Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Has A Heartbreaking Motivation Behind Her Focus On Health
The gravity of personal and peripheral tragedies is often made manifest in surprising ways as we get older, and we often don't realize how these things have influenced our decisions until much later. "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg has definitely seen her fair share of tragedy in life, and it appears that circumstances like these may have been the catalyst behind her new health-focused lifestyle.
Sources told Closer, "Whoopi has gotten serious about longevity," adding, "Even after nearly a half century in show business, she still wants a couple of more decades in the game if she can manage it." Quitting vaping and getting serious about her weight transformation are both important lifestyle changes Winfrey has adopted in order to keep her body and mind strong and fit.
While this motivation is oriented around her health, it's also linked to matters of the heart. "You have to remember the number of people really close to her who she lost prematurely," the source noted. "It's a very long list of folks she assumed she would share her 70s and 80s with who just didn't make it." The sudden passing of friends such as Robin Williams (who died at 63) and Patrick Swayze (who died at 57) was a devastating blow to the "Sister Act" star, and maintaining her mental and physical health is Winfrey's way of protecting herself from similar tragedies, ensuring that she can enjoy her 70s and beyond.
Whoopi Goldberg is determined to take better care of herself in her 70s
A March 2026 study by KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation) investigating "Racial Disparities in Life Expectancy" places the average expectancy among Black people at 74 years old as of 2023. While class and access to healthcare play an active role in this statistic, even actors such as Whoopi Goldberg need to be mindful of their lifestyle choices, especially since she turned 70 in November 2025.
Goldberg has already laid out some very specific instructions in her will, but she has no plans of enacting them anytime soon. As an insider described to Closer, "Whoopi has always been careful about what she eats, but now she's pushing those restrictions even further and really sticking to just the things that agree with her and keep her trademark live-wire energy up." This has also extended to exercise, which makes sense — "[Winfrey is] doing everything she can to stay active, especially since her day job is basically sitting in a chair for hours on end."
Restoring your health and recovering from serious illnesses becomes harder and harder as the body ages. Following Winfrey's serious health scare in 2019, it especially makes sense that she would be reticent toward anything that would compromise a healthy lifestyle. Although she prefers remaining independent and unmarried, the "Ghost" star is still a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, so her desire to live a longer and healthier life extends far beyond her own personal comforts.