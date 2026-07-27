Leonardo DiCaprio Hated This Iconic Line In Titanic That Fans Are Absolutely Obsessed With
Starring as Jack Dawson in "Titanic" is definitely one of Leonardo DiCaprio's best career moves. However, filming "Titanic" with Kate Winslet wasn't as romantic as it seemed. The movie had multiple awkward moments behind the scenes, and one of Jack Dawson's iconic quotes made it on the list.
In a 2019 BBC Radio1 interview, "Titanic" director James Cameron recalled that DiCaprio didn't want to say, "I'm the king of the world." Cameron said, "The point is, it [the line] was made up on the spot. Made up on the spot and I was in a crane basket ... And I was literally coming up snake eyes, and I was like, 'I've got one for you, just say I'm the king of the world,'" (via Cosmopolitan UK).
DiCaprio didn't hear the line at first because they were speaking over walkie-talkies, but he was still unsure about it after understanding what was said. Cameron eventually told the actor to "just f—ing sell it!" which resulted in the iconic scene. Given that DiCaprio is humble in real life, it makes sense why he hesitated to call himself "king of the world" when playing Jack.
DiCaprio surprisingly couldn't stand the water either
For popular movies like "Titanic," audiences are usually interested in facts about the impact, like the time Leonardo DiCaprio's haircut was banned in Afghanistan. However, finding out what actors dislike about making hit films comes pretty close. DiCaprio had a hard time saying, "I'm the king of the world," but he also didn't like getting in the water.
Director James Cameron told The Brisbane Times in 2012 that DiCaprio "hated to get wet" when filming scenes that happened after the ship started to sink. "I always say Leo was like a Siamese cat trying to get into the water," Cameron recalled. "I mean, he made a huge production out of getting into the water every time, and it didn't matter. The water could be 80 degrees, and it usually was" (via NME).
Ironically, the actor isn't scared of the water, and he told everyone that he's a scuba diver on the last day of filming. Cameron said, "I wanted to wring his neck. What was all this stuff with the cat and getting into the water?" Thankfully, Leonardo DiCaprio pushed through the discomfort because another actor could have played Jack Dawson.