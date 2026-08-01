Brittany Mahomes Drew Comparisons To This Early '00s Icon With This Sleek Updo

The Y2K beauty era is back in a big way, for better and worse, including one hairstyle in particular: The wild updo. Brittany Mahomes jumped onboard by wearing her hair in a totally 2000s look, which immediately drew comparisons to Sporty Spice, a style icon from the era — and we can't wait to try to recreate it ourselves. Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gamely embraced the early-2000s spiky bun style, courtesy of stylist Laurabeth Cabott. She shared several photos of the WAG's fun look on Instagram in July 2026, enthusiastically captioned: "SPORTY SPICY BRITT!"

Brittany's blond hair was slicked back into a twisted, Y2K-inspired funnel-cake style bun, with spiky pieces sticking out from various angles. The front also notably featured two long tendrils of hair sticking out to frame her face, something we all did at the time too. "So dang good," an impressed Brittany commented on the post. "This is epic babe. Literally iconic," one fan wrote, adding, "Crushed it!" Another user shared, "Love this party bun!!!" while a third praised, "As my girls would say that's soooo 2000s love this look!"