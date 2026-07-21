Little House On The Prairie Star Warren Christie's Real-Life Wife Is Absolutely Stunning
Warren Christie's star is rising beyond the Hallmark Channel thanks to his role as John Edwards, the most eligible bachelor in Independence, Kansas, on Netflix's buzzy, grittier reboot of "Little House on the Prairie," which premiered in July 2026. When the cameras stop rolling, Warren is so private about his personal life that only his most dedicated fans know some of the specifics. But, it's probably unsurprising that he lives a very different life than his "Little House" character.
A little bit of digging reveals that Warren reportedly married Sonya Christie (also known professionally as Sonya Salomaa) in 2007, well before he became one of Candace Cameron Bure's leading men on Hallmark. Sonya is gorgeous, as is clear from one of the Reels she posted on her Instagram account in March 2025. As seen below, she looked ethereal in her colorful top and earth-toned makeup, with her mid-length blond hair down.
Warren and Sonya were in the same acting circles and officially met through a mutual friend. Surprisingly, they've never shared the screen together, although they've been on the same show many years apart. Now that Warren is starring on a popular Netflix show, it's unlikely they'll ever be added to the list of real-life lovers who played romantic interests on Hallmark, especially because Sonya appears to have transitioned her career focus from acting to being an integrative health practitioner. Ironically, in her acting days, Sonya starred alongside Bure in 2015's "A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery" five years before her husband's Christmas movie with Bure.
Warren Christie and his wife keep their personal lives extremely private
Warren Christie and Sonya Christie keep their family life together so private that photos of them together aren't easy to find. She did pay tribute to him on her Instagram for their anniversary in 2017, captioning their sweet photo, "Perfect end to our anniversary celebration." Plus, Warren spoke about Sonya in a 2012 interview with SciFi Vision. "She's incredibly talented. She's the talented one in the duo," the former "Chicago Fire" guest star said. Along with a few Hallmark credits, Sonya starred in the Canadian series "The Collector" in the early 2000s and five episodes of the Lifetime series "UnREAL" (which later moved to Hulu) between 2015 and 2018. With her career shift into integrative medicine and health coaching, she has her own practice and shares tips on health and wellness online.
The couple has a son named Cash, who was born around 2009 (via Just Jared), but they rarely feature him online. Only their golden retriever Yogi has been prominently shown off. "He's all that matters now and has single handedly saved 2020," Warren captioned an Instagram photo of Yogi in October 2020, when the pup was introduced to the actor's followers. Sonya has posted about Yogi too, such as in a Reel celebrating the dog in June 2026. The level of privacy Warren and Sonya have been able to maintain is quite impressive, but only time will tell if it will remain if "Little House on the Prairie" continues to gain popularity.