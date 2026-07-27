Inside Paul McCartney & Jon Bon Jovi's Friendship: 'Crazy'

It's pretty normal for celebrities to form friendships with each other, especially when they have work in common. Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi are 20 years apart, but making music brought them together. Despite being friends for several years, Bon Jovi is still a bit starstruck about having a connection with the former Beatle.

In a 2024 AARP interview, Bon Jovi opened up about aging in the music industry and mentioned McCartney, who's also an inspiration for the '80s rockstar. After showing AARP a photo of them at his East Hampton property, Bon Jovi said, "I'm sitting there with a f–ing Beatle. He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close." The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer also expressed his thoughts on McCartney's never-ending music career. "'Oh, I've got new stuff!' he tells me. At 81. Crazy."

Although he thinks McCartney is "crazy" (in a good way) for not wanting to leave music behind, the Beatles' passion inspires him. Bon Jovi told AARP about his appreciation for writing music as an older man. "I have a grander palette to write from," he said. "More life experience. I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time."