A-List Celebs Who Made Cameos On Little House On The Prairie As Kids

The frontier-era-set drama series "Little House on the Prairie" was an absolute television institution during its heyday of the 1970s and early '80s – and its impact is still being felt to this very day. Not only does the original show continue to pull exceptionally strong streaming numbers decades after its initial release, but 2026 saw the launch of a Netflix reboot that seeks to redefine "Little House" for a whole new generation of audiences.

Still, it's the 1970s incarnation of "Little House" that arguably remains the most iconic and influential. Never mind the fact that many of "Little House's" leading ladies are still absolutely stunning all these years later. What's more, beyond the main cast members who graced the screen for most (if not all) of the show's run, the original show also featured quite a few before-they-were-famous cameos. Granted, this isn't terribly uncommon. Everyone has to start somewhere, so you're bound to stumble upon (or perhaps outright miss) a number of future A-listers when watching an old TV show.

With that in mind, while Netflix's reboot of "Little House" has some cheeky nods to the original series, one has to wonder if it's also secretly offering a glimpse at the Hollywood of tomorrow. After all, the eventual big names who passed through the pioneer town of Walnut Grove back in the '70s do include at least one Oscar winner. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, as we have a whole list of celebs who showed up on "Little House on the Prairie" when they were taking the first steps on their Hollywood journey.