Side-By-Side Pics Of The Royal Family Show Just How Much They've Changed

The members of the British Royal Family are arguably among the most recognizable faces in the world, not least because their lives and movements are followed so closely. Every time they attend an event, it's newsworthy, and in recent years, media stories about them have caused much discussion, especially when details of ill health or some form of scandal have arisen. All of them have grown up in the spotlight, or if they married into the family, have been followed by the same press. As such, photographs of the House of Windsor can be used to show a timeline of each member's life.

As a famously wealthy and well-connected group, the British royals enjoy many perks and privileges as part of their royal status, including invitations to events, access to amazing properties, and other opportunities not afforded to commoners. They've also been pictured at hundreds of events over the years, whether they wanted to be or not. As such, we can see how each member of the family has changed over the years, whether they're an older or sadly departed member, or a younger royal who hasn't made a name for themselves yet.