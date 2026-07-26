Sweet Pics Of A Young Jamie Lee Curtis With Her Famous Mother Janet Leigh

Jamie Lee Curtis has become a Hollywood icon, starting off as a scream queen with movies like "Halloween" and "Prom Night" before proving her comedic and dramatic chops with "Trading Places" and "Dominick and Eugene." With a career spanning six decades, Jamie has become one of the most respected actors of her generation, and, in doing so, extended the legacy of her family. The daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie may be a nepo baby, but she has more than proven herself as a true talent.

Growing up with famous parents, much of Jamie Lee Curtis' life was documented in the press, including her struggles with substance use. But, along with the hard moments, her fans have been able to see the good moments as well, especially the time she spent with her mom. While Jamie and Leigh were close, the "Freaky Friday" star admitted that, when she was young, she wanted to avoid being like her mom. She told People in 2025, "I tried to do everything not to be my mother." She even considered a life in law enforcement before finally choosing to take up the family trade and step in front of the camera. Over the years, Jamie has come to realize that being like her mom isn't all bad, explaining, "And, of course, I'm very much like my mother in many, many, ways. My admiration for her has swelled as my disappointments have lessened." Looking back, it's impossible to ignore how much Jamie loved her mom, and how much her mom loved her.