John Cusack's Family Is Full Of Megastars: Meet His Siblings And Famous Father

John Cusack has had a notable career, dominating the '80s as a heartthrob and showcasing incredible range in the '90s, from drama to romance to comedy. But he isn't the only member of his family that has a talent for acting. Cusack comes from a large family with four siblings, all of whom have pursued acting in various capacities.

Joan Cusack is probably best known for her comedic roles in flicks like "School of Rock" and "Addams Family Values," as well as for voicing Jessie in the "Toy Story" films. Others might recognize Ann Cusack from "A League of Their Own" and "Stigmata." The Cusack siblings seemed to have gotten their love for acting from their parents. Their mother was a teacher, and their father, Richard "Dick" Cusack," began his career in advertising before transitioning into Hollywood full time as an actor and writer.

The family is relatively private by Hollywood standards but clearly enjoy working with each other based on the fact they've regularly appeared in films together throughout their careers. John is often in the leading role, like "High Fidelity" and "Say Anything..." with at least one of his siblings, usually Joan, playing a supporting role. "I always love working with her. I can't believe they still let us do it," he told CinemaBlend in 2007. But their other siblings, especially Ann, have shown a flair for acting and built respectable careers of their own.