Rare Pic Of Pattie Boyd Embracing Her Grays Makes Us Wish She'd Commit To The Color Change
Pattie Boyd lived a vivacious life as a model in the '60s. She was so famous for her effortless beauty at the height of her modeling career that she inspired Twiggy's looks, according to Bob Spitz, the author of "The Beatles: The Biography." In the book, the band's manager Peter Brown was quoted as saying, "Pattie always managed to look fabulous with very little effort," adding that "Something" by The Beatles (penned by George Harrison) and "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton were inspired by Boyd. "That's Pattie — she is that person," Brown said.
Boyd's smooth, doll-like features made her look stunning during her marriage to The Beatles guitarist George Harrison, and she still looks beautiful decades later. In March 2025, she attended the "Twiggy" screening in London with her husband Rod Weston, as seen below. Boyd wore a white lace top with frills and silver buttons underneath a black velvet coat with floral and leaf embroidery. Her thin eyebrows and soft eyes remained the same, but her hair noticeably changed. She pulled her gray roots into a puff at the top of her head while the rest of her hair was blond.
The legendary rock muse looked radiant next to her husband, whose black blazer and white dress shirt complemented her outfit. Months later, in September 2025, she was spotted at a book event in London with fully blond hair. As always, she looked wonderful, but the blended gray and blond 'do was incredibly elegant. If Boyd switched from dyeing her hair blond to fully embracing gray, she would definitely be in the club of celebrities who look stunning with gray locks.
Her choice to stay mostly blond doesn't seem to suggest a struggle with age
While some celebrities go gray to embrace their age, it's unlikely that Pattie Boyd's choice to wear blond hair in her 80s signals a struggle with getting older. In fact, the former model has been open about navigating and accepting the changes that come with age. Her 2007 autobiography "Wonderful Tonight: George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Me" (also published as an edition titled "Wonderful Today") details how her love life rocked the music world, but it also mentions her thoughts about looking good in one's twilight years.
"I still feel attractive. It sounds boastful, but I think I'm all right," Boyd wrote. "I think we grow into our faces, depending on how we feel during our lives. ... I try to have a good attitude to any situation. That's terribly important — I think it's the secret of looking good" (via The Guardian). The British photographer and writer probably won't go completely gray soon, but her perseverance and outlook on life shows the wisdom of her age and makes Boyd quite an intriguing, inspiring person.