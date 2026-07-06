Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan's Love Story, From Family Ties To Real-Life Romance

Some Hollywood romances burn bright and fizzle out just as quickly, but Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's relationship has done the exact opposite. More than three decades after they tied the knot, the couple remains one of the entertainment industry's most successful love stories, as they've weathered the highs and lows of life together.

Fox and Pollan first met on the hit sitcom "Family Ties" in the 1980s, but their off-screen romance didn't happen overnight. Even though the connection was there, they wouldn't start dating until years later — that's when the stars aligned. The pair said "I do" in 1988 and went on to start a family together. In the years that followed, Pollan has remained a constant source of strength following Fox's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991.

From an on-set friendship that turned into a real-life romance to becoming one of Hollywood's most admired couples, Fox and Pollan's relationship has stood the test of time. Here's a closer look at the actors' love story, from their "Family Ties" beginnings to the decades they've spent building a life together.