10 Celebrities Who Unfairly Found Themselves On The Worst-Dressed List

What is it about worst-dressed lists that compels us to keep reading them? Is it curiosity about what people consider terrible fashion? Is it the guilty pleasure of watching someone rich and beautiful get taken down a peg? Whatever the answer, the tradition has withstood the test of time. When actor-turned-designer Richard Blackwell published his first ranking of badly dressed women in 1960, he unwittingly discovered that teasing sold newspapers in a way that admiration never could. And he knew exactly what he was doing. "I merely said out loud what others were whispering," he once said, per CBS News. "It's not my intention to hurt the feelings of these people. It's to put down the clothing they're wearing."

Blackwell was seemingly just having a bit of fun with human nature and our impulse to keep score. Yet museums and auction houses don't bother with what the press said about a particular outfit. The gown that was called a joke is now behind some glass. The couture that was branded a mistake now hangs somewhere for all to see as a piece of history and art and culture. Even in recent years, we've had examples of the internet handing down a verdict only to take it back a few years later.

So perhaps it's time to see fashion police in a different light. Maybe it's entirely possible to ignore what the critics said the morning after and consider where the clothes actually ended up. In fact, it turns out that for particular cases of the worst-dressed celebrities in history, the list-makers lost badly enough that the outfits they tried to bury turned into trends everybody wished to copy. Here are ten stars whose supposed fashion crimes have aged well enough to embarrass everyone who laughed.