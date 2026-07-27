Inside Paul McCartney & Jon Bon Jovi's Friendship: 'Crazy'
It's pretty normal for celebrities to form friendships with each other, especially when they have work in common. Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi are 20 years apart, but making music brought them together. Despite being friends for several years, Bon Jovi is still a bit starstruck about having a connection with the former Beatle.
In a 2024 AARP interview, Bon Jovi opened up about aging in the music industry and mentioned McCartney, who's also an inspiration for the '80s rockstar. After showing AARP a photo of them at his East Hampton property, Bon Jovi said, "I'm sitting there with a f–ing Beatle. He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close." The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer also expressed his thoughts on McCartney's never-ending music career. "'Oh, I've got new stuff!' he tells me. At 81. Crazy."
Although he thinks McCartney is "crazy" (in a good way) for not wanting to leave music behind, the Beatles' passion inspires him. Bon Jovi told AARP about his appreciation for writing music as an older man. "I have a grander palette to write from," he said. "More life experience. I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time."
Jon Bon Jovi gave Paul McCartney this hilarious nickname
Since Paul McCartney was building his net worth when Jon Bon Jovi was in diapers, it makes sense that the latter acts like a fan around the former Beatle. Despite Bon Jovi having a net worth over $400 million, he's so in awe of McCartney that he gave the British legend a nickname.
In 2020, Bon Jovi discussed the nickname on The Howard Stern Show after Stern asked whether McCartney was fine with it. "It was funny, I just ran into him again, and whenever you run into him, you become a teenage fan," Bon Jovi said. "I was with him, and we went to see the Eagles play and I said, 'Beatle Paul,' and he said, 'Why do you call me Beatle Paul?'" The "Runaway" singer then explained that he can't call him Mr. McCartney as an adult but isn't close enough to call him Paul. "So I said, 'Would you like 'Your Majesty' or 'Beatle Paul?'," Bon Jovi recalled. "Because he's a Beatle, for God's sake! And also one of the sweetest guys you've ever met in your life."