Rare Times The British Royals Switched Up Their Signature Looks
Celebrities often treat style choices as a constantly evolving experiment, chasing the next big trend before the current one has had time to settle into the public psyche. For many of them, staying relevant means never looking the same twice. Not all famous people play by those rules, though; for senior members of the British royal family, a style is closer to a lifelong contract. Queen Elizabeth's most memorable fashion moments were defined by vivid single-block colors, so that people could instantly pick her out of a crowd. She was hardly the only royal to adopt a personal style preference and almost never deviate from it — almost. There have been some rare, interesting moments when royals switched up their looks, for better or worse.
Kate Middleton is practically inseparable from her glossy brunette blow-dry, and Princess Anne has worn the same towering bouffant for half a century. Year after year, these and other style choices have accompanied the royals like a coat of arms. Their dedication has been such that, were they to change anything, many onlookers would instantly register that something was subtly off. It might have to do with the fact that the royal family seeks to embody and project a sense of stability and continuity, even if side-by-side pics show just how much they themselves have changed over the years.
This consistency makes the exceptions and sudden style changes all the more conspicuous. Sometimes it means swapping a signature color for its polar opposite. Other times, it means trading a decades-old hairdo for something unrecognizable and bold, or wearing a gown that breaks all the rules. Here are some of the rare occasions British royals have abandoned the looks that made them.
Princess Diana traded royal modesty for the revenge dress
Princess Diana changed royal fashion with a bold "revenge dress" long before that term entered the popular lexicon. It goes back to June 29, 1994, when Diana arrived at a Serpentine Gallery gala in a black, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress by Christina Stambolian, and it looked nothing like the high-necked gowns and demure outfits she'd favored for a decade. It seemed to be a response to her husband, Prince Charles.
Earlier that day, Charles had admitted his infidelity on television. Diana had originally decided not to attend the event, but changed her mind after the media scrutiny. She did it in style, forever etching the defiance and cold-blooded glamor of the "revenge dress" into British royal history.
Queen Elizabeth II once ditched her signature bright colors for all-black
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her bold color choices, but she made one jarring exception for her appearance at the Vatican. Meeting Pope John Paul II in 1980, she wore a floor-length black gown with a veil. It was a palette meant for mourning, but while it may have seemed like a rebellious choice to outsiders, it was actually a respectful one.
Papal audiences traditionally call for women in black, and Queen Elizabeth was always one to respect tradition and etiquette. Only select Catholic queens and princesses are granted the "privilège du blanc" — a custom that allows them to wear white during an audience with the pope — but since the queen was a non-Catholic head of the Church of England, she followed the convention.
Kate Middleton went blonde and everyone lost their minds
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is so tied to her glossy brunette hair that, when she was first seen sporting blonde highlights in late August 2025, there was immediate backlash. In certain corners of the internet, the response was cruel enough to prompt Diana's old hairstylist, Sam McKnight, to publicly defend her.
"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today," McKnight wrote on Instagram, describing it as her own private business. Kate Middleton's most dramatic hair transformation in years didn't last long, and by September 6, she'd returned to her trademark brown.
When Meghan Markle set aside her signature messy bun
For a long time, Meghan Markle's most recognizable feature wasn't a particular gown or color — it was an artfully undone "messy bun" that she wore everywhere. Her stylist, George Northwood, once told British Vogue that the aim was "refined imperfection – that's what sums her up."
Meghan even wore a version of this unique bun for her 2018 wedding, which is why the times she broke from her tradition stood out more. One such instance was this March 2020 appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards, where she'd pulled the bun into a sleeve ponytail. It was her first public appearance since the announcement that she'd be stepping down from royal duties, and her hair added to the shock.
Princess Anne retired her 50-year bouffant for a birthday portrait
Almost nothing about Princess Anne's appearance has shifted over the years, least of all the backcombed updo style she has worn for more than half a century. That's what makes her 75th birthday portrait all the more striking. For once, standing next to her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, the volume was gone, and in its place sat a low chignon.
For the Princess Royal, the bouffant was always a matter of practicality. She once pointed out in a documentary that doing it takes her just about 15 minutes. One could argue that the chignon is even less fussy, though the change was probably more about the occasion than anything else.
Prince William beat his receding hairline by embracing the buzz cut
A receding hairline can give a person all manner of anxieties about their looks and what others think of them, at least until they decide to lean into the baldness and own it outright. That's what Prince William decided to do in January 2018 after years of trying to manage his aesthetic with a short cut.
While the response was overwhelmingly warm — here was a man leaning into his hair loss rather than hiding it — there was the odd cheeky jab too. Some bookmakers even started a bet on what he'd do next, like whether he'd opt for a completely bare scalp or even a hair transplant.
Sophie chopped 15 years of length into a blunt bob
For more than a decade, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was known for her warm blonde hair, worn long to the collarbone. Then came July 1, 2026, when she debuted a new, shorter, jaw-length cut with a paler shade. A poll by Hello! magazine revealed that the majority of people thought the new bob suited her.
Sure, if you look at side-by-side photos of Sophie and her transformation, the difference in how the camera captures her facial frame is stark. On its own, though, the hairstyle seems just right.
Kate Middleton swapped her signature blowout for curls
Aside from her extremely short stint as a blonde, the Princess of Wales' hair rarely does anything unexpected. Appearance after appearance, Catherine has been the same sleek brunette. So you can imagine why her turn on the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs caused such a stir. The usual blow-dry was gone, replaced by curls that softened her face and gave it a more romantic frame.
The effect didn't go unnoticed, and, unlike the time she went blonde, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive and warm. As one stylist explained to Hello! magazine, the hair looked "pin-curled and set into place," which means that the change was very much intentional and not a case of unchecked humidity, as is usually the case when Kate Middleton stuns onlookers with her naturally curly hair.