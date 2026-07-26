Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross: A Timeline Of Their 42-Year Marriage

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross met and fell in love on the set of 1978's "The Legacy," a horror film shot in England in which they actually shared scenes together. As they got to know one another, they realized they had grown up near each other. "It turned out we probably grew up about 80 miles apart in California, but we had to go 'across the pond' to meet," Ross told The San Luis Obispo Tribune in 2019.

This time, Ross was the one who was enamored with Elliott, praising his dedication to their work. "He was very particular about the script and the dialogue and how things were said," she told the outlet. "He was not afraid to speak up about what he thought." She also added that he had two traits that stuck out and proved to be very appealing. "There are two things that are iconic [about Elliott]: his mustache and his voice." When asked by The Mercury News a couple of years earlier about which element drew her in, she replied, "Probably all that and more. We were working together, and one thing led to another. And here we are."