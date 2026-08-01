Prince William & Prince Harry Aren't The Only Royals To Have Complicated Sibling Drama

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret's rivalry started young. According to royal expert Victoria Arbiter in the 2020 documentary "Princess Margaret: Rebel Without a Crown," their governess, Marion Crawford, said the girls fought in earnest, with Elizabeth in particular wielding "a good left hook" and Margaret countering by biting her (per Daily Express). As adults, the damage only got more expensive.

When Margaret was photographed on Mustique in 1976 with a man 17 years her junior when she was still married to Lord Snowdon, MPs in Parliament called her a "royal parasite" (per Harper's Bazaar). Elizabeth wanted the affair ended, but Margaret refused to do it. She reportedly told Gore Vidal it was the fault of their status: "When there are two sisters and one is the queen who must be the source of honor and all that is good, the other must be the focus of the most creative malice, the evil sister" (per Biography).

The details may vary, but the template isn't new. Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 and handed his younger brother a throne he didn't want, then took offense at how his brother chose to do it. Mary I arrested her half-sister, the future Elizabeth I, and sent her to the Tower of London. Elizabeth and Margaret may have settled childhood grievances with fists, but by Prince Harry's own account, he and Prince William were no better, telling ITV that they would "fight all the time like a lot of siblings" (per Entertainment Tonight). Margaret's romance with a divorced equerry was smothered by courtiers and a sister who could not sanction it. Harry's marriage to an American divorcée became the thing his brother could not get past.