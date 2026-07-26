The Worst-Dressed Celebs New York Fashion Week Has Ever Seen

One major perk about being in the Big Apple is witnessing New York Fashion Week twice a year. Celebrities of all kinds flock to the big city as fashion brands give a preview of their collections for cooler and warmer weather. Coach's creative director Stuart Verves told Vogue Business, "When I see other brands showing here or returning to the schedule, I feel really positive about that, because I think it's the community that we create that makes our city a compelling place to come and visit during the shows."

Additionally, having the chance to see famous people is exciting, but the same can't be said for every look they wear. Some outfits can be overwhelming due to the color, structure or texture while others can be quite underwhelming. As some celebrities prove that money can't buy the perfect look, they made it onto the ever-growing list of the worst-dressed at New York Fashion Week.