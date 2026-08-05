'A Missing Piece Of My Life': Mariska Hargitay & Jamie Lee Curtis Are True Hollywood BFFs

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hargitay have a lot in common. They're two of the most accomplished women in Hollywood. Hargitay is an Emmy winner for her role as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and was named the host of the 2026 Emmys in addition to being nominated for one for directing and producing a documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield. Curtis is an Oscar winner known for her roles in buzzy comedies like "Freaky Friday" and has also won an Emmy for her work in "The Bear." Both of their mothers were also Hollywood icons — Mansfield had her breakout role in "The Girl Can't Help It," and Curtis' mother, Janet Leigh, was nominated for her role in the 1960 horror film "Psycho. "

They grew up in Los Angeles and met briefly as children when Curtis' father, actor Tony Curtis, bought a house next door to Hargitay's family home, they told Variety for Actors on Actors. Despite their similarities, Curtis and Hargitay's paths never met as adults working in the industry until 2024 or 2025, when Hargitay was in production for "My Mom Jayne." They were introduced by a mutual friend, and the rest is history.

Hargitay said the first phone call with Curtis felt like "a missing piece of my life" was found. She revealed that the conversation was emotional because they've had such unique but similar journeys that "people just can't understand it unless they've lived it." She went on to call the "Scarpetta" star "one of the most deeply sensitive, empathetic, and compassionate humans that I've met."