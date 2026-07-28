A-List Celebs Who Made Cameos On Little House On The Prairie As Kids
The frontier-era-set drama series "Little House on the Prairie" was an absolute television institution during its heyday of the 1970s and early '80s – and its impact is still being felt to this very day. Not only does the original show continue to pull exceptionally strong streaming numbers decades after its initial release, but 2026 saw the launch of a Netflix reboot that seeks to redefine "Little House" for a whole new generation of audiences.
Still, it's the 1970s incarnation of "Little House" that arguably remains the most iconic and influential. Never mind the fact that many of "Little House's" leading ladies are still absolutely stunning all these years later. What's more, beyond the main cast members who graced the screen for most (if not all) of the show's run, the original show also featured quite a few before-they-were-famous cameos. Granted, this isn't terribly uncommon. Everyone has to start somewhere, so you're bound to stumble upon (or perhaps outright miss) a number of future A-listers when watching an old TV show.
With that in mind, while Netflix's reboot of "Little House" has some cheeky nods to the original series, one has to wonder if it's also secretly offering a glimpse at the Hollywood of tomorrow. After all, the eventual big names who passed through the pioneer town of Walnut Grove back in the '70s do include at least one Oscar winner. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, as we have a whole list of celebs who showed up on "Little House on the Prairie" when they were taking the first steps on their Hollywood journey.
Melora Hardin traded prairie life for 'office' life
The 2005-2013 mockumentary sitcom "The Office" has become an undeniable pop-culture touchstone in much the same way "Little House on the Prairie" did decades before it. One key member of the ensemble cast of "The Office" was none other than Melora Hardin, who portrayed Jan Levinson. However, long before Hardin worked for Dunder Mifflin, she was a briefly featured young resident of the town of Walnut Grove.
Hardin portrayed a character by the name of Belinda Stevens in the two-part Season 8 premiere of "Little House on the Prairie," titled "The Reincarnation of Nellie," which originally aired in October of 1981. The actor also played a separate character named Michele Pierson in the 1983 TV movie "Little House: Look Back to Yesterday." The latter appearance was especially significant for Hardin, as it marked her first on-screen kiss, which she shared with Matthew Labyorteaux, who played Ma and Pa Ingalls' adopted son Albert. "He's still a very good friend of mine and the godfather of my second daughter," Hardin said of Labyorteaux during a January 2025 appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast.
Kyle Richards appeared in quite a few Little House episodes
Kyle Richards' role on "Little House on the Prairie" wasn't so much a cameo as it was a full-on recurring part, though her appearances in the later days of the show were fewer and further apart. On top of that, much like Melora Hardin, she also quietly played a second character in addition to the one she started as.
In the early days of "Little House," Richards portrayed the character Alicia Sanderson, and later Alicia Sanderson Edwards after being adopted by Mr. Edwards. She appeared in just over a dozen episodes between Seasons 2 and 3 from 1975 to 1977. However, Alicia did not appear in Season 4. Victor French, who played Mr. Edwards, left the show at the end of Season 3, with his family being written out as a result. That being said, Richards herself did appear in a single episode of "Little House" Season 4 as a character named Samantha Harper. French eventually returned to the show, with Richards making two more appearances as Alicia — one in Season 6 and another in Season 8.
Jason Bateman joined the Ingalls family before being written out
Much like with Kyle Richards, to call Jason Bateman's role on "Little House on the Prairie" a "cameo" would feel like a bit of a disservice. On the contrary, the actor was, for all intents and purposes, a main cast member during his time on the show as a child star. Also like Richards, however, that time was fleeting, and came to an end rather abruptly.
Bateman joined "Little House" at the end of Season 7 as the character James Cooper, a young orphan boy whom Ma and Pa Ingalls ultimately take in and adopt. The newly-christened James Ingalls then became a regular presence for a time, appearing in nearly every episode of Season 8. But as that season came to an end, James was hastily written out of show, never to be seen again. The character wasn't so much as mentioned in the ninth and final season of "Little House," effectively relegating him to a footnote in the show's history.
Shannen Doherty went from Walnut Grove to Beverly Hills
The late Shannen Doherty was one of the defining teen idols of the 1990s. After starring opposite Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in the iconic 1988 black comedy "Heathers," Doherty joined the main cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210," which ruled the airwaves throughout the first half of the following decade. She ended up being let go from "90210" in 1994 after four seasons, though kept some momentum going, securing top billing in Kevin Smith's cult-favorite 1995 comedy "Mallrats" before going on to star in "Charmed" from 1998 to 2001. But long before she was cruising down the streets of Beverly Hills, Doherty was walking the roads of Walnut Grove.
As a matter of fact, Doherty was in a similar boat as Jason Bateman in that her "Little House on the Prairie" character was featured rather prominently, but wasn't actually introduced until rather late in the game. She technically wasn't even on "Little House on the Prairie" in its original form. Her character, Jenny Wilder, only appeared in the ninth and final season, during which the show was retitled "Little House: A New Beginning." Doherty did reprise her role as Jenny in the trilogy of "Little House" TV movies that followed the original series.Though those "Little House" movies do honestly tend to be overlooked. Also like Bateman, however, it's safe to say that Doherty had bigger and better things waiting for her after her brief stay in Walnut Grove came to a close.
Oscar winner Sean Penn made his acting debut on Little House (thanks to his dad)
Arguably the most successful actor to have cut their teeth on "Little House on the Prairie" is Sean Penn. After all, he is a six-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner, having secured the title of Best Actor twice and the title of Best Supporting Actor once at the time of writing. His appearance on the show was a cameo in the truest sense of the word, in that it was a one-time thing that he wasn't even properly credited for.
In what was actually his very first professional acting job, Penn portrayed an unnamed child in the 1974 Season 1 episode "The Voice of Tinker Jones." As for how the young Penn secured the gig in the first place, the episode in question was directed by none other than the actor's late father, Leo Penn. Little did anyone realize at the time that the blonde-haired boy with an annoyed look on his face would go on to achieve widespread critical acclaim for his harrowing performance as gay rights icon Harvey Milk. And how could they have? Even Milk himself wasn't widely known until a few years after the episode first aired. It just goes to show how fascinating seemingly innocuous moments in time can become with the power of hindsight.