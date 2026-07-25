Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Kept Shania Twain From Attending Her Wedding

By all accounts, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are on good terms. Styles is now engaged to Zoë Kravitz, who is one of Swift's closest friends — having been spotted in Taylor Swift's squad in 2023. Variety previously reported that Styles was also invited to the wedding, despite some tabloids claiming that she was leaving him out and only sending an invite to Kravitz without a plus-one. As for "The Batman" star, she turned up at the arena by herself — and turned up in style, wearing a sheer dress that stopped well above the knee.

Shania Twain didn't miss out on the big day because of an ordinary tour obligation. Styles initially put six Wembley shows on sale, but demand pushed that to 12, resulting in the Guinness World Records proclaiming the stretch as the longest any musician has played at the stadium. Coldplay previously held that mark with 10 nights, and before Coldplay, it was Swift herself, who played eight in 2024.

She also wasn't the only celebrity whose job got in the way. Ryan Seacrest accepted, then had to reverse once Disney booked him to host a Fourth of July special broadcast. Around a whopping 1,000 people made it inside the Garden, but a smaller group has spent the weeks since explaining why they couldn't make it. Other names in that camp include James Taylor, Charles Barkley, and Robert Pattinson. The lesson being, even Taylor Swift's wedding can lose to a prior commitment.