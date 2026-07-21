Little House On The Prairie Star Warren Christie's Real-Life Wife Is Absolutely Stunning

Warren Christie's star is rising beyond the Hallmark Channel thanks to his role as John Edwards, the most eligible bachelor in Independence, Kansas, on Netflix's buzzy, grittier reboot of "Little House on the Prairie," which premiered in July 2026. When the cameras stop rolling, Warren is so private about his personal life that only his most dedicated fans know some of the specifics. But, it's probably unsurprising that he lives a very different life than his "Little House" character.

A little bit of digging reveals that Warren reportedly married Sonya Christie (also known professionally as Sonya Salomaa) in 2007, well before he became one of Candace Cameron Bure's leading men on Hallmark. Sonya is gorgeous, as is clear from one of the Reels she posted on her Instagram account in March 2025. As seen below, she looked ethereal in her colorful top and earth-toned makeup, with her mid-length blond hair down.

Warren and Sonya were in the same acting circles and officially met through a mutual friend. Surprisingly, they've never shared the screen together, although they've been on the same show many years apart. Now that Warren is starring on a popular Netflix show, it's unlikely they'll ever be added to the list of real-life lovers who played romantic interests on Hallmark, especially because Sonya appears to have transitioned her career focus from acting to being an integrative health practitioner. Ironically, in her acting days, Sonya starred alongside Bure in 2015's "A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery" five years before her husband's Christmas movie with Bure.