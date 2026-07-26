Sweet Pics Of A Young Jamie Lee Curtis With Her Famous Mother Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis has become a Hollywood icon, starting off as a scream queen with movies like "Halloween" and "Prom Night" before proving her comedic and dramatic chops with "Trading Places" and "Dominick and Eugene." With a career spanning six decades, Jamie has become one of the most respected actors of her generation, and, in doing so, extended the legacy of her family. The daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie may be a nepo baby, but she has more than proven herself as a true talent.
Growing up with famous parents, much of Jamie Lee Curtis' life was documented in the press, including her struggles with substance use. But, along with the hard moments, her fans have been able to see the good moments as well, especially the time she spent with her mom. While Jamie and Leigh were close, the "Freaky Friday" star admitted that, when she was young, she wanted to avoid being like her mom. She told People in 2025, "I tried to do everything not to be my mother." She even considered a life in law enforcement before finally choosing to take up the family trade and step in front of the camera. Over the years, Jamie has come to realize that being like her mom isn't all bad, explaining, "And, of course, I'm very much like my mother in many, many, ways. My admiration for her has swelled as my disappointments have lessened." Looking back, it's impossible to ignore how much Jamie loved her mom, and how much her mom loved her.
Janet Leigh showed off a baby Jamie Lee Curtis
Janet Leigh was obviously very excited to show off the newest member of her family, Jamie Lee Curtis, when this photo was taken around 1959. Leigh's smile couldn't be bigger, and her eyes couldn't shine brighter as she and Curtis posed for the camera. Proving that being famous was in her blood, Curtis was already waving at the camera at just about a year old, something she would end up doing a lot of as she has walked countless red carpets during her illustrious career.
The family got together
Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis were proud parents showing off their two kids in this throwback pic: older daughter Kelly Lee Curtis and her younger sister Jamie Lee Curtis. Sadly, the smiles wouldn't last for long. Jamie opened up about her parents' marriage in More (via HuffPost), revealing that she was an attempt by the couple to rekindle their love. "And like any other save-the-marriage baby, I failed," Jamie said.
She went on to share more on "The View" in 2016: "My parents hated each other my whole life. I was raised in a house of hatred for the other." Tony divorced Leigh in 1962, but in this photo, the family was happy to be together.
Jamie Lee Curtis and her sister Kelly Lee goofed around while mom Janet Leigh talked
Based on this photo from 1966, it's no surprise that Jamie Lee Curtis and her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, both became actors. The sisters mugged for the camera while their mom appeared to be in a conversation with someone else. But the three stayed close together, with Jamie and Kelly almost sitting on Janet Leigh's lap in the image.
In 2026, after Kelly's passing, Jamie took to Instagram to honor her sister and wrote, "She was my first friend and lifelong confidant." Looking at this photo, that friendship is clear to see.
Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis shared a hug
There are few things as reassuring to a young child as the embrace of a loving mother. Seen here around 1967, Janet Leigh held Jamie Lee Curtis close. Leigh, showing off her movie star smile, looked quite relaxed while Curtis appeared to be more pensive.
Curtis' hair was closer to her signature short length here. The "House Arrest" star has made her short 'do part of her iconic look, helping her be instantly recognizable. Perhaps Curtis was inspired by her mom's most famous role — Marion Crane in "Psycho" — where she had a bob cut.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh had a sweet mother-daughter moment
Jamie Lee Curtis shared this photo of her and Janet Leigh seemingly at an awards show on Instagram for Mother's Day 2025. She wrote about her mom, "I think she was the most beautiful human I ever saw." The two held hands as Leigh appeared to lean in for a kiss.
It's impossible to deny Leigh's beauty, wearing a white outfit with her blond hair blown back. Meanwhile, a young Curtis looked adorable in her yellow dress and natural brown curls that were possibly already too long for the actor's liking.
This behind-the-scenes photo showed filmmaking can be a family affair
Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in only two movies together. While filming their first collaboration, John Carpenter's 1980 film "The Fog," fellow family member Kelly Lee Curtis stopped by to hang out behind the scenes.
In this photo, Leigh and her daughters looked at some photos, showing off one that captured Jamie with her dog, affectionately named "Clark the No Bark Dog." Jamie and her mom would work together again 18 years later in "Halloween: H20," with Jamie reprising the role that made her famous and Leigh having a quick cameo as "Norma" in a nod to "Psycho."
A sweet photoshoot showed Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis laughing together
In another photo Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Instagram, she and her mother looked like they were having a great time sitting on the steps. Janet Leigh slumped over into her daughter's lap, laughing while Curtis smiled and looked at the camera.
The moment appears to be a natural moment forever preserved on film, and the closeness between mother and daughter is clear for all to see. There was a love shared between them that can only come from being family. "Love and misses to my mother," Curtis wrote in the caption.
Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis showed off '80s fashion
Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis were always fashionable, as seen here in the 1980s. The mother and daughter posed for the camera, with Curtis' arms wrapped around her mom and their heads resting against one another as they showed off the styles of the time.
Leigh's white blouse with see-through puff sleeves was elegant and fun, matching the slightly mischievous grin the legendary actor gave the camera. Meanwhile, Curtis' blazer and scarf combo was a very popular look in the decade for both men and women.
Janet Leigh joins her daughter and granddaughter on the red carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998 and shared the moment with her mother, Janet Leigh, and her eldest daughter, Annie Guest. The three generations of women smiled and posed for the cameras to celebrate Curtis' achievement. Leigh received her own star on the Walk of Fame in 1960, just before construction on the actual landmark began. A beaming Curtis was clearly happy to be with her mother and her daughter for the momentous occasion.