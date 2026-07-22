Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Has A Heartbreaking Motivation Behind Her Focus On Health

The gravity of personal and peripheral tragedies is often made manifest in surprising ways as we get older, and we often don't realize how these things have influenced our decisions until much later. "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg has definitely seen her fair share of tragedy in life, and it appears that circumstances like these may have been the catalyst behind her new health-focused lifestyle.

Sources told Closer, "Whoopi has gotten serious about longevity," adding, "Even after nearly a half century in show business, she still wants a couple of more decades in the game if she can manage it." Quitting vaping and getting serious about her weight transformation are both important lifestyle changes Winfrey has adopted in order to keep her body and mind strong and fit.

While this motivation is oriented around her health, it's also linked to matters of the heart. "You have to remember the number of people really close to her who she lost prematurely," the source noted. "It's a very long list of folks she assumed she would share her 70s and 80s with who just didn't make it." The sudden passing of friends such as Robin Williams (who died at 63) and Patrick Swayze (who died at 57) was a devastating blow to the "Sister Act" star, and maintaining her mental and physical health is Winfrey's way of protecting herself from similar tragedies, ensuring that she can enjoy her 70s and beyond.