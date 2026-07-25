Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Kept Shania Twain From Attending Her Wedding
Shania Twain had an invitation to Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, but she couldn't make it thanks to the bride's most picked-over ex. The country star spent the evening standing on a stage in northwest London, some 3,400 miles east of where the wedding of the decade took place in New York. The man she jokingly blames for this is Harry Styles — the "Haylor" half of Swift's most scrutinized romance, and the man who happened to book Twain's July calendar. Twain opened for Styles across the entirety of his Wembley Stadium residency, starting on June 12 and ending on July 4 — wrapping exactly one day too late to get her to the Garden.
Speaking with CTV's eTalk, Twain was rather breezy about it all. "I couldn't go because I was already committed to Harry's shows," she said. "I would have done anything to be at Taylor's wedding." Twain also aimed a warning shot at Styles, saying that should he ever plan a wedding of his own, he'd do well to book her much earlier. Twain might have found herself among the A-list performers at Swift and Kelce's wedding given how many fellow musicians were on the guest list.
And worse yet, this wasn't a party to skip. The guests at Swift's ceremony have been gushing over a "deeply loving" part of the night. A look at the wedding guests and the wildly expensive looks they flaunted would make anyone regret the RSVP — even Styles.
Harry Styles skipped the wedding too, but his fiancée did show
By all accounts, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are on good terms. Styles is now engaged to Zoë Kravitz, who is one of Swift's closest friends — having been spotted in Taylor Swift's squad in 2023. Variety previously reported that Styles was also invited to the wedding, despite some tabloids claiming that she was leaving him out and only sending an invite to Kravitz without a plus-one. As for "The Batman" star, she turned up at the arena by herself — and turned up in style, wearing a sheer dress that stopped well above the knee.
Shania Twain didn't miss out on the big day because of an ordinary tour obligation. Styles initially put six Wembley shows on sale, but demand pushed that to 12, resulting in the Guinness World Records proclaiming the stretch as the longest any musician has played at the stadium. Coldplay previously held that mark with 10 nights, and before Coldplay, it was Swift herself, who played eight in 2024.
She also wasn't the only celebrity whose job got in the way. Ryan Seacrest accepted, then had to reverse once Disney booked him to host a Fourth of July special broadcast. Around a whopping 1,000 people made it inside the Garden, but a smaller group has spent the weeks since explaining why they couldn't make it. Other names in that camp include James Taylor, Charles Barkley, and Robert Pattinson. The lesson being, even Taylor Swift's wedding can lose to a prior commitment.