7 Celebs Who Are Reviving This Once-Popular '00s Hair Trend
If you stick around long enough, you're bound to see a trend come back around, even if it shouldn't. Alas, the Bumpit — or at the very least, the overall effect it created — has entered the chat again. Recently, a number of celebs have tipped their caps (or should we say combs?) to this very '00s look. For those who are too young to remember the first iteration, the Bumpit was a hair insert designed to help create the illusion of volume in otherwise flat hair. Available in various sizes, it was commonly used to create lift at the top of a half updo, a ponytail, or a bun. In skilled hands, a Bumpit created the illusion of thickness and could even deliver a look that was very Bridget Bardot or Priscilla Presley. On the flip side, using the tool incorrectly could make you look like a wannabe "Jersey Shore" cast member who just couldn't get their pouf right.
So why would something that Time declared one of the "50 worst inventions of all time" suddenly be the crowning accessory of some of Hollywood's most fashionable A-listers? Well, to be fair, we don't know for certain that any of these stars actually used a Bumpit to create the following looks, but we do know that some stars are currently bumping up the volume on the red carpet and taking tresses to new heights.
Anne Hathaway
Some of Anne Hathaway's most drastic hair transformations yet have ranged from long to short, and straight to wavy, and even a perky pixie cut. However, it was on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala where "The Devil Wears Prada" star broke out a Bumpit style with a gravity-defying ponytail. The super high style kept her hair behind her shoulders, which allowed her to showcase a whopper of a Bulgari diamond and sapphire necklace. While this was certainly a fresh and fun look for the Oscar winner, it certainly wasn't the first time she turned up the volume with an updo. In 2022, for example, she hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with a sky-high beehive.
Nicole Kidman
Once upon a time, Nicole Kidman rocked tightly wound red curls in "Days of Thunder." A lot has changed since then. In fact, Kidman's gorgeous hair transformation has gotten almost as much press as her career as fans have watched her fearlessly change up her looks throughout the years. Case in point? Her 2025 Golden Globes high pony that bumped up the overall glam by providing an unobstructed view of the star's backless Balenciaga gown. Kidman's hairstylist Adir Abergel revealed in his Instagram stories that he created this bombshell look by adding clip-in extensions in multiple, complementary hues. "A lot of the time you want to create actually more dimension with the color," he said (via InStyle). "And I teamed up with Bellami. They are a great extension company, really affordable. The colors are amazing."
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates was nearly unrecognizable after a stunning weight loss transformation, and the Oscar-winning star has been making major fashion moves too. The 2025 Golden Globes saw Bates bumping up the glamour of her beautiful beaded dinner jacket with of-the-moment voluminous hair. The actor, who has embraced her gray tresses, sported a bouncy half-up, half-down style that was youthful and put the beautiful dimensions of her natural color on full display. The "Matlock" actor worked with Romy Fleming, her longtime hairstylist, to create this lovely and amped-up look. Fleming later shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Bates sitting in a makeup chair before the event. The photo, which is of the silver screen legend's side profile, showed off the impressive height of the 'do.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy divorce is finally over, and the mom of six is looking better than ever. The Oscar winner, who was joined by her daughter Zahara Jolie, showed up to the 2025 Golden Globes looking like a glam goddess complete with a subtle and fresh take on what seemed to be the hairstyle of the evening. Although it lacked the over-the-top volume of an original Bumpit style, Angelina's long hair was swept into a half-up, half-down 'do with some height teased into the top. The simple, yet elegant coif accented her sleek, beaded Alexander McQueen gown, and proved once again that Angelina is a woman who understands what works for her and knows how to work it.
Margaret Qualley
If you thought Margaret Qualley was channeling Lana Del Rey with her retro sex kitten style at the 2025 Golden Globes, you weren't wrong. What you may not know about Qualley is that she and Del Rey are BFFs, and when it came to deciding on a look for the event, Qualley took her pal's advice. "My friend Lana suggested her friend Anna Coffone do my hair, and I'm so glad she did," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Nobody does Hollywood glamour like Lana, so I'm grateful to have had a sprinkle of that." Her boosted locks were further enhanced by a exquisite plume headband featuring 18 karats of sparkling diamonds from Chanel High Jewelry. "My brilliant stylist, Patricia Villirillo, and I worked with Chanel to create this look and were really inspired by Old Hollywood glamour and glitter, and I'm so in love with it." Talk about a crowning achievement.
Bella Hadid
The Hadid sisters lead an insanely glamorous life, so if Bella Hadid decides something is cool, you'd better believe it will take off like a rocket. While some skeptics may wonder if even a tastemaker on her level has the power to resurrect the Bumpit from its '00s grave, we certainly wouldn't rule it out. In an Instagram video that she shared in March 2025 to promote Frankies Bikinis, the beautiful brunette sported a half-up, half-down hairdo complete with a bouffant bump. Look, we're not saying we dug through our old hair tools to try to find our dusty Bumpits after seeing this video, but we're not not saying that. If anyone could make a Bumpit look new and cool, it's Bella Hadid.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek always sizzles, and the 2025 Golden Globes proved that age hasn't turned down her heat one bit. The star's glimmering, wine-colored dress was certainly a stunner, but it was her hair that was the mane attraction. The actor's natural gray black tresses were swept up in a perfectly messy half-updo that was teased up into a bump. The artfully disheveled look was in sharp contrast to the form-fitting, curve-hugging gown, and the actor complemented it with emerald jewels and dramatic emerald eye makeup. She wore the look with a side of confidence. "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories," she once told Daily Mirror. "Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."