From Leading Man To Graphic Novelist: How John Cusack's Career Has Changed Over The Years

If there's one thing to know about John Cusack, it's that he doesn't much like being famous. All the way back in 2000, when his career was still riding high — still starring in, for example, "High Fidelity," – Cusack told The Orlando Sentinel that he wasn't a fan of having fans. "Celebrity can be sinister. Celebrity is death," he said. "Celebrity is actually the worst thing that can happen to an actor."

Despite his best intentions, Cusack is still quite famous. Even though his heyday might have been several decades ago, the star of films like "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "America's Sweethearts" still commands a certain amount of cachet in Hollywood. That's why he's been able to last so long in the business, in fact; Cusack isn't afraid to pivot with the times, to control his own level of exposure to make sure that he's comfortable with just how many people know his name.

Back in the 1980s, a whole lot of people knew his name. He's been a teen heartthrob, a critically respected actor who writes his own roles, and even a blockbuster leading man. In recent years, he's explored filming internationally, and he's even moved into writing graphic novels, which might be a surprising turn for the actor until you remember that he told The Orlando Sentinel simply, "Life is complicated and messy." After all, he said he hardly recognizes himself when he's the one on the cover of a magazine. "I'd like to meet that guy," he said, "because what they've portrayed isn't the real me."