Brittany Mahomes Drew Comparisons To This Early '00s Icon With This Sleek Updo
The Y2K beauty era is back in a big way, for better and worse, including one hairstyle in particular: The wild updo. Brittany Mahomes jumped onboard by wearing her hair in a totally 2000s look, which immediately drew comparisons to Sporty Spice, a style icon from the era — and we can't wait to try to recreate it ourselves. Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gamely embraced the early-2000s spiky bun style, courtesy of stylist Laurabeth Cabott. She shared several photos of the WAG's fun look on Instagram in July 2026, enthusiastically captioned: "SPORTY SPICY BRITT!"
Brittany's blond hair was slicked back into a twisted, Y2K-inspired funnel-cake style bun, with spiky pieces sticking out from various angles. The front also notably featured two long tendrils of hair sticking out to frame her face, something we all did at the time too. "So dang good," an impressed Brittany commented on the post. "This is epic babe. Literally iconic," one fan wrote, adding, "Crushed it!" Another user shared, "Love this party bun!!!" while a third praised, "As my girls would say that's soooo 2000s love this look!"
Brittany Mahomes' hairstyles are perfect for busy moms
Brittany Mahomes 2000s-era hairstyle was pretty and fun, but it's also practical, which is clearly a major selling point for the mother-of-three. In a July 1, 2026 photo-dump on Instagram, the Sports Illustrated model shared a photo with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their kids; Sterling, born in 2021, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who followed in 2022, and Golden, whom the happy couple welcomed in 2025. The famous family was watching a soccer game, looking sporty-chic as usual. Brittany wore a similar white-and-black jersey shirt to the one she rocked in the photos of her updo, but this time, her hair was pulled back in a loose bun with smaller tendrils around her face.
This wasn't a red-carpet moment or anything fancy, but her updo showed that this style is totally practical as a busy working mom. The personal trainer and co-founder of Kansas City Current has been crushing it and is a total style inspiration in her own right. Brittany Mahomes looked drop-dead gorgeous at Laura and JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding in July 2026, in a floor-length coral gown that fit her body perfectly. Not to mention Brittany Mahomes' gorgeous hair transformation! The WAG is both relatable and trendy, and stylish moms will no doubt want to copy her spiky bun look. After all, this isn't the first time we've seen celebrities revive once-popular 2000s' hair trends, and we wouldn't be surprised if this stylish former soccer player helps usher this fun updo back into pop culture.