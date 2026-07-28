7 Meghan Markle Outfits That Featured A Cheeky Nod To Archie & Lilibet

One expects the British royal family to be smartly dressed at all times, but their wardrobe sometimes sends subtle messages as well. King Charles III has often been seen wearing his favorite tweed coat in a show of sustainability, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' 2026 Trooping the Colour outfit was a close stylistic match to the one her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore to the same event nearly four decades earlier. While she may not be a working royal anymore, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, also wears things that mean more than you realize, from the gifted earrings she wore to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to the Heidi Merrick "Windsor" dress that nodded to her husband's family line. Of course, some of her sartorial choices have also referenced her children.

As a proud mother of two, the former "Suits" star makes sure the world knows her children are never far from her mind. She's careful to preserve their privacy on social media, which gives Meghan a maternal privilege other royals don't have. That doesn't mean she can't pay tribute to them in other ways, though. On numerous occasions, the duchess has given subtle stylistic shout-outs to Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The youngsters probably don't know about their mom's efforts yet, but when they eventually do, they'll certainly be proud. (Okay, maybe they might do a little eye-rolling first and groan, "Mommm!")