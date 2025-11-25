Katie Holmes Red Carpet Outfits That Were Total Disasters

There's no denying that we are utterly obsessed with Katie Holmes. Whether we're wondering what led to Jamie Foxx and Holmes' split, ruminating over her ill-fated marriage to Tom Cruise, or simply feeling nostalgic about "Dawson's Creek," the fangirling never ends. Of course, as well as being an actor and a pop culture icon, Holmes has largely established herself as a style queen. Some of her best looks over the years have shown us how casual can be super chic, and when she nails it on the red carpet glam, everyone else may as well go home. However, like many of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, Holmes isn't immune to getting it wrong at times, either.

Even the most well-versed fashionistas have been known to step a Louboutin out of line on the way to greatness, haven't they? It's practically a rite of passage. From her early days in the spotlight and trying to figure out what to wear to which event, to more recent appearances at major award shows, Holmes has found herself on more than a couple of worst-dressed lists. Does it make us worship her any less? Absolutely not, but it's time to take notes and learn from her mistakes so we don't have to commit them ourselves — should we ever actually be invited to a red carpet event, that is.