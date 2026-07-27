Leonardo DiCaprio Hated This Iconic Line In Titanic That Fans Are Absolutely Obsessed With

Starring as Jack Dawson in "Titanic" is definitely one of Leonardo DiCaprio's best career moves. However, filming "Titanic" with Kate Winslet wasn't as romantic as it seemed. The movie had multiple awkward moments behind the scenes, and one of Jack Dawson's iconic quotes made it on the list.

In a 2019 BBC Radio1 interview, "Titanic" director James Cameron recalled that DiCaprio didn't want to say, "I'm the king of the world." Cameron said, "The point is, it [the line] was made up on the spot. Made up on the spot and I was in a crane basket ... And I was literally coming up snake eyes, and I was like, 'I've got one for you, just say I'm the king of the world,'" (via Cosmopolitan UK).

DiCaprio didn't hear the line at first because they were speaking over walkie-talkies, but he was still unsure about it after understanding what was said. Cameron eventually told the actor to "just f—ing sell it!" which resulted in the iconic scene. Given that DiCaprio is humble in real life, it makes sense why he hesitated to call himself "king of the world" when playing Jack.