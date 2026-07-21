Meet The Real-Life Loves Of The Family Ties Cast

When "Family Ties" premiered in 1982, it quickly gained popularity for its ability to show the ups and downs of family life with plenty of humor and heart. Throughout its seven-season run, viewers watched the Keatons navigate everyday life in relatable ways. The cast's chemistry was the icing on the cake, so to speak, and it helped turn the Keatons into one of television's most beloved families. The series also became a launching pad for several of its stars, with many of its cast members — such as Michael J. Fox — continuing to build successful careers long after the show wrapped. Years after fans watched the Keatons' story unfold, the actors behind those characters have gone on to create lives of their own, both professionally and personally.

Although "Family Ties" ended decades ago, many fans have remained curious about what the cast of the '80s sitcom is up to all these years later. Along with their successful careers, many of the "Family Ties" stars have found love and even started families of their own. Here's a look at the real-life loves of the "Family Ties" cast and where they are today.