The Worst-Dressed Celebs New York Fashion Week Has Ever Seen
One major perk about being in the Big Apple is witnessing New York Fashion Week twice a year. Celebrities of all kinds flock to the big city as fashion brands give a preview of their collections for cooler and warmer weather. Coach's creative director Stuart Verves told Vogue Business, "When I see other brands showing here or returning to the schedule, I feel really positive about that, because I think it's the community that we create that makes our city a compelling place to come and visit during the shows."
Additionally, having the chance to see famous people is exciting, but the same can't be said for every look they wear. Some outfits can be overwhelming due to the color, structure or texture while others can be quite underwhelming. As some celebrities prove that money can't buy the perfect look, they made it onto the ever-growing list of the worst-dressed at New York Fashion Week.
Mandy Moore needed a different dress for her edgy look
Mandy Moore's appearance at a Stacey Bendet show during New York Fashion Week in 2017 didn't match how beautiful the actor is. Moore wore a strapless plaid dress underneath a black leather jacket. To make the outfit even more conflicting, she wore bright red heels with tieable straps and black tights. The actress made sure her makeup look was subtle like her dress, but her red lips matched her shoes. However, she would've been better off wearing a different dress to create a harmonious edgy look.
Pamela Anderson looked like a schoolgirl
In February 2026, Pamela Anderson attended New York Fashion Week's Tory Burch show. The actor, who loves a makeup-free red-carpet look, tucked her black button-up top into her midi-length, pleated white skirt. Anderson also accessorized the outfit with a black belt, a black purse, sheer black tights, and black pointed kitten-toe heels. Since her shirt was buttoned all the way to the top and her skirt looked pretty large on her, the '90s bombshell looked ready for school instead of the runway. Perhaps leaving some buttons undone and not tucking her shirt would have made her preppy outfit more stylish.
Katie Holmes needed something less distracting
Unfortunately, Katie Holmes is not a stranger to a disastrous red-carpet outfit. The actor wore Zimmerman's floral Radiate Tie Up Dress to their show in 2018. The long sleeves and the bottom half of the skirt were sheer, while the torso and upper half of the skirt had more coverage. Holmes also wore a pair of pointed-toe black heel boots to match the black dress. The color, shape, and pattern on her dress looked a bit drab. She probably would've been better off wearing something with lighter colors or no patterns.
Elle Fanning's 'fit looked good for a night out after prom
Growing up in the film industry gave Elle Fanning a chance to experiment with fashion. Despite her stunning transformation and tasteful looks channeling Marilyn Monroe, Fanning's appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2026 could have used some tweaks. The actor wore a white gown with stars on the sheer top layer, as well as an orange shearling jacket and white boots. She also brought her soft quilted Tabby Shoulder Bag by Coach since she was attending the brand's show. Fanning looked radiant, but the boots made her outfit less formal. It looked like she was hanging out with friends after going to prom and needed a pair of comfy shoes.
Eve's dress was too conflicting
In 2013, Eve went to the Falguni and Peacock show at New York Fashion Week. The rapper wore a black bodycon dress with spikes on the shoulders and hips, gold embellishments on the chest, and multicolored, patterned stripes. Although the gold and red parts matched her rings and nails, the edgy dress wasn't too flattering. Since each stripe has its own set of colors and patterns, the visuals can clash really easily. The spikes on the sides of her hips and on top of her shoulders also seem pretty impractical.
Rosalía's sculpture dress wasn't too sculpted
A few days after her Calvin Klein campaign came out in September 2025, Rosalía went to the designer's show. The Spanish singer wore a crinkled white strapless dress with excess fabric falling over the bust and string tied around the waist. She finished off the look with square-toe black heels, a plain black headwrap and black sunglasses. The gown was supposed to appear sculpture-like, but it didn't really give Rosalía much shape. The artist's black headwrap and sunglasses also take away from what should be an ethereal look. Although some dresses fit better when looser, the front of Rosalía's gown obscures any definition in her chest area, too.