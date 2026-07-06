Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan's Love Story, From Family Ties To Real-Life Romance
Some Hollywood romances burn bright and fizzle out just as quickly, but Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's relationship has done the exact opposite. More than three decades after they tied the knot, the couple remains one of the entertainment industry's most successful love stories, as they've weathered the highs and lows of life together.
Fox and Pollan first met on the hit sitcom "Family Ties" in the 1980s, but their off-screen romance didn't happen overnight. Even though the connection was there, they wouldn't start dating until years later — that's when the stars aligned. The pair said "I do" in 1988 and went on to start a family together. In the years that followed, Pollan has remained a constant source of strength following Fox's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991.
From an on-set friendship that turned into a real-life romance to becoming one of Hollywood's most admired couples, Fox and Pollan's relationship has stood the test of time. Here's a closer look at the actors' love story, from their "Family Ties" beginnings to the decades they've spent building a life together.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met on the set of 'Family Ties'
Michael J. Fox was cast as Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties" in the early 1980s. About three years into filming the sitcom, Tracy Pollan landed the role of Ellen Reed — a love interest of Alex's. There was no denying that Fox and Pollan had chemistry, but when it came to carrying that into the real world, the timing wasn't right. "I was just dating someone else," Pollan told Oprah Winfrey in a 2002 interview. Indeed, Pollan was in a relationship with actor Kevin Bacon. However, she admitted that she was drawn to Fox. "From the beginning, I loved his sense of humor and that brain of his. He's so smart," she continued. Fox was also in a relationship at the time — with actress Nancy McKeon – which kept him from pursuing Pollan.
Pollan was on 15 episodes of "Family Ties." She and Fox kept things strictly platonic, as they focused on their romantic relationships and never crossed the line. But their story didn't end there. It wasn't until they were both single again that fate gave them another chance, allowing their friendship to blossom into a real-life romance. See what the cast of "Family Ties" looks like today.
The couple started dating in 1987
In 1987, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan crossed paths professionally once more, and the opportunity was nothing short of kismet. The actors landed roles in "Bright Lights, Big City," an R-Rated film that also starred Kiefer Sutherland and Phoebe Cates. Perhaps the best part of landing these roles was that both Fox and Pollan were single, giving them a chance to take their friendship to the next level. "It sounds really horrible, but it was one of those things," Fox recalled to People magazine in 1989. "Someone goes, 'Did you hear that so-and-so aren't together anymore?' And you go, 'Hmm, that's too bad. Where's the phone?'"
Fox and Pollan started dating and made their red carpet debut later that year at the 39th annual Emmy Awards (see its full history). The joint appearance seemed fitting as Fox won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Alex P. Keaton on "Family Ties." From there, their romance truly blossomed. The couple balanced their busy schedules while still prioritizing their relationship. It didn't take long for them to realize their romance had long-term potential, setting the stage for an engagement just months later.
Michael J. Fox proposed to Tracy Pollan the day after Christmas
It didn't take long for Michael J. Fox to know that Tracy Pollan was the one — and he decided to propose. For Fox, getting down on one knee wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision, but it wasn't something he was necessarily worried about. He proposed privately, the day after Christmas in 1987. "I wasn't really worried that she would say no," he later told People magazine. "The toughest part was trying to figure out when to get married, and then to figure out how nobody else could know about it." With that, the wedding planning began.
Still riding high on his incredible "Back to the Future" success, Fox was in the prime of his career, and his new relationship was fodder for the tabloids. He and Pollan knew that they would need to go the extra mile to ensure that they could wed without an onslaught of paparazzi, and that's exactly what they did. Or tried to do. The couple chose a quaint location for their nuptials, but their wedding still ended up being one of the most talked-about events of that year.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan got married in Vermont
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan decided to get married in Arlington, Vermont, on a gorgeous summer day in July 1988. The couple said their vows in front of family, friends, and colleagues, including many celebrity guests, such as Woody Harrelson and Meg Ryan. And the paparazzi was well aware. Helicopters were flying overhead, trying to get photos of the bride and groom at the West Mountain Inn — a family-owned, historic bed and breakfast.
"It was nuts," Fox told People magazine in 1989. "Inside, it was like anybody else's wedding. It was a house party. We rolled back the rugs and danced the night away. You've got everyone in the world that you love in a one-acre area, and five idiots are flying over your head. You can't let kids run down the street because there are people with cameras there, grabbing them and pumping them and scaring them."
But beyond the chaos going on outside, the day marked something far more special for the couple. Their wedding wasn't just a star-studded event — it was the start of a partnership built on staying grounded while life in the spotlight only grew louder. From that point on, Fox and Pollan approached everything as a team, and that started right away.
They welcomed their first child in 1989
Shortly after tying the knot, Tracy Pollan got pregnant. Fast forward nine months, and Sam Michael Fox was born on May 30, 1989. Pollan gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Nancy Ryder, a spokeswoman for Fox (via UPI). Fox and Pollan managed to keep other details about their newborn son private, opening up about the labor and delivery when the time was right. "We did the whole womb music deal, where we put the headphones on Tracy's stomach and played everything from Vivaldi to the Allman Brothers," Fox told People magazine seven months after becoming a dad.
Over the past three decades, Sam has grown up to look just like Fox and has followed in the footsteps of his famous parents, and works in the entertainment industry. Sam has a few producing credits to his name, including an episode of the TV series "Dead Boy Detectives" in 2024. Sam is also listed as a producer on "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which was released in 2023. Sam married Molly Milstein in New York City in October 2025. A month later, he shared photos of the special day on Instagram.
Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's and Tracy Pollan has stood by his side
In 1991, Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. At the time, he was just 29 years old, and his only son was still a toddler. The news was hard for both Fox and Tracy Pollan to take in, as they both knew their lives would never be the same. "We didn't know what to expect," Fox said during an interview on Sunday Today in 2020.
Fox went on to recall how his wife reacted to the diagnosis, praising her for remaining level-headed through it all. "One of the things I'll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn't blink," Fox said. "Tracy's amazing. She's there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know. And the other thing Tracy does is, if there's something funny, let's get to the funny. We'll deal with the tragic later."
Fox decided to keep his diagnosis private, eventually going public with it in 1998. The actor's health has progressively worsened since he was first diagnosed, and he's had more surgeries than you could probably imagine. It hasn't been an easy road for Fox, who told Variety that he suffered from depression for years after losing many of his freedoms. But in that same interview, Fox credited his family, including Pollan, for keeping him going. Delve more into the tragic details about Fox's health issues.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan welcomed twins in 1995
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's family grew by two in 1995 when they welcomed twin daughters, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox. By then, the couple was already parents to their eldest son, Sam, and Fox and Pollan's twins quickly brought a new dynamic into the household. It was a fun time, however, and both Fox and Pollan have spoken about those early days with great fondness.
Aquinnah, who was named after a town in Nantucket where her parents' relationship began, graduated from Duke University in May 2018. "You beat me to it! Couldn't be a prouder pop, love you sweetie," Fox captioned an Instagram post to celebrate his daughter's major accomplishment. Aquinnah has worked in television development since 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Schuyler, whose name is pronounced "Sky-ler," earned a degree in psychology from Pomona College in Claremont, California. She'd go on to earn a Master's in education from Harvard University, joining Fablevision in 2022 as an associate producer. As of 2026, Schuyler works as a producer for the company. "I have a background in child development and children's mental health, and experience in production, curriculum design, and creative development for children's media," reads her LinkedIn bio.
The couple welcomed their fourth child in 2001
Six years after welcoming their twins, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan learned they were expecting again. "They are extremely excited and she feels great. She is glowing. They are extremely happy," a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine at the time. A few months later, Pollan gave birth to another baby girl. Esmé Annabelle Fox was born on November 3, 2001.
The youngest Fox followed in her older sister's footsteps and attended Duke University. After graduating from the university in 2025 with a degree in global cultural studies and literature, Esme joined the NBC family, landing a job as an audience key for "Saturday Night Live." She went on to work for NBC News in a variety of roles before becoming a production assistant on "Today."
Her parents are extremely proud of her accomplishments — and of the person she's become, as evidenced by their social media posts. "Happy birthday to this most beautiful human, you touch everyone you meet, and make the world a better place. I love traveling the world with you, I love you so," Pollan captioned an Instagram post in November 2023.
Michael J. Fox credits his wife with helping him get sober
After Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he started leaning on alcohol to cope. "It just felt helpless. It felt unfair in a way...it's hard to explain," the actor told Howard Stern in 2013. "My first reaction to it was to start drinking heavily," he continued, explaining that he started drinking alone every day. He credited his wife for sticking by his side and really helping him see that his diagnosis wasn't the end of the road. In an interview with People magazine, Fox recalled one particular moment when Tracy Pollan looked at him and asked, "Is this what you want? This is what you want to be?" This is when it all started to click. Fox ended up going to AA and then to therapy, which really helped him cope.
Fox spoke of when he went public with his diagnosis in 1998. "It was a great surprise to me that people responded the way they responded," he previously told People. "They responded with interest, in the desire to find an answer to the disease, and then I saw that as a great opportunity. I didn't get put in this position to squander it." In October 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Both Fox and his wife are dedicated to raising awareness of the disease and serve on the foundation's board of directors.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2018
The year 2018 was a big one for Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. Not only were the two celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, but it was also the time that Fox underwent a major surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor that was constricting his spinal cord. "I just snapped," he told People in 2020. "I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen, waiting for the ambulance to come, and I felt like, 'This is as low as it gets for me.' It was when I questioned everything. Like, 'I can't put a shiny face on this. There's no bright side to this, no upside. This is just all regret and pain.'" Fortunately, the surgery was a success, which left the couple grateful and ready for the next 30 years.
In an interview with People, Fox and Pollan were asked the secret to their marriage. Fox pointed out that they have similarities that are the foundation of their union. "Big families, middle children. Sense of humor. Both our families had that," he said. Pollan added that she grew up in a family that was "us against the world" and concluded: "That's exactly what we've created."
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan became empty nesters
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have grown together, raised a family, and have seen their children move on — and out of their family home — over the past 38 years. Life definitely started looking different for the couple when their four kids left the nest to follow their dreams. In 2021, Fox focused on the positive aspect of being an empty-nester. "We get more food," he joked in an interview with People.
In October 2021, Fox and Pollan celebrated 20 years of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The couple hosted an event at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York with special performances by Sting and Brad Paisley. At the time, the foundation had raised more than $1 billion for Parkinson's research, but Fox had one clear message: 'We're not done yet." While their day-to-day routine may have changed, Fox and Pollan remained focused on the causes that had become central to their lives. Of course, they still love and support their kids, even if they don't get to spend as much time with them these days.
Tracy Pollan has candidly spoken about how her husband's diagnosis affects the whole family
It's no secret that Tracy Pollan has been an incredible supporter of her husband, both personally and professionally — but it hasn't been easy. In 2025, Pollan spoke with People magazine about how Michael J. Fox's health issues have affected the whole family. "Michael was diagnosed before the girls were born and very, very early into Sam's life, so it's kind of all they know, really," she began. "And they're just incredibly supportive. They're very helpful to me," she continued, going on to explain that her husband's optimism has really helped. Pollan went on to say that it's also been a "huge challenge" for the family. "It's very difficult for the family, for the caregivers, and obviously for the patient, so I think it's also important to acknowledge that ... It's not easy. So you know, and it's hard for them, but they show up and you know, they're there for us," she said.
On June 21, 2026, Pollan took to Instagram to share some family photos and a sweet tribute to her husband. "Happy Father's Day! Our kids are so lucky to have the most loving, caring, and hysterical dad. We all love you," she wrote.