7 Celebs Who Are Reviving This Once-Popular '00s Hair Trend

If you stick around long enough, you're bound to see a trend come back around, even if it shouldn't. Alas, the Bumpit — or at the very least, the overall effect it created — has entered the chat again. Recently, a number of celebs have tipped their caps (or should we say combs?) to this very '00s look. For those who are too young to remember the first iteration, the Bumpit was a hair insert designed to help create the illusion of volume in otherwise flat hair. Available in various sizes, it was commonly used to create lift at the top of a half updo, a ponytail, or a bun. In skilled hands, a Bumpit created the illusion of thickness and could even deliver a look that was very Bridget Bardot or Priscilla Presley. On the flip side, using the tool incorrectly could make you look like a wannabe "Jersey Shore" cast member who just couldn't get their pouf right.

So why would something that Time declared one of the "50 worst inventions of all time" suddenly be the crowning accessory of some of Hollywood's most fashionable A-listers? Well, to be fair, we don't know for certain that any of these stars actually used a Bumpit to create the following looks, but we do know that some stars are currently bumping up the volume on the red carpet and taking tresses to new heights.