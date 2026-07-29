Rare Times The British Royals Switched Up Their Signature Looks

Celebrities often treat style choices as a constantly evolving experiment, chasing the next big trend before the current one has had time to settle into the public psyche. For many of them, staying relevant means never looking the same twice. Not all famous people play by those rules, though; for senior members of the British royal family, a style is closer to a lifelong contract. Queen Elizabeth's most memorable fashion moments were defined by vivid single-block colors, so that people could instantly pick her out of a crowd. She was hardly the only royal to adopt a personal style preference and almost never deviate from it — almost. There have been some rare, interesting moments when royals switched up their looks, for better or worse.

Kate Middleton is practically inseparable from her glossy brunette blow-dry, and Princess Anne has worn the same towering bouffant for half a century. Year after year, these and other style choices have accompanied the royals like a coat of arms. Their dedication has been such that, were they to change anything, many onlookers would instantly register that something was subtly off. It might have to do with the fact that the royal family seeks to embody and project a sense of stability and continuity, even if side-by-side pics show just how much they themselves have changed over the years.

This consistency makes the exceptions and sudden style changes all the more conspicuous. Sometimes it means swapping a signature color for its polar opposite. Other times, it means trading a decades-old hairdo for something unrecognizable and bold, or wearing a gown that breaks all the rules. Here are some of the rare occasions British royals have abandoned the looks that made them.