the Mob. The rest, as they say, is history.
Sonja Morgan
Sonja Morgan, who joined "The Real Housewives of New York City" after a messy divorce that almost left her penniless, was arrested in June 2010. Morgan, who allegedly ran a stop sign and didn't have a seat belt on, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Morgan pled not guilty at the time; although the case had to have been closed at some point, an update to this misdemeanor was never reported. It was also never discussed on "The Real Housewives of New York City."
In 2025, Morgan made headlines for allegedly trying to dodge a $1,000 bill at Tucci NYC, although she managed to avoid handcuffs over it. A source told Page Six, which broke the story, "She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a 'Housewives' episode ..." Morgan later explained to Page Six, "I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post. ... I made that known to staff."
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams has been arrested four times since she shot to fame on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The first two arrests occurred in 2014. In April 2014, Williams was booked after she physically attacked co-star Kenya Moore during the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 6 reunion (a moment which Bravo aired). Williams was then arrested in December 2014 for allegedly speeding with a suspended license.
Williams' third and fourth arrests occurred during the summer of 2020; Williams, who was a prominent face of the Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with disorderly conduct alongside other protestors in July and August. Williams' activism and police run-ins were documented on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 13.
Kelly Killoren Bensimon
Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Kelly Killoren Bensimon — ex-wife of photographer Gilles Bensimon — was arrested in March 2009 at her home in Manhattan. Bensimon was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after she allegedly punched her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Stefanov, in the face. Stefanov's reported injuries included a black eye and a busted lip.
Bensimon's lawyer publicly denied the charges and described Stefanov as "a rejected boyfriend" to the Daily News after Bensimon's release. In June 2009, a judge agreed to dismiss the case with two stipulations: Bensimon must complete two days of community service and stay out of trouble for one year.
Gina Kirschenheiter
Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested in January 2019, before cameras picked back up for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 14. According to the Orange County Police Department, Kirschenheiter was pulled over for a traffic violation and subsequently charged with DUI. Her blood alcohol content (BAC) was reportedly 0.20%, more than double the 0.08% legal limit in California.
"I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom's night out," Kirschenheiter told People after her release. "I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly." Kirschenheiter pled guilty in July 2019 and was sentenced to three years of probation and six months of community service.
Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton, who appeared on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" between Seasons 6 and 9, was arrested at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly before her birthday in November 2025. Thorton was taken into custody for felony theft and accused of stealing furniture, worth approximately $11,000, from a rental property. Body cam footage of Thornton's arrest, shared by NBC News, showed the former housewife resigned but cooperative with officers.
Thorton referenced her case in an Instagram post dedicated to her 41st trip around the sun. "This birthday, I'm choosing alignment, elevation, and elegance — always," she wrote. "This past week reminded me of the importance of staying grounded, especially when life feels loud. I'm stepping into another year with clarity, accountability, and gratitude."
Monica Garcia
Monica Garcia left "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" as quickly as she joined it in one of the most shocking departures in "Real Housewives" history. Despite only appearing on Season 4, Garcia delivered some incredibly dramatic moments that still have Bravo fans in a chokehold. From detailing an affair with her brother-in-law to being exposed at the last second for being behind a shady Instagram account, Garcia's personal life has been nothing short of a wild roller coaster.
On that note, it turns out that Jen Shah isn't the only Salt Lake City star who has been placed in handcuffs, although Garcia's legal problems were objectively less serious. In December 2023, Garcia uploaded a photo of her mugshot on Instagram with the revelation: "I was arrested for a $100 traffic violation that resulted in a warrant for my arrest. Have at it!" Garcia did not specify when or where she was booked, and there seems to be no additional information available, either.