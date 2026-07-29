Michael J. Fox Broke Records & Rules On Family Ties: All About His Journey On The '80s Sitcom

Early in Michael J. Fox's life, he never could have imagined where his career would lead him. Although Fox's Parkinson's diagnosis and resulting career shift made him reconsider his younger years on television, there's no denying that Fox accomplished something incredible while starring on "Family Ties." He played Alex P. Keaton, a young Reaganite conservative in a family run by two former hippies (Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter), and the character became an icon to a generation used to learning important lessons from sitcoms each week. His groundbreaking run on the show wasn't just a crash course in handling Hollywood fame; his effort to understand himself and his craft led Fox to break both rules and records during his time on the show.

The '80s were a freewheeling time for the actor, who conquered the entertainment industry faster than anyone would have thought possible; according to The New York Times, there was a moment where "Family Ties" was the top sitcom in the country, while the top two spots at the box office were held by "Back to the Future" and "Teen Wolf." Fox told the outlet that he has trouble connecting to the person he used to be, recalling, "It's a different guy ... I wanted to be a rock star. That's what I thought being famous was. But I wasn't a rock star. I was kind of an idiot. I missed the point." While his dream of becoming a rock star didn't quite pan out, his life as a movie star was equally celebrated. Read on to learn more about Fox's time on "Family Ties."