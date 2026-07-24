Eric Stonestreet Loved Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Venue: 'Everybody Was Safe'

Eric Stonestreet was among the 1,000 guests who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, at Madison Square Garden, on July 3, 2026. The "Modern Family" alum, who played Cam and is just as warm in real life as he is on camera, if a tiny bit more reserved, discussed what it was really like to attend one of the biggest weddings of the century. And surprisingly, what lingered for Stonestreet wasn't the wildly expensive looks Taylor Swift's wedding guests flaunted, or the fact that Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce included so many unexpected celebs. "I think my favorite moment was just that they created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve," the beloved actor shared with People in July 2026. "And it just happened to be at Madison Square Garden with security making sure everybody was safe and good and they could just have a night for themselves."

Almost everyone who was in attendance on the big day has kept a lid on the details, likely because they've been sworn to secrecy. Kylie Kelce summed up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in one simple word: "Incredible." The "Modern Family" star described it as "awesome" while also clarifying that he and wife Lindsay Stonestreet want to respect the couple's boundaries, by refusing to spill either before or after the event. Stonestreet is a Kansas City native who's rooted for the Chiefs since childhood. Decades in the spotlight have earned him friendships inside the organization with GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid, so he and his wife were pretty much wedding-guest royalty for a couple who brings the football locker room and Hollywood into the same room. Stonestreet seemed to value the seamlessness of the experience, which wasn't all that easy to accomplish.