Rare Pic Of Pattie Boyd Embracing Her Grays Makes Us Wish She'd Commit To The Color Change

Pattie Boyd lived a vivacious life as a model in the '60s. She was so famous for her effortless beauty at the height of her modeling career that she inspired Twiggy's looks, according to Bob Spitz, the author of "The Beatles: The Biography." In the book, the band's manager Peter Brown was quoted as saying, "Pattie always managed to look fabulous with very little effort," adding that "Something" by The Beatles (penned by George Harrison) and "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton were inspired by Boyd. "That's Pattie — she is that person," Brown said.

Boyd's smooth, doll-like features made her look stunning during her marriage to The Beatles guitarist George Harrison, and she still looks beautiful decades later. In March 2025, she attended the "Twiggy" screening in London with her husband Rod Weston, as seen below. Boyd wore a white lace top with frills and silver buttons underneath a black velvet coat with floral and leaf embroidery. Her thin eyebrows and soft eyes remained the same, but her hair noticeably changed. She pulled her gray roots into a puff at the top of her head while the rest of her hair was blond.

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The legendary rock muse looked radiant next to her husband, whose black blazer and white dress shirt complemented her outfit. Months later, in September 2025, she was spotted at a book event in London with fully blond hair. As always, she looked wonderful, but the blended gray and blond 'do was incredibly elegant. If Boyd switched from dyeing her hair blond to fully embracing gray, she would definitely be in the club of celebrities who look stunning with gray locks.